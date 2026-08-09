Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

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Karen Q's avatar
Karen Q
1d

As a former Nashvillian (25 years) I would well and truly hate for her to win the Tennessee governorship.

Aside, I just watched ‘The Family’. ‘Prayer Breakfast’ my eye!

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Ellie still in the mix in 26's avatar
Ellie still in the mix in 26
1d

Brood of vipers.

Whited sepulchres.

I wonder, given the intent of the founders, if this Prayer Breakfast was EVER a good idea?

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