Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

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TM's avatar
TM
Apr 26

You are owning this beat, Jonathan. Really good work.

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Susan Linehan
Apr 26

it is going to be real hard to paint this guy as a "radical leftist Christian hater." The manifesto does show him struggling; the question that matters is WHY he felt violence was the answer. What changed since 2016? Oh right, non stop promotion of violence and hate from MAGA and the Supreme Maggot.

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