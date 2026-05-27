Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

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Tara Brown
6d

Everything about C Street sounds icky and sus. It also sounds homoerotic in the most unsexy way possible.

The things our tax dollars pay for are shocking. If I’m understanding this, we subsidize their housing because members of Congress are reimbursed for living expenses?

Boo-urns.

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