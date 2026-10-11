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Dan Mishkin
Oct 11

Might be worth recalling that Hasan committed his crime at an army base named for a confederate general who received lenient punishment for his treason. Something that Hegseth has no trouble with.

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Mary Lummis
Oct 11

Disclaimer: I am against the death penalty (and also against public executions) although I do see the merit of Jonathan Larsen’s argument that if we condone the violence of capital punishment as a society, it is morally honest to make all of us participate and witness.

My question here is: Nidal Hassan apparently has been a paraplegic due to injuries sustained during his attack. Are we going to live stream the execution by firing squad of a man in a wheelchair?

We have yet to stop as a country to ask why 9/11? What responsibility do we as a nation bear for those attacks? What have we done to nations and their people globally that sowed the seeds of these attacks? When we kill Nidal Hassan without acknowledging any of our complicity in terrorizing the Muslim world I doubt we are making the world safer for anyone.

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