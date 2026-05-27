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Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI), center, with Donna Rice Hughes, right, hosted an Ohio Christian University group at C Street in a picture posted online on Oct. 29, 2019. (Uncredited / Ohio Christian University photo .)

This article is one of a series about the members of Congress who live at C Street. To receive future stories, you can subscribe for free or as a paid subscriber.

The fact that Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI) lives at C Street isn’t too surprising. Certainly less so than a New York Democrat, Moolenaar’s roommate, Rep. Tom Suozzi, living there.

The three-story church-slash-boarding-house-slash-frat-house is convenient, politically, religiously, and logistically. It’s just a block from Moolenaar’s office and squarely in line with Moolenaar’s right wing, theocratic leanings.

But Moolenaar is much more intimately connected than was previously known to C Street’s foundation, the Fellowship Foundation, the group also known as The Family and made famous by the work of journalist Jeff Sharlet.

Moolenaar hasn’t publicized his life at C Street. He hasn’t said publicly that his rent was $600 per month until 2024, when it went up to $800. Or that college students keep C Street tidy for him and the other members of Congress who live there.

He hasn’t discussed the foreign lobbying there or how C Street helps The Fellowship nudge Democrats to the right.

But as I wrote in my companion piece on Suozzi, Moolenaar has been a prominent public face for The Fellowship for years.

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Moolenaar also seems to go farther than other Fellowship insiders have in utilizing the resources of his public job for Fellowship ends. And while other, louder extremist Republicans make headlines pushing America toward theocracy, Moolenaar goes about it The Fellowship way, quietly, gradually, effectively.

Which makes sense. The Fellowship got him early.

The origins of Moolenaar’s connection to The Fellowship remain unclear, but his own remarks put him in their orbit, and literally on their grounds, while he was still in his 20s.

Today, Moolenaar chairs the House select committee on China and is a solid supporter of Pres. Donald Trump, even signing the 2020 amicus brief supporting Texas’s attempt to block state votes for Pres. Joe Biden.

In the 1980s, however, Moolenaar’s path was far from clear.

Like his dad, he studied chemistry, and even worked for Dow Chemical for a couple years after college. After 1985, though, there’s not much out there about what Moolenaar did. His resume has him next getting a master’s degree from Harvard in 1989. The years in between are a question.

Several years ago, a source close to The Fellowship told me that when Moolenaar was 23 — so in 1984 or 1985 — Moolenaar came to The Fellowship’s headquarters in Arlington, VA, known as The Cedars.

“Moolenaar came in as a baby intern,” the source told me. “He came to The Cedars when he was 23, spending time getting discipled.”

At some point, Moolenaar apparently lived at Ivanwald, the Fellowship housing for young volunteers and disciples down the street.

In 2021, longtime Fellowship insider Chris Halverson — once the Senate’s acting chaplain — recalled Moolenaar regaling a dinner with “his story about being at Ivanwald and being discipled, and then coming to Washington, D.C.” Halverson added, “the full circle of the impact of our ministry just was wonderful.”

I couldn’t find any record of Moolenaar publicly discussing his formative years at Ivanwald or The Cedars and he didn’t respond to my questions or request for comment. But in a 2024 religious podcast interview, he shared some details.

The discussion centered on Moolenaar’s relationship with Mike Timmis, a wealthy Michigan businessman who funds Fellowship activities. Moolenaar says he met Timmis during his 1990 state Senate run, asking Timmis for a campaign donation.

The interviewer says Moolenaar and Timmis were brought together by Doug Coe, the Fellowship leader who died in 2017. Moolenaar says yes, without saying how he had come to know Coe.

Moolenaar lost the campaign. Then, he says, “I will never forget, a mutual friend of ours invited me to spend some time with some of the leaders of the National Prayer Breakfast down in Washington, DC.”

The Fellowship runs the breakfast, so perhaps that mutual friend was Coe. Moolenaar doesn’t say. But here’s what happened next:

“I went down there — and it was really a pivotal time for me and my faith — and actually started helping out, caring for a, basically a building called The Cedars, where Mike [Timmis] had been involved. And one day he drove up, and he saw me out there. I was taking care of the lawn … I was raking leaves and trying to figure out what I was gonna do next in my life… “Here I was, 29 years old, lost a campaign, didn’t know what I was gonna do next… I’ll never forget him [Timmis] saying, ‘Y’know, John, I don’t know what God’s doing in your life but God’s economy is different than our economy and I’m just so glad you’re here and doing what you’re doing’ and gave me a hug and I thought that was amazing.”

At some point, Coe arranged for Moolenaar to spend two years under Timmis’s tutelage, an hour every day, according to the podcast. It was Timmis and Coe, along with a Fellowship associate named Chuck McLeod, Moolenaar says, who led him to “devoting my life as a follower of Jesus, his teachings, to being available for his purposes.”

That includes making public resources available.

As I reported in January, Moolenaar led a delegation of his congressional committee — ostensibly dedicated to combating China’s influence — on a trip to Central America that included Fellowship events and people, some public, some secret.

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), co-founder of the Congressional Freethought Caucus, told me in January that “Since Moolenaar has taken over the committee, it’s been run as an arm of the Family.”

Conversely, Moolenaar also uses C Street for congressional business. Secret congressional business.

A 2024 meeting, for instance, only became public record — though it hasn’t been reported previously — due to a foreign-agent filing by Kenya. (The meeting was at C Street, arranged by The Fellowship’s Kenya liaison, Sam Owen, who appears in Timmis’s book.)

As I explained in a deeper dive on C Street, Kenyan politicians correctly assessed The Fellowship as an effective diplomatic path for lobbying efforts that stalled elsewhere.

Through Owen, the Kenyans got a meeting just two days before the 2024 U.S. National Prayer Breakfast. Not in congressional offices, the filing reveals, but a couple blocks away.

“This meeting took place on Tuesday, 30th January, 2024 at the C Street where the Chairperson, Sen. Daniel Maanzo and the Prime Cabinet Secretary were able to meet Congressman John Moolenaar and Senator for Kansas, Jerry Moran and brief them ... They also presented the two with a legislative brief on the proposed amendments.”

Like Suozzi, Moolenaar has assisted Fellowship-affiliated organizations such as the National Student Leadership Forum on Faith and Values (NSLF), which gets Fellowship interns into congressional offices.

A Nov. 20, 2020, Facebook post identified Moolenaar and Suozzi as congressional co-chairs of the National Student Leadership Forum on Faith and Values and showed them remotely addressing 400 participants around the world. (Uncredited / Lamar University photo .)

Seven years ago, Moolenaar hosted the forum and “spoke on faith and values being the core of who we are,” participant Dilan Maxfield wrote on LinkedIn. “I had to decide for myself who I wanted to be, how I wanted to serve the world.”

Today Maxfield is communications director for Sen. John Curtis (R-UT), one of the few consistently non-MAGA Senate Republicans.

Moolenaar has also handed out tickets to the National Prayer Breakfast.

In 2016, according to a spreadsheet I obtained, he invited just one couple: A now-deceased Michigan state representative, Colleen House, and her husband, Newsmax’s John Gizzi. The previous year, another spreadsheet shows, Moolenaar and McLeod shared a table with other Fellowship guests.

Moolenaar has managed to steer clear of The Fellowship’s most egregious controversies, but there are some threads.

Another Fellowship insider, then-Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), tried to conceal just how close his campaign-finance scandal came to The Fellowship.

The middleman for the illicit cash in that case was a Washington, D.C., businessman named Toufic Baaklini with ties to The Fellowship. Moolenaar was in no way implicated, but he was friends with Baaklini.

In a Tweet from the 2019 NPB, Baaklini appears in a picture with Moolenaar, referring to the senator as “my friend.” (Baaklini deleted the Tweet, but an archived version survives.)

The religious nonprofit at the center of the case, In Defense of Christians (IDC), noted in 2019 that Moolenaar and Baaklini were “good friends.” The IDC had other Fellowship leaders on board, too.

One was Stan Holmes, spiritual counselor to Fortenberry and Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL), a Fellowship envoy to much of Europe.

Holmes “definitely” knew Moolenaar, a source close to The Fellowship told me several years ago. That would have to be true today, as Holmes facilitates The Fellowship’s weekly House prayer breakfast, now co-chaired by Moolenaar and Suozzi.

When I asked that source whether Moolenaar was a Holmes guy, they said, “Yes, but he [Moolenaar] is sort of an everyone guy since he was around before being a member [of Congress].”

Jerry Jonker, one of three Michigan business partners who have sat on The Fellowship’s board, is a reliable Moolenaar backer. Over the past 15 years his only federal donations have gone to Moolenaar: $8,500 worth.

Jonker’s partner Grant Ellis gives primarily to Fellowship members of Congress, even a few Democrats years ago. Ellis first donated to Moolenar in 2014 and since 2020 has given to no one else.

I’ve written elsewhere about who’s known to have supported C Street and The Fellowship financially. For that same article, Public Citizen’s Craig Holman, a federal lobbyist on ethics, lobbying and campaign finance rules, told me that the low rents could violate the law.

“When rental properties are provided below market value,” Holman said, “that quickly adds up to possibly exceeding the limits and may constitute illegal gifts or contributions.”

Whoever’s subsidizing C Street, Moolenaar’s only paid $800 per month there for the past two years, House disbursement reports show. An earlier House report shows Moolenaar paying just $600 per month in 2023, and presumably prior years, as well.

A 2023 House disbursement report shows Moolenaar paying $600 per month for rent consistently for the first six months of the year. (Screenshot / House report .)

The House disbursements weren’t in place early enough to tell us when Moolenaar moved in. But a picture posted online in 2019 shows Moolenaar hosting Ohio Christian University students at C Street, along with Donna Rice Hughes.

Timmis, as I also wrote, has been a Fellowship supporter and is one of the four Fellowship insiders who control the C Street Center nonprofit that runs the building.

Whatever people might expect of a Republican millionaire backing covert Christian theocracy and right-wing policies, Timmis defies easy caricature.

Yes, he’s an elderly, white, Christian millionaire who watched only Fox News, according to 2008 remarks. But he wasn’t blind to what Fox is. “I watch probably only Fox News now,” he said, “but you watch this and you think, we don’t have a clue what God is doing around the world.”

By 2021, he told a podcast, “If you watch the news — Fox News, MMSB, MN, uh, SBC, whatever it is — I mean, I don’t watch those programs because all you’re hearing is dark, and I don’t wanna fill my mind with it.”

Coe was one of three men who changed Timmis’s life decades ago, at the age of 40, a success in business whose marriage and family were slipping away:

“I met three men in 120 days: Doug Coe, in Washington, that’s somebody you might know; Bill Bright … and Chuck Colson. And each man had a profound effect on my life. Each one to this day puts on a [piece or peace] of Jesus into my life. And so the next two years were probably the happiest years of my life.”

Colson was Pres. Richard Nixon’s general counsel, famously born again before going to prison. He later founded the proselytizing organization Prison Fellowship International and ultimately turned the reins over to Timmis.

Bright, the most openly right-wing of the three, founded Campus Crusade for Christ (now Cru) to evangelize religiously and politically. One early hire was Ralph Drollinger, the pastor now preaching a right-wing Bible to the White House, House, and Senate.

Drollinger, Timmis, and Moolenaar share a hostility toward government helping people in need. That support, Drollinger in particular argues, should come from the private sector.

Which is what appears to have happened with Moolenaar, when he was in need.

“Every day he would sit at a table in the corner of my office as I went about my daily duties,” Timmis wrote in his 2022 book. “I asked some dear friends if he could live with them.”

Timmis has more to say, about Moolenaar today:

“He is a great example of a man possessing strong Jesus-centered values as a public official, while not alienating himself from people who disagree with his views. Consequently, this Republican has made many friends across the aisle. He and his close friend Tom Suozzi, a Democratic Congressman from New York, have been cochairs of the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington for the last two years. John is the best example I know of friendship through reconciliation.”

Timmis doesn’t say which friends he had provide Moolenaar with lodging back in the 1990s. But that arrangement seems little changed today, although the location now is C Street.

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