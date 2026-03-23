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Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) at a July 30, 2019, confirmation hearing. (Lisa Ferdinando / DOD photo .)

Senators Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and John Fetterman (D-PA) on Sunday became the only two Democrats to support the nomination of Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) to run the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

They voted to advance Mullin’s nomination for a full Senate vote, which reportedly could come as soon as today.

Neither Democrat has responded to requests for comment about Mullin’s sponsorship of a Senate Bible study that teaches that the Jews killed Jesus. (After Heinrich released a statement of support for Mullin, I asked his office to respond by 5pm today, and will update this story if he does.)

I have asked both Heinrich and Fetterman about Mullin’s previously secret involvement with conspiracy theorists who allege that Mullin helped channel their claims about Venezuelan gangs and election theft to the highest ranks of the Trump administration.

Specifically, former CIA officer Gary Berntsen said Mullin was the only senator who would help connect them to the Trump campaign. Lindell TV’s Emerald Robinson claims that Mullin introduced Berntsen’s partner, Venezuelan expatriate Martin Rodil, to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in 2024, when she was the campaign manager.

These claims have been making the rounds on fringe right-wing sites for months. I reported Mullin’s alleged involvement in September and had listed him as a sponsor of the antisemitic Bible study as early as June.

After Mullin’s nomination I reported on how Mullin’s secret affiliations could implicate his role running DHS.

The Senate Bible study that Mullin has sponsored for several years now is led by right-wing preacher Ralph Drollinger, who has publicly said that Catholicism is a false religion.

A Bible-study pamphlet that Drollinger often revives and recirculates when Israel’s in the news repeats the ancient canard of deicide, making the Jewish people responsible for the death of Jesus. “Israel,” Drollinger wrote, “executed the messiah.”

Highlighted inset of June 14, 2025, Capitol Ministries study guide reprinting a 2023 version

Excerpt from Oct. 16, 2023, Capitol Ministries study guide. (Screengrab with added highlight / Capitol Ministries PDF .)

The 2025 pamphlet bearing that antisemitic smear listed Mullin as a sponsor. (Such affiliations are not required to be disclosed on nominee ethics forms; Mullin’s forms were only released on Wednesday.)

In his statement Sunday, Heinrich said that:

“This is going to surprise some people, but I consider Markwayne Mullin a friend. We have a very honest and constructive working relationship. … We often disagree and when we do, we work to find whatever common ground we share. “I have also seen first-hand that Markwayne is not someone who can simply be bullied into changing his views, and I look forward to having a Secretary who doesn’t take their orders from [White House Deputy Chief of Staff] Stephen Miller… “I want someone who recognizes the necessity of judicial warrants, as he [Mullin] has. I would like a Secretary who I can call and have a constructive conversation with about my state and the unique terrain that exists in the southwest and the proper mix of structure, technology and personnel necessary to effectively secure our border.”

Fetterman released a similar statement last week that read,

“In January, I called on the president to fire [DHS Secretary Kristi] Noem—and he did. “I truly approached the confirmation of my colleague and friend, Senator Mullin, with an open-mind. “We need a leader at DHS. “We must reopen DHS. “My AYE is rooted in a strong committed, constructive working relationship with Senator Mullin for our nation’s security.”

According to Robinson, Mullin helped facilitate an international computer hack, taking down Serbian computers just days before the 2024 election. According to Berntsen, the files Mullin helped them get to Trump led to hundreds of deportations, many of which have since been called into question for being based on specious intelligence.

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I’m an independent journalist whose reporting is made possible by reader support. As a former executive producer at MSNBC, I helped create Up w/ Chris Hayes and previously was a senior producer on Countdown w/ Keith Olbermann. Your paid subscription helps me keep reporting.