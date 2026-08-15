Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

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Schmendryck's avatar
Schmendryck
9h

Y'know, in a different context this would be low comedy of a high order. Or at least farce.

At present, it's simply infuriating.

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Dorothy Li Calzi's avatar
Dorothy Li Calzi
10h

All in the name of God, propaganda

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