Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

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Samuel Sanders Jr's avatar
Samuel Sanders Jr
1d

The question comes down to a simplicity:

Why would anyone believe in and worship such a god? It is a human question, not a theological one.

Anyone who resonates with this god is just like it. It is their indirect justification cover for how they are within. Blame something greater than themselves for their own personal leanings and say they have no other choice.

And yet, they regard lifestyles they don’t agree with as a choice. “Those people” can make a different choice.

Disobedience is their core belief for others, while knowing deep within themselves, they CANNOT live under the obedience to this god.

But, somehow talking about the sins of others turns down the noise inside themselves.

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Jacob Kloess's avatar
Jacob Kloess
1d

So Ralph Drollinger says this, and Republicans don’t bat an eye.

Rev. Jeremiah Wright says “God damn America” while listing the harms done by this country (in reaction to the public response to 9/11) and Fox News hosts are apoplectic.

Make it make sense…

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