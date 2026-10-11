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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday told right-wing media the factors in his decision to make Nidal Hasan’s execution public. (Screengrab / Real America’s Voice video .)

When Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth cited the religious beliefs of the Fort Hood, TX, shooter to explain why his execution will be visible to the public, he may have created a legal rationale for opposing it.

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), co-founder of the Freethought Caucus and the only open non-believer in Congress, told me he believed “most courts would find objectionable” what Hegseth had to say about his reasoning.

In a statement, Huffman said:

“Hegseth believes he has a religious and patriotic duty to finish what the Christian crusaders started… So it’s no surprise to those of us who have followed Hegseth that he went out of his way to mention that the Fort Hood shooter is a Muslim and to stress that this fact is part of the justification for a live-streamed public firing squad.”

Hegseth said Thursday that he would make the execution public because, among other factors, the 2009 shooting was committed by a “radical Islamist” and was a “radical Islamist” attack. Hegseth said people should know the consequences for “these types of things.”

Hegseth had been asked specifically, by right-wing media, “what led to that decision process” — to execute former Army Major Nidal Hasan by firing squad. Hegseth responded:

“No brainer. Execution by firing squad. Army major betrays his country. Radical Islamist kills a bunch of Americans at Fort Hood, of course we’re gonna do it at Fort Hood. … It was a radical Islamist terrorist attack. … It was a radical Islamist attack in uniform inside the ranks, and so he’s going to get a firing squad of soldiers, as it should be, and we’ll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it’s public, because people need to understand that there’s serious consequences for these types of things.”

It was not Hegseth’s decision to execute Hasan for the murder of 13 people and wounding of 32 more. The death sentence was issued in 2013 by a military jury.

But livestreaming it was Hegseth’s call. And last week he identified Hasan’s religious beliefs as part of the reason for livestreaming it on Dec. 3. That crosses legal lines protecting against official religious discrimination.

And Huffman suggested it’s grounds for impeachment.

“If you need more proof that Hegseth is an unhinged fanatic who should be impeached and removed from office, you have it here,” Huffman told me.

The Constitution doesn’t just prohibit respecting any establishment of religion, it also guarantees equal rights under the law. Targeting death-row inmates for their religious beliefs would fly in the face of those protections.

Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) President Mikey Weinstein told me, “From the perspective we’re looking at, it creates a practical issue as a matter of law … a galaxy of legal issues.” He added, “There’s no question.”

Weinstein’s organization defends members of the military and intelligence services against official infringements on their religious rights.

Weinstein also said that the MRFF has been contacted by 60 service members stationed at Fort Hood concerned about being tasked to the firing squad. He said that the MRFF has heard that “Hegseth is thinking it might not be so bad to have women on the firing squad.”

The Pentagon did not answer my questions about the firing squad or the livestreaming legal issues.

In an unsigned email, a Pentagon spokesperson wrote that, “We have nothing [to] provide at this time beyond the following statement you can attribute to a War Department official on background: The Secretary is correct. It will be livestreamed. Details will follow.”

The spokesperson also cited Hegseth’s post confirming reporting about the execution.

According to Weinstein, Hegseth’s reference to an “Islamist” — or Islamic theocrat — in the context of the execution raises several issues. “Calling him [Hasan] a radical Islamist is the key to this whole thing. … it does create all kinds of issues.” And not just legal issues.

Livestreaming the execution “is a wet dream martyrdom scenario for Hasan,” Weinstein said. “It’s providing this unbelievable propaganda bonanza” for ISIS and al Qaeda.

That possibility is only exacerbated by Hegseth’s history of official and unconstitutional embrace of Christianity over other denominations. Ironically, Hegseth appears to subscribe to a Christian counterpart of Hasan’s radical Islamism.

As I revealed last year, Hegseth sponsors the White House Bible study of a preacher who rejects theocracy but wants elected officials to govern biblically. The leader of Hegseth’s church is a self-avowed Christian nationalist.

The MRFF told me early on in the Iran War that some troops described commanders describing the war as part of biblical End Times prophecy. (Huffman and other members of Congress have sought details from the Pentagon.)

As an Army psychiatrist, Hasan had given a presentation titled “Why the War on Terror is a War on Islam.” During the shooting he cried “Allahu akbar,” meaning “God is great.”

Hasan explained later that he sought to prevent Americans from deploying to Afghanistan to kill Muslims.

Hegseth may be right about Hasan’s motives. But considering those motives in the decision-making is even at odds with how military prosecutors advised the jury prior to the sentencing deliberations.

Specifically, the military jury was told not to consider the shooting a religious act, even if Hasan did.

According to the AP, lead prosecutor Col. Mike Mulligan told the military jury it would be “wrong” to ascribe the shooting to a larger cause. Mulligan pushed back on granting martyrdom to Hasan, who offered virtually no defense.

“This is not his gift to God,” Mulligan said of Hasan’s execution. “This is his debt to society. This is the cost of his murderous rampage.”

Full Statement by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA)

“Most Americans will be appalled at the sheer barbarity and bread-and-circus dystopia of this episode, but there's more to it than that. I have no doubt that Pete Hegseth's radical Christian nationalist worldview is behind all of this. Hegseth believes he has a religious and patriotic duty to finish what the Christian crusaders started in the 11th century: defeat Islam and enthrone Christian dominion over the world. He's written a book about it, talked about it as a civilizational imperative, and even tattooed his body with symbols of these extreme beliefs. So it's no surprise to those of us who have followed Hegseth that he went out of his way to mention that the Fort Hood shooter is a Muslim and to stress that this fact is part of the justification for a live-streamed public firing squad. If you need more proof that Hegseth is an unhinged fanatic who should be impeached and removed from office, you have it here.”

“The punishment is prescribed by law and is facially neutral on religion as it should be, but Hegseth is adding a bunch of flourishes to the punishment essentially enhancing it and exploiting it for political purposes in ways that I think most courts would find objectionable.”

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I’m an independent journalist whose reporting is made possible by reader support. As a former executive producer at MSNBC, I helped create Up w/ Chris Hayes and previously was a senior producer on Countdown w/ Keith Olbermann. I’m also a member of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation advisory board. Your paid subscription helps me keep reporting.