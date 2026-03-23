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Dawna Stromsoe's avatar
Dawna Stromsoe
9h

I hope New Mexico and Pennsylvania have exceptionally strong, trustworthy, honest, principled and no-speak-thru-both-sides-of-mouth Dems to primary Heinrich and Fetterman when their times up comes.

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Clair's avatar
Clair
7h

Oh well ☹️.. These type of votes.. to support or not is complicated.. do they really support or are they trying to protect their “poll numbers “..sometimes they put their own interests above those of the country..

We live in a “dog eat dog world”.. Darwin was right..

“It is the survival of the fittest “… or at least the most devious..

🏳️‍⚧️🌈💕Clair here

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