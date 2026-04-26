To support my reporting and keep it free for everyone, you can become a paid subscriber. Thank you.

Cole Allen, subdued at the Washington Hilton Saturday after allegedly firing shots just outside the White House Correspondents Association dinner. (Uncredited / Pres. Donald Trump photo .)

Pres. Donald Trump said on Fox about the accused shooter at Saturday’s White House Correspondents Association dinner that, “When you read his manifesto, he hates Christians.”

In fact, the alleged gunman’s “manifesto” reflects a Christian grappling with what his faith calls on him to do and not do.

And postings I found from his college Christian group show that Cole Allen wasn’t merely a member, he was a leader.

In the message that Allen reportedly sent shortly before the shooting, he writes, “Turning the other cheek when *someone else* is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.”

Allen’s view appears to have been that resorting to violence to stop violence was Christian behavior. It’s almost a variation on the “just war” theory that Pope Leo XIV and Vice President JD Vance recently debated regarding Iran.

Allen’s alleged message appeared to refer to the Iranian girls school demolished by a U.S. missile, killing 180 people, most of them children. He also cited other violence carried out by the U.S. government and, allegedly, individuals in it:

“Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial. I’m not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration.”

Ten years ago, Allen was a student at the California Institute of Technology, and a member of the Caltech Christian Fellowship (CCF). But not just a member.

In June 2015, he was announced as a new large-group coordinator. The blog posting read, “Pray that Cole will be able to manage his time well, especially since he is taking ME 72 next year.”

In October that year, Allen and another coordinator led a discussion on “God the Father.” It was, the notice said, part of a series about the Apostles’ Creed, the fourth-century affirmation of basic Christian beliefs, including the trinity, the resurrection, and the forgiveness of sin.

The following month, Allen brought his pastor to meet with CCF members. The subject was “the forgiveness of sin.”

Another post indicates that Allen was still a large-group coordinator almost a year later, in September 2016.

Despite Allen’s alleged attempt at a moral defense of his actions, the message he’s said to have sent falls short morally and in Christian terms.

“I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” the message says. But after listing the dinner staff and guests as not at all targets, it also says they’re acceptable collateral damage.

“I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that.”

That’s a justification that neither Christianity nor any moral code accept for murder. It’s possible, however, that Allen, if he’s guilty, understood and accepted that.

The message he allegedly sent Saturday night says, “I don’t expect forgiveness.”

I’m an independent journalist whose reporting is made possible by reader support. As a former executive producer at MSNBC, I helped create Up w/ Chris Hayes and previously was a senior producer on Countdown w/ Keith Olbermann. Your paid subscription helps me keep reporting.