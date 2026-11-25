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Then-Fox anchor Pete Hegseth on July 24, 2022, prior to becoming Defense secretary, at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, FL. (Creative Commons photos : Gage Skidmore / Photo illustration by Robin Rumancik .)

“Hundreds” of active-duty service members say they want Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth impeached for violating the First Amendment’s separation of church and state, a military advocacy group says.

Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) Founder and President Mikey Weinstein said only two of the military personnel he heard from about impeachment weren’t too “terrified” to put their objections in writing.

He shared those emails with me but did not identify who wrote them, as MRFF shields the identities of service members who fear potential retribution.

Disclosure: I’m a member of the MRFF’s advisory board and often write about the MRFF in my coverage of Christian nationalism and secularism.

A Pentagon spokesperson did not respond to the MRFF’s report of calls for impeachment, but pushed back on some specifics about Hegseth and appeared to defend commanders injecting their religious beliefs into troop briefings.

One apparently high-ranking service member wrote to the MRFF that they were “disappointed” that congressional efforts to impeach Hegseth haven’t addressed his unconstitutional injection of evangelical Christianity into the military.

Another email described impeaching and convicting Hegseth as the only way “to rid ourselves of his Christian supremacy.”

Some high-ranking military veterans agree. So do some advocacy groups.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth, but none addressed Hegseth’s violations of the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause. Democrats backing Massie failed to impeach Hegseth after a handful of Democratic members missed the Nov. 10 vote.

The Senate at the moment lacks the votes to convict Hegseth and remove him from office. Democrats have said they’ll revisit impeachment in the next Congress.

With Hegseth’s possible impeachment in the news, Weinstein says the MRFF got phone calls “in the hundreds” supporting impeachment for Hegseth’s unconstitutional religious activities. Those calls came from what the MRFF refers to as clients, members of the military or intelligence services who seek MRFF help in the face of religious discrimination or proselytization that violates agency guidelines or the Constitution.

In less than two years, Hegseth has violated numerous long-standing Pentagon guidelines and norms protecting the institution against leaders imposing their religious beliefs on those in uniform. According to Weinstein, Hegseth has violated both the Constitution and the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Hegseth has staged ostensibly voluntary monthly Christian prayer services at the Pentagon, aired throughout the military and publicly on a Pentagon feed. Weinstein, a former judge advocate general and Reagan White House lawyer, said when commanders say something is optional, subordinates understand that it’s not. “Voluntold” is the term Weinstein uses.

At his prayer services, Hegseth has platformed a self-avowed Christian nationalist, Doug Wilson. Hegseth himself has told the troops that God endorses military missions.

Hegseth leans on Christian and biblical rhetoric, once asking Pentagon worshipers to join him in a prayer that does not appear in the Bible but was cobbled together by military personnel based on a pretend Bible verse from Pulp Fiction.

Hegseth has shifted the military chaplaincy away from counseling and ministry and toward explicitly injecting religion into military culture. He created a Pentagon Office of Religious Affairs.

A Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) inventory of Hegseth’s unconstitutional actions includes:

Eliminating atheism and some non-Christian denominations from the military list of recognized belief systems.

Telling chaplains, who are tasked with ministering to all service members, to “preach the truth.”

Promoting Christianity in official communications, using overtly Christian images and language.

Telling U.S. military members that Christianity is the one correct religion and that America should be “on bended knee, recognizing the providence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

According to Weinstein, “pretty much everything that Hegseth does is driven by his uncontrollable sectarian Christian Nationalist zeal which is in DIRECT violation of his sworn oath to support, defend and protect the Constitution.”

As I revealed last year, Hegseth co-sponsors the weekly White House Bible study of a preacher, Ralph Drollinger, who rejects theocracy but wants elected officials to govern in line with his biblical exegesis. Drollinger’s Bible-study guides include lessons interpreting the Bible to justify various right-wing policies.

One two-part Drollinger study guide advocates for Israel with the caveat that the Jews killed Jesus. This false smear of deicide is the historic foundation of antisemitism.

As I reported, House Speaker Mike Johnson gave a copy of that study guide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Speaker Mike Johnson in Johnson’s office on July 8, 2025, just prior to Johnson giving Netanyahu antisemitic Bible study materials. (Uncredited / Johnson photo .)

It’s not clear whether it comes from the top, but the MRFF has flagged multiple reports of officers passing blatantly Christian religious messages on to the troops.

Thirty House Democrats asked the Pentagon inspector general to investigate briefings to the troops framing the Iran War as part of end-times prophecies of Armageddon. The Democrats were led by the two co-founders of the Congressional Freethought Caucus, which advances secular values, Reps. Jared Huffman (D-CA) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

After the U.S. attacked Iran, some commanders hastily convened ostensibly voluntary Bible studies.

I told the Pentagon I was planning to report that “it remains unclear how much leeway is being afforded commanders to indulge their personal religious beliefs in the execution of their duties.”

Pentagon Assistant Press Secretary Olivia Kopang emailed back, writing, “Protecting the religious freedoms of our service members is not an ‘indulgence’—it is a constitutional mandate.”

Hegseth “is actively safeguarding these rights so our warfighters can live out their faith without fear of retaliation,” said Kopang, whose LinkedIn profile lists involvement with conservative organizations and says she graduated last year from college, where she served as a brand ambassador for Pink and Victoria’s Secret.

She also said, “The newly established Office of Religious Affairs is a direct reflection of this commitment, restoring the critical spiritual support our personnel have gone without for far too long.”

Last week, the MRFF intervened after a U.S. Air Force commander designated an airman to read a Bible verse for a Thanksgiving event. The verse wasn’t about universal or even ecumenical values.

It was John 8:24, preaching that Jesus saves: “I told you that you would die in your sins, for unless you believe that I am he, you will indeed die in your sins.”

Commanders at one U.S. Army battalion headquarters were reported as having allowed the display of a poster showing a westernized Jesus firing a mortar round at a presumably non-Christian enemy.

These incidents and others follow decades of simmering theocracy in the military. The MRFF was founded in 2005 precisely because such incidents were already occurring on U.S. posts or other military installations.

Never, however, has unconstitutional endorsement of Christianity been pushed so frequently, so flagrantly, by any other defense secretary.

Weinstein wrote in an email that Hegseth, by showcasing Wilson, “is putting his personal stamp of validation on EVERYTHING Doug Wilson stands for.” That’s because Wilson’s spoken at Hegseth’s monthly Christian services, which Weinstein said “are essentially viewed as mandatory by everybody in the Pentagon, held during the duty day.”

And, Weinstein says, everyone in uniform gets the message. “The military chain of command from top to bottom, notices this and many are gleefully supportive and realize they can advance their own careers by emulating.”

Weinstein said “The phone calls have been huge” from military personnel supporting impeachment. “In the hundreds.”

I asked Weinstein how many of those calls mentioned Hegseth’s sectarian initiatives. “There hasn’t been one that hasn’t,” Weinstein said.

But talk of accountability for Hegseth’s unconstitutional injection of Christian nationalism rarely makes it into America’s political discourse. I’m only aware of one member of Congress and a handful of organizations and commentators even addressing the issue.

Last month, I asked Huffman about Hegseth saying that one reason to live-stream the execution of the Ft. Hood shooter was the gunman’s religion. Army Major Nidal Hasan is a Muslim who murdered 13 people and wounded 32 more in 2009, he said, to prevent future Muslim deaths in Afghanistan.

Hegseth said that he wanted the public to see the firing-squad execution — a plan since killed by Pres. Donald Trump — because Hasan and the shooting were both “radical Islamist.” Hegseth said people should know the consequences for “these types of things.”

Live-streaming his execution due to his religious beliefs would have violated Hasan’s constitutional right to equal protection under the law, as well as the First Amendment prohibition against government respecting an establishment of religion.

As Huffman told me, “If you need more proof that Hegseth is an unhinged fanatic who should be impeached and removed from office, you have it here.”

Weinstein echoed Huffman’s assessment. He told me at the time that Hegseth’s remarks created “a galaxy of legal issues.”

And, Weinstein says, so do Hegseth’s monthly Christian services. He said they’re held in the biggest Pentagon auditorium, giving Hegseth and his Christian guest speakers “the largest audience in the Pentagon.”

Each service, Weinstein said, “viciously violates” military guidelines on the time, place, and manner of permissible personal speech by commanding officers.

MRFF is not the only advocacy group for secular values that supports impeaching Hegseth for impermissible mingling of church and state.

Interfaith Alliance President and CEO Rev. Paul Brandeis issued a statement Nov. 9:

“…Hegseth has embodied and weaponized a dangerous and unconstitutional, religious extremist agenda. Under Hegseth’s ‘leadership,’ the Trump Administration has shown utter contempt for constitutional boundaries between government and religion. We support his immediate firing or removal from office, including by impeachment.”

On Nov. 12, the FFRF urged the next Congress to impeach Hegseth for his “escalating campaign to inject Christian nationalist ideology into the U.S. military, undermining religious neutrality and marginalizing nonreligious service members.”

FFRF Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor said, “Congress cannot allow these abuses to continue unchecked.”

Earlier this month, Meidas Touch News Editor-in-Chief Ron Filipkowski listed Hegseth’s “pushing of Christian nationalism and prayer in the military barracks” among his impeachable offenses. Filipkowski is a former prosecutor and defense attorney, and a retired Marine.

In an op-ed last week, Col. Lawrence Wilkerson (U.S. Army, retired), an MRFF Advisory Board member, wrote that Hegseth’s proselytizing is one of many administration efforts hurting the military.

“[T]he most subtle and ultimately in domestic terms most dangerous of these efforts is the wholesale, constant, and now intensifying effort to make Christianity the sole recognized and rewarded religious affiliation of the U.S. Armed Forces.”

Despite Wilkerson’s alarming scenario — and the prospect of the world’s most lethal fighting force becoming a weapon of Christian nationalism, with Jan. 6 still resonating — Hegseth’s actions have drawn little rebuke from U.S. centers of power and influence.

Among professional commentators and members of Congress, Filipkowski and Huffman stand virtually alone citing Hegseth’s Establishment Clause violations as impeachable.

There’s some irony to this. Impeachment on grounds of violating the First Amendment could prove politically beneficial.

Whatever rights commanders have to express religious views is outweighed in the law and military guidelines by prohibitions against pressing those views on the essentially captive audiences of their subordinates.

Congressional Democrats could position themselves as defending the troops and the military itself against the imposition of sectarian beliefs. That’s especially true with the MRFF citing hundreds of cries for help from active-duty members inside the U.S. military.

According to Weinstein, Hegseth’s “vicious utilization of obnoxious Christian Nationalism has utterly destroyed the good order, morale, discipline and unit cohesion.”

This is not only a legal basis for restricting some speech in the military, it gives Democrats an opportunity to position themselves as pro-military, defending not just America’s military ethos but individual service members who are at the mercy of Christian commanders.

Weinstein says the overwhelming majority of MRFF clients reporting incidents of Christian nationalism are themselves Christian.

Democrats buoyed by the Senate victories of Christian candidates James Talarico (D-TX) and Adam Hamilton (D-KS) would be defending Christian service members who don’t want Hegseth’s version of Christianity forced on them.

Weinstein said, “We have many very devout evangelical Christians who work with us as Foundation donors, representatives and supporters, but they despise Christian Nationalism.”

In addition, unlike Hegseth’s public impeachable offenses, we know virtually nothing about internal orders and communications relevant to Christian proselytization. An investigation, with estimony and subpoenaed documents, could raise public awareness of the issue.

This month’s stunning Democratic victories were due in large part to a neglected portion of the electorate. An estimated 27% of voters in exit polls this month said they have no religious affiliation. They voted overwhelmingly Democratic.

Impeaching Hegseth could bond those voters even more to Democratic politicians who stand up for traditional American secular values.

I asked Weinstein why he thinks congressional Democrats are so reluctant to champion secular values that are not only in the Constitution, but historically essential to a functioning U.S. military. Weinstein wrote:

“Congressional Democrats, like everybody else in Congress, regardless of their party affiliation, are indescribably TERRIFIED to attack anything connected even remotely to ‘Jesus’ because they fear that the electorate cannot parse the difference between the tyranny and bloodletting of Christian Nationalism and mainline Christianity, including evangelical Christianity.”

In that void, Weinstein said, Christian nationalism flourishes. “Politicians are simply loathe to approach the matter,” he said, “and Christian Nationalists DEPEND on that pusillanimous reluctance.”

As Wilkerson concluded his op-ed, “Congress … has more power constitutionally over the military than any executive, if they will only use it, collectively and wisely. We can only hope they can and will step in and save the day — and our disintegrating military.”

MRFF Email Excerpts

The following excerpts from active-duty military were provided to me by the MRFF in response to my request for communiqués advocating for Hegseth’s impeachment on grounds of violating separation of church and state. Weinstein said the MRFF got “very few emails” on the subject because its clients fear being exposed if their emails were discovered.

These are the excerpts the MRFF provided after redacting identifying information:

“From the very first moment I ever saw Hegseth belittling us in that meeting at Quantico, all [I] could think about was how appropriate he would look in prison garb. Impeachment is that very first step.”

“I’ve been in a position where I’ve been forced to go to his [Hegseth’s] mandatory ‘non-mandatory’ Christian services held in the Pentagon every month. Although I was disappointed that his deliberate pushing of his fundamentalist Christian faith wasn’t part of the particulars of the impeachment indictment, if that paper tiger goes, so does his preaching pulpit.”

“Impeachment, conviction and prosecution of Hegseth are literally the only building blocks necessary to set an example for the rest of our military to rid ourselves of his Christian supremacy and to banish the misogyny, racism and hatred of the other so that we can finally begin to heal as an armed force.”

“I am ashamed at what Hegseth has done to our military, the incredibly valuable and intelligent men and women he has removed from our ranks, the illegal and immoral acts he has committed. It is beyond time to remove him and begin healing our armed forces and hopefully earn back the respect we have lost amongst our own nation as well as with our allies and friends. He is a disgusting human and doesn’t represent our values.”

Note: This article’s photo illustration was created by Robin Rumancik of Open Wing Strategies, which provides communications services for nonprofits and small businesses including website design, marketing, social media, and media relations. You can find Open Wing Strategies here.

I’m an independent journalist whose reporting is made possible by reader support. As a former executive producer at MSNBC, I helped create Up w/ Chris Hayes and previously was a senior producer on Countdown w/ Keith Olbermann. I’m also a member of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation advisory board. Your paid subscription helps me keep reporting.