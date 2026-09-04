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With Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) at the podium, empty seats can be seen just a few rows from the front at the Capitol Hill National Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 5, 2026. (Screengrab / Marshall video .)

A handful of congressional Democrats helped spin off a new kind of National Prayer Breakfast to show how positive and unifying prayer could be without glitz and politics.

They may have just demonstrated the opposite.

In a new federal filing, the Capitol Hill National Prayer Breakfast, first spun off as its own event in 2023, just ended its two-year legal battle with the original National Prayer Breakfast, which has continued on its own at the Washington Hilton downhill.

What’s unclear is what the end of this legal battle — over the service mark for the phrase “National Prayer Breakfast” — signals. Is it just a rebranding of the Capitol Hill breakfast, or the reunification of the two events? Or is it a surrender by prayer-breakfast Democrats who believed doing things their way on Capitol Hill would bring everyone together?

The fight between the Fellowship Foundation, original creator of the prayer breakfast, and the NPB Foundation that ran the Capitol Hill spinoff is, in some ways, a proxy battle over what form Christianity will take in America’s public sphere, at a time when Christian nationalism is exerting itself in the government more than ever.

The outcome may tell us whether Christian nationalists can still depend on the assistance, witting or otherwise, of congressional Democratic accomplices.

As Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), who co-founded the Congressional Freethought Caucus, told me, “At this point, any Dem who participates should definitely know better.”

Throughout the event’s history, though, the question has always been, will members of Congress participate anyway?

Begun in 1953, the National Prayer Breakfast was the creation of the secretive, right-wing, Christian organization now known as the Fellowship Foundation, but better known as The Family, the subject of a Netflix documentary series.

The Fellowship’s breakfast went virtual for COVID in 2021 and split in two in 2023.

Three reasons were offered for the split; two lies and a truth.

COVID. It made sense to scale down the several-thousand-attendee National Prayer Breakfast at the height of COVID, with The Fellowship’s 2022 mini-breakfast on Capitol Hill.

In 2023, the large gathering at the Hilton returned.

But so did the Capitol mini-breakfast. Different rules, different format, different organizers: the NPB Foundation.

The foundation’s first president, longtime Fellowship insider former Sen. Mark Pryor (D-AR), told me the split had been contemplated years before COVID, for a different reason: Getting back to the event’s roots.

Roots. Even before COVID, Pryor told me, The Fellowship had talked about spinning off the National Prayer Breakfast, getting back to the intimacy of the 1953 original.

I have no doubt that Pryor believed this, but the breakfast creation myths include its once-upon-a-time intimacy.

In reality, the first breakfast had 500 people. Their number contrasted dramatically with what Fellowship leader Sen. Frank Carlson (R-KS) had discussed when he got Pres. Dwight D. Eisenhower to agree to attend. Here’s what Eisenhower said at the 1953 breakfast:

“I had the picture, which Frank Carlson gave me last summer, of a small Congressional group of Congressmen and Senators who met on a morning each week. I had an idea of coming over to see 20 or 25 or maybe 50 people. I had no idea that our host had such a party as this.”

From promising intimacy in 1953 to promising a return to intimacy in 2023, The Fellowship has always suckered politicians who had no idea about their host.

But if intimacy didn’t drive the split, what did?

In 2023, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) explained that some members of Congress had been asking questions about the finances behind the breakfast. This was the closest any Fellowship insider got to acknowledging publicly the real reason for the split.

Scandal. About 25 years ago, The Fellowship began popping up in political sex scandals. The scandals turned deadly serious when journalist Jeff Sharlet shined a light on Fellowship allies pushing an LGBTQ+ death penalty in Uganda.

Protesters massed outside the National Prayer Breakfast. Inside, Pres. Barack Obama scolded The Fellowship. But he participated.

Ten years later, Russian spy Maria Butina and her handler, Aleksandr Torshin, chose the National Prayer Breakfast as grazing grounds to find conservative U.S. allies. Democrats kept participating.

Then Ken Klippenstein and I — both of us at The Young Turks at the time — began reporting on The Fellowship’s use of prayer breakfasts overseas to facilitate sponsored congressional travel and networking with right-wing politicians.

In light of new reporting, the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) pulled together a coalition of religious, secular, and LGBTQ+ organizations to educate congressional Democrats about the right-wing efforts they were facilitating by attending the breakfasts.

Democrats began bailing.

Losing the semi-official veneer that bipartisanship implies makes it harder for The Fellowship to pull in new patrons and associates. That’s why the Capitol Hill version was spun off: to resurrect the breakfast image as pure, washed of sin; but without losing the wealthy sinners who finance the original breakfast and Fellowship associates around the world.

Publicly, the new breakfast was run by the new NPB Foundation. Privately, The Fellowship worked to keep the NPB Foundation in line, still hitching its efforts to the prestigious, spit-shined Capitol Hill event.

As I’ve reported, confusion between the two events — same city, date, time, and name — meant some national leaders ended up at the Hilton only to find out that the U.S. president wasn’t there, he was up on Capitol Hill.

This was a feature, not a bug. The breakfast is whatever The Fellowship wants it to be at the time.

But even the cleaned-up version couldn’t escape scandal entirely.

Its promises of donor transparency never came to pass. I revealed that it got the bulk of its startup money from The Fellowship.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) brought right-wing provocateur Kari Lake, even though he wasn’t allowed to.

Perhaps most damaging, Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI) co-chaired the Capitol Hill breakfast in 2023, and then The Fellowship used that to justify a paid trip for Walberg to Uganda’s National Prayer Breakfast. There, Walberg urged Ugandans to resist international pressure, which was mounting after Fellowship allies there finally implemented their LGBTQ+ death penalty.

Walberg’s 2023 co-chair, Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA), this year said in an Interfaith Alliance video that she was bailing on the breakfast because it had been “hijacked.”

Neither she nor Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), who also appeared in the video, carved out an exception for the Capitol Hill breakfast. The implication was that the entire enterprise was fundamentally compromised.

Huffman also appears in the video, explaining his longstanding opposition, as the only member of Congress who admits he doesn’t believe in God. He told me this week that the new breakfast “was always a fraught project” caught in “the gravitational pull of MAGA Christian nationalism that destroys everything in its way.”

Democratic claims of a vast appetite for a new, cleaned-up breakfast turned out to be false prophecy. Attendance is dwindling, video of the events suggests.

The NPB Foundation’s finances are foundering. IRS records maintained by ProPublica show that the NPB Foundation spent $94,886 and took in $126,950 from 2023 to 2024, but the following year took in only $55,678 and spent just $40,839 on its smaller event.

The NPB Foundation has gone through four leaders in as many years. No one responded to my requests for comment.

In fact, contacting the NPB Foundation through its website isn’t an option, because some functions and pages aren’t working. That includes the page listing its board members and the site’s contact form, as seen below.

Despite using two crosses for its verification process, top, the NPB Foundation contact form appears inoperative. (Excerpts / NPBFoundation.com screengrabs.)

The board-member listing appears to have been offline since February. A page with details from earlier events hasn’t been updated to include this year’s breakfast. No guest speaker is listed for 2025.

However pure the motives of its organizers, the Capitol Hill breakfast still matters to The Fellowship because it’s an effective front for reeling in right-wing money and power via the original breakfast.

There’s now a cottage industry of theocratic DC events timed around the prayer breakfasts. The largest, the National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance, was co-founded by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and, openly partisan, pushes political boundaries beyond those of the prayer breakfast.

The utility of supposedly nonpartisan prayer breakfasts helps explain why The Fellowship has succeeded in proliferating them around the world, quietly changing the trajectories of Uganda, El Salvador, Ukraine, Guatemala, and other countries.

But the politics of the non-political breakfasts are why tensions were there at the start of the National Prayer Breakfast split.

The Fellowship was pissed at Coons “throwing us under the bus.”

Former Rep. Zach Wamp (R-TN), a longtime Fellowship insider and breakfast leader, practically ordered Pryor not to talk to the media about the new breakfast. (I know this because Wamp cc’ed me on that email, in which he referred to me as a “snake.”)

In 2024, a quiet legal battle began between The Fellowship and the NPB Foundation over the name “National Prayer Breakfast.” This was odd for multiple reasons.

Fighting publicly meant bucking the penchant for secrecy.

There was also the telling paradox of two groups that claim prayer is unifying failing to unify over prayer, an irony as old as religion.

The legal fight was also a sharp u-turn from the the original split. The Fellowship clearly had agreed to modify the name of its breakfast. For a couple years, it wasn’t the National Prayer Breakfast at all, it was the NPB Gathering. (“The Gathering” is a name often used for its spinoff events overseas.)

The legal fight got heated. Filings even alleged fraud.

Heading into the 2026 breakfast, it seemed briefly as if The Fellowship would drop the pretext of the spinoff and re-unite the two events. An announcement even went out saying so.

As I reported, that didn’t happen, but something was happening behind the scenes, as logistics for both were clearly finalized only last minute:

Then, in its filing last week, the NPB Foundation simply gave up, withdrawing its opposition to The Fellowship claim on the National Prayer Breakfast service mark. The U.S. Patent and Trade Office (USPTO) dismissed the case the following day.

This strongly suggests that if the NPB Foundation does stage a Capitol Hill event in February next year, at a minimum it won’t be called the National Prayer Breakfast. This would make sense, in a way, as other changes have already occurred.

It’s also possible the new National Prayer Breakfast won’t happen at all. The changes it’s experienced can also be seen as symptoms of pending demise.

This year it was held in a more modest venue, in a Senate office building. There were other changes.

No celebrity speaker. No Andrea Bocelli. No coverage on C-SPAN. Few high-profile members of Congress.

The headliner was Senate Chaplain Barry Black. The draw of a chaplain who addresses Congress all the time appeared insufficient to fill even some seats up front.

Senate Chaplain Barry Black addresses the Feb. 5, 2026, Capitol Hill National Prayer Breakfast, with some seats apparently empty even up front. (Uncredited / Excerpt of Sen. Roger Marshall photo .)

Photos released by co-host Sen. Roger Marshall’s (R-KS) office include not a lot of wide shots. Seven months after he posted video of the event, it has 318 views.

Only four Senate Democrats came. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who has a troubling history with separation of church and state, co-chaired with Marshall. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Alex Padilla (D-CA) also spoke and Coons could be seen in the audience.

Not one House Democrat seems to have participated (some may have attended without me spotting them in the video’s rare wide shots).

Of the four congressional leaders, only Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) showed up. For the first time in years, the U.S. president didn’t.

Downhill at the Hilton, at the Fellowship’s 2026 breakfast, by contrast, even though it’s slightly smaller it still got all the spotlight, even with only three congressional Democrats spotted there. Reps. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL), the co-chair, and Lou Correa (D-CA) spoke. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) sang.

Suozzi is arguably The Fellowship’s most prominent public face now. He spoke at The Fellowship’s inaugural National Prayer Breakfast in El Salvador in January, praising the “miracle” that alleged human-rights abuser President Nayib Bukele has accomplished.

As I revealed earlier this year, Suozzi lives in Washington at Fellowship-subsidized housing. The Fellowship controls the C Street townhouse on Capitol Hill that has been home to clandestine lobbyist meetings, and scandal, for decades.

Suozzi tried to keep C Street secret, but his Fellowship ties explain why he keeps lending his imprimatur to Fellowship events. Even ones that Pres. Donald Trump uses to bash Democrats.

At The Fellowship’s 2026 National Prayer Breakfast, Trump welded religion and politics together publicly as firmly as The Fellowship does privately.

America is a Christian nation, he and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth lied. Democrats are bad. Christians should vote for Republicans.

The Fellowship even gave a spot of honor to Bukele, just a month after he let The Fellowship in to his country’s corridors of power with El Salvador’s first National Prayer Breakfast.

This is how it works.

More openly than ever before, the National Prayer Breakfast is manifesting the threats its critics warned of, here and abroad.

In years of reporting on The Fellowship and its breakfasts, I’ve noticed a pattern. In each country, The Fellowship’s associates and liaisons don’t violate political norms. They push them rightward.

Here in the U.S., breakfast speakers from Mother Theresa to Dr. Ben Carson lectured Democratic presidents against giving women reproductive rights. It was eyeybrow-raising, but within American political discourse.

The Fellowship goes further where the discourse permits it. In Uganda, for instance, Walberg instructed that nation’s people to oppose American policy and follow the Bible. He even admitted the point I’m making about calibrating to local politics — acknowledging that he’d get heat back home for his words, which he hadn’t said back home.

He did get heat. And, back home, he walked it back, claiming he wasn’t talking about what he was talking about.

That’s how The Fellowship works, too. Deception and prevarication are justified because fighting evil trumps democratic values. So The Fellowship occupies the right-most spaces power allows.

That’s why the breakfast has become so openly right-leaning here: Because an administration that abjures norms has, too.

The question now is whether the new Capitol Hill breakfast will keep going as a token of purity, lending prestige and power to the downhill parent openly pushing Christian nationalism.

And, if so, which Democrats will be helping.

Full Statement by Rep. Jared Huffman, Congressional Freethought Caucus co-chair:

Regarding the demise of [the Capitol Hill National Prayer Breakfast]: This was always a fraught project, trying to have a more ecumenical and less scandal-plagued prayer breakfast against the gravitational pull of MAGA Christian nationalism that destroys everything in its way. The Family [Fellowship Foundation] and other power players in Trump’s Christian nationalist vanguard are not going away. They’ll just regroup and come back stronger every time a scandal blows their cover. Those of us who oppose their rightwing theocratic takeover agenda always have to sleep with one eye open.

As for my colleagues: This group has so thoroughly revealed itself as a corrupt platform for bigotry, theocracy and MAGA fanaticism that even members of Congress who used to hold their nose and co-host the prayer breakfasts are turning away. I’ve spoken with several of them who participated in recent years hoping there would be some bipartisan goodwill to make it worthwhile. Instead, they were embarrassed and disgusted by Trump and others turning the event into a MAGA spectacle. At this point, any Dem who participates should definitely know better — and if somehow they don’t, they soon will.

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I’m an independent journalist whose reporting is made possible by reader support. As a former executive producer at MSNBC, I helped create Up w/ Chris Hayes and previously was a senior producer on Countdown w/ Keith Olbermann. Your paid subscription helps me keep reporting.