Tom Gensemer
Feb 23

Another place the nightly news might look for inspiration is John Oliver. In depth, accurate, well sourced, thoughtful reporting on incredibly depressing subjects with a clearly articulated progressive bias. And good jokes. He gets 5-6 million views on YouTube, not sure what he gets on cable but I suspect he’s stomping on ABC news ratings.

Joni Jensen
Feb 23

I’m so old I remember when the Willowbrook State School story Geraldo Rivera broke in 1972. I was 14 years old, my sister was 11 and my parents sat watching the investigative story with quiet intensity. No one spoke. There were cameras and they filmed the appalling conditions of this school on Staten Island. It was raw and it was brutal and it desperately needed to be told. To me, who watched 60 Minutes faithfully since its inception, this was how news was supposed to be done. Needless to say, I no longer watch the news nor 60 Minutes. It’s very sad and depressing….to come through Vietnam, Watergate and other assorted atrocities in the early 70s, all reported straightforward with lots of facts and details and to hell with who it pissed off and see the “news” today? I might as well take a nap for all I’d learn from the networks.

