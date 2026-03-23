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Steven Dundas's avatar
Steven Dundas
3h

Jonathan,

As I said when the first was called off, Smith is probably “too woke” for them. I assume that he withdrew.

All the best.

Steve Dundas

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Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
3h

I don't know anything about Smith, but a lot of Christian musicians seem to be somewhat universalist and inclusive in nature, meaning they're not as dogmatic as the lunatic, fundamentalist clergy that feeds off and promotes Hegseth's rapture/end times nonsense.

"...there is a place for everyone, regardless of their past, their struggles, or where they find themselves today," very much fits the more inclusive mindset. I don't know, of course. For all I know, they just weren't paying him enough.

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