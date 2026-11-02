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MartinG's avatar
MartinG
18h

A fine example of 'activist' journalism by getting the tough questions out there and effecting change like 'official' vs. 'historic'. Good to let these guys and gals know they are being watched and that the establishment clause still means something to many Americans.

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J Wood's avatar
J Wood
19h

Thank you so much for covering this!

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