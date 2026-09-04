Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
celeste k.'s avatar
celeste k.
Sep 4Edited

What a load of shit religions are. In reality, they are harbors for hypocrites who can't accept that people have different, or no, beliefs about god. I've met scarce, few religious people who are genuinely kind and accepting of all. Most I've met only try to convince me that they know better.

There's good reason the Founders wrote that "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion..." Our politicians need to brush up on the Constitution they so easily pledge allegiance to defend.

Reply
Share
p.j. melton's avatar
p.j. melton
Sep 4

It’s probably more accurate to say Huffman is “the only member of Congress who” OPENLY “doesn’t believe in God.”

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jonathan Larsen
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Larsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture