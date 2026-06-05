Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

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Teresa's avatar
Teresa
2d

I am so sick of these filthy rich people. And their Fing religion. I’m a lifelong Catholic, but I don’t push my faith on others.

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1 reply by Jonathan Larsen
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Mary-BethSMontgomery
3d

These obscenely wealthy people are so weird 😱🤬

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