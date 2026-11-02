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Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Katie Britt (R-AL) are the honorary co-hosts of the first United States Prayer Breakfast, to be held Feb. 3, 2027, in the Capitol Complex. (Creative Commons photos: Kaine , White House photographer Molly Riley / Photo illustration by Robin Rumancik .)

Just three years after it began, the Capitol Hill prayer-breakfast spinoff from the original National Prayer Breakfast is rebranding itself, but still maintaining some hallmarks of its progenitor.

Rechristened as the United States Prayer Breakfast, it will debut on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2027, at the U.S. Capitol Complex, according to the event’s new website.

Details were posted at some point prior to Oct. 12, without a press release or notice to the media. The event’s financial backers are not being disclosed.

A spokesperson for Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) confirmed that he will serve as honorary co-host with Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL). Back in 2021, Kaine became the most prominent Democrat to publicly drop the old National Prayer Breakfast.

For years, a loose coalition led by the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) has asked members of Congress not to participate. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), co-founder of the Congressional Freethought Caucus, protested the spinoff after it came to the Capitol Building.

Organizers of the original prayer breakfast, the Fellowship Foundation, manufacture a false impression of official status. That helps reel in rich and powerful potential allies around the world.

The once-prestigious original breakfast supplied Fellowship liaisons around the world with the currency of tickets they can dole out to the event; the tradeoff, the rich serve as patrons to Fellowship associates around the world who then help them mingle with powerful American politicians at the breakfast, outside disclosure rules.

The new foundation has not said who will be invited to the U.S. prayer breakfast. A filing with the patent office referred to enhancing the spiritual lives of “social” and “business leaders,” but the foundation did not say how it intends to do so.

Even though the spinoff initially limited guests, criticisms of the new breakfast persisted. That was primarily because the spinoff relocated to a venue even more redolent of disdain for church/state separation: The U.S. Capitol. The new breakfast trumpets this, referring to its “Revered space at the heart of the Capitol.”

Huffman, the FFRF, and other groups argue that holding a congressional prayer breakfast in the Capitol violates the constitutional prohibition against respecting an establishment of religion.

Another issue was the spinoff’s ties with the original event; it was held on the same day. Those ties kept the original in the new event’s penumbra, facilitating The Fellowship’s work.

It remains to be seen whether the new U.S. Prayer Breakfast really does represent a break from The Fellowship, or will continue, wittingly or otherwise, to advance Fellowship causes.

The event may be moving toward openness for the sake of democratic transparency. Or maybe under Pres. Donald Trump official-seeming Christian events simply have less need to hide their light under a bushel.

Here’s how some aspects of the new event and foundation appear to have changed or not changed.

Unchanged

Limited transparency; no disclosure of donors, the rules, or other members of Congress involved. The foundation’s statement to me was unsigned.

Christianity; the foundation’s leaders are Christian and Jesus is the only religious figure cited.

Fellowship ties; Most foundation board members have some history with The Fellowship.

Republican bent; Republicans, including those on the party’s right wing, outnumber Democrats, who do not include any from the party’s left wing.

Changed

Responses; the foundation answered my email promptly and substantively, supplying some information.

Responsiveness; asked about a false claim, the foundation revised the site’s language.

Inclusiveness; the foundation website explicitly welcomes national leaders “of no faith tradition.”

Undetermined

How guests are chosen.

Whether Trump will show up to help unify through prayer.

Also yet to be seen is the extent to which the spinoff serves as a complement to The Fellowship breakfast, or an answer to it. But the two still share the same basic principle, that prayer is beneficial to the nation because it unites.

One section of the new site is called, “Nurturing a United States.”

Students of history might disagree. Even students of the prayer breakfasts might disagree, as the two recently fought over the trademark for the name “National Prayer Breakfast.” Accusations of fraud were traded.

Like The Fellowship, the new U.S. Prayer Breakfast Foundation holds up Jesus as a model of supposedly universal principles. Like The Fellowship, the new U.S. Prayer Breakfast Foundation adorns its event in the symbols of official status.

It’s being held in the Capitol Complex. The new breakfast logo even includes the Capitol dome.

Service mark registered by the National Prayer Breakfast Foundation, now operating as the U.S. Prayer Breakfast Foundation. (Screenshot / US Patent and Trademark Office image .)

The original breakfast was begun in 1953, under a different name, by The Fellowship, also under a different name. Today The Fellowship is known for scandal, and best known as The Family, the title of journalist Jeff Sharlet’s first book on the organization and the subsequent Netflix documentary series.

The spinoff breakfast started as a scaled-down concession to COVID but then launched as its own, parallel event in 2023. The new event simulcasted Pres. Joe Biden’s remarks to The Fellowship breakfast downhill at the Washington Hilton.

Pres. Donald Trump has taken to snubbing the Capitol breakfast and using the Fellowship breakfast as a partisan, sectarian platform. This year’s Capitol Hill breakfast did not air Trump’s remarks disparaging Democrats politically and religiously.

When the new — and very Fellowship-connected — National Prayer Breakfast Foundation began, the board president at the time told me that the board aspired to move away from The Fellowship and do things differently. No extremist funding. More transparency.

Those never happened. That board president, former Sen. Mark Pryor (D-AR), soon left.

The new U.S. Prayer Breakfast Foundation says it, too, is separate from The Fellowship. And despite some obvious lingering connections, there are indications of change.

For one thing, previous co-hosts haven’t responded to me or answered any of my questions. Next year’s co-host, Sen. Kaine, did.

In 2021, Kaine Press Secretary Ilse Zuniga told me that “Sen. Kaine has not been to the National Prayer Breakfast since 2016 and has no intention of attending.”

Kaine didn’t say why, but by then it was getting hard to keep track of the scandals. In an email on Friday, his office now says he decided the “glitzy” Fellowship breakfast at the Washington Hilton “was not for him.” (See his full statement below.)

In addition to glitz, there were Russian spies, the NRA connection, sordid lobbying, and antisemites and other right-wingers on The Fellowship’s overseas itineraries.

Two European groups — Forbidden Colours and the European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual and Reproductive Rights — separately warned that prayer breakfasts are part of a global network pushing right-wing politics and pushing back reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights.

The spinoff breakfast emerged as COVID waned, allowing Democrats uneasy with the Fellowship’s public profile to return. The spinoff, at first, anyway, was essentially a creature of The Fellowship, from board members to funding.

Pryor told me that people should give it time to differentiate itself. Then Fellowship leader former Rep. Zach Wamp (R-TN) told Pryor to stop talking. Wamp inadvertently copied me on that email to Pryor. Pryor stopped responding to me.

Fellowship insiders continued to be active with the new Capitol Hill foundation.

Then, last year, I learned of at least one parting of ways between The Fellowship and the new prayer breakfast foundation. They were fighting over the name “National Prayer Breakfast,” even though The Fellowship at one point agreed to brand its multi-day event as the “NPB Gathering.”

The new foundation in its statement to me says it didn’t lose that battle, it chose to withdraw after “we refined our thinking about our strategy and approach concerning the Prayer Breakfast.” (See the foundation’s full statement below.)

The foundation’s statement didn’t articulate all of its strategy and approach, but some is evident on its website. It includes a unifying message but puts some divisive politicians front and center.

Britt, like previous Republican prayer breakfast co-hosts, is an ardent opponent of reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights.

It’s hard to square an appeal for national unity with platforming opponents of unity, but Kaine defends the foundation’s approach. In Friday’s email, a Kaine spokesperson said:

After attending a glitzy National Prayer Breakfast at the Washington Hilton many years ago, he decided that the event was not for him. In recent years, members of Congress who felt the same way organized a bicameral annual prayer breakfast at the Capitol that Kaine appreciates since it brings together members of both Houses to pray for a nation undergoing deep struggle right now. He will be a co-chair of that breakfast at the Capitol in February 2027 together with Alabama Senator Katie Britt. He assumes that all attendees, including himself, are imperfect people who disagree on a lot of subjects but love the nation and hope to be better public servants.”

The Kaine spokesperson also said the senator attends the weekly Senate prayer breakfast led by Senate Chaplain Barry Black, a veteran of the Fellowship breakfast. “He does this because his religious faith is central to his life,” the spokesperson said.

Kaine’s office didn’t address The Fellowship’s role in the weekly Senate breakfasts or in the new, “bicameral” Capitol breakfast. As I’ve reported before, the spinoff breakfast was funded in its first year by The Fellowship. Its first board members all had ties to The Fellowship.

Kaine also didn’t respond to Huffman telling me last summer that, “At this point, any Dem who participates should definitely know better.”

The new board appears to have made at least partial progress bringing in people without extensive, public ties to The Fellowship.

Responding to my questions is also new. But it also may change.

The Fellowship used to respond, and then stopped. The new foundation’s leaders — Pryor and then former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) — once responded, and then stopped.

But the foundation was also responsive in one way that The Fellowship never was.

In my questions, I asked about the foundation’s website, registered Sept. 10, claiming falsely that its event was “The official prayer breakfast.” I asked for a source for that claim, pointing out that the breakfast is not official.

The foundation acknowledged that and changed the language.

The foundation said, “our intent was not to convey a government entity had made a determination regarding the event’s status. A better word choice more consistent with our intent in the sentence to which you make reference is the word ‘historic.’”

That’s what the site now says: “The historic prayer breakfast.”

That kind of willingness to change, especially in the face of adversarial coverage, was rarely displayed by The Fellowship, which typically got away with as much as its leaders thought they could to imply official status. Or as much as congressional allies would tolerate.

That said, the statement’s new word choice touches on other questions that the foundation hasn’t addressed.

If the new breakfast is historic, does that mean it’s the same prayer breakfast that The Fellowship launched in 1953? The foundation says it’s distinct from The Fellowship:

“The United States Prayer Breakfast Foundation and the Fellowship Foundation are separate organizations with distinct programming interests as can be noted with an online review of both prayer breakfast events by the two organizations held over the last couple of years. Neither organization determines the programming of the other’s prayer breakfast event.”

Nevertheless, the new foundation’s website teems with Fellowship history. There are clips. There are testimonials. None imply any break in continuity with the original breakfast or The Fellowship.

It’s the old philosophical thought experiment: It’s still the ship of Theseus; it’s also a new ship of Theseus. To draw on another thought experiment, it’s arguably still Schrödinger’s breakfast.

This at-will dichotomy — separate but not, connected but not — has benefited The Fellowship in the past.

The new breakfast being separate gives permission for Democrats to attend. Ambiguous connections to the old breakfast help The Fellowship draft off the spinoff.

If Democrats endorse the spinoff, and the spinoff is conflated with the original — as it is on the foundation’s website — The Fellowship’s invitees may conclude that both events are bipartisan, possibly even official.

That helps The Fellowship in multiple ways. Friendly international politicians can pass on the costs of attending to their taxpayers. The Fellowship’s shadier attendees can still aspire to connect with powerful Americans of both parties.

Just two years ago, Rwandan President Paul Kagame showed up at the Fellowship breakfast at the Hilton, thinking he’d share pancakes with the politicians who were actually uphill at the other prayer breakfast. (Although some, to be sure, came downhill.)

In some ways, though, the new event might not be welcomed by The Fellowship. The new breakfast is on a Wednesday, the day before the Fellowship breakfast, held on the first Thursday of February.

Breakfasting on Wednesdays could step on the original’s toes. It could siphon politicians from the original, giving them an event to attend publicly so they can defend their piety saying, hey, they already did one prayer breakfast on Wednesday.

On the other hand, it could benefit The Fellowship not just with its penumbra but by no longer forcing members to choose only one to attend.

And it remains to be seen whether Trump, or future presidents, will attend one, both, or neither. Last year, Trump snubbed the more partisanly balanced Capitol Hill breakfast and gave an openly partisan speech at the increasingly partisan Fellowship breakfast (three House Democrats are known to have participated).

The foundation’s statement on Friday didn’t address Trump’s potential attendance.

And there are still ties between the two groups. The new foundation, a nonprofit, has three beneficial owners, also serving as the board’s three officers: Former Reps. JC Watts (R-OK), president, and Secretary Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA); along with Treasurer Carlos Austin, a private investor.

Watts is a former Fellowship keynote speaker.

McMorris Rodgers was on The Fellowship’s ostensible “host committee” in 2022. In 2023, she addressed Fellowship guests at the Hilton.

One attendee recalled in a podcast that McMorris Rodgers told the crowd, “Prayer is the great uniter.”

When I asked about the board’s partisan makeup, the foundation told me that it expects to add another former congressional Democrat. And I was wrong in my inquiry to the foundation, which asserted that Austin is Republican. He’s an Independent, the foundation said, presumably referring to his party registration. (I based my original assessment on Austin’s federal campaign donations, exclusively Republican.)

I’ve mentioned Austin before in my reporting on The Fellowship. In a 2023 Salon article, I said he “does not appear to have been an especially active or high-profile figure” in The Fellowhsip.

I also noted he does have connections. Fellowship documents I obtained several years ago show that, in 2016 and 2018, Austin attended the Fellowship breakfast at the invitation of an important Fellowship insider.

That insider was Mark Powers, whose simultaneous work for The Fellowship and then-Sen. James Inhofe (R-OK) was at one point controversial. Inhofe was known for his work in Africa. That included Fellowship work, and Powers.

Austin’s entrepreneurial efforts also are Africa-based. Pan-African Ventures is one. The Pan-African Housing Alliance is another.

All told, by the foundation’s count, the board includes one Independent (Austin), two Democrats, and four Republicans.

The two Democrats are former Sens. Mary Landrieu (D-LA) and Evan Bayh (D-IN). They were both centrists; arguably conservative Democrats. (Some Democrats appear to have left the board, including Heitkamp, former Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE), and former Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI).)

The board’s four Republicans include far-right hardliners, active crusaders against LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights, the Fellowship’s animating political causes around the world. (Caroline Aderholt, wife of Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) — both of them longtime Fellowship activists — is also off the board after briefly leading it.)

The two Republicans who aren’t board officers are former Sen. Tim Hutchinson (R-AR) and former Rep. Phil Roe (R-TN).

Hutchinson not only opposed same-sex marriage (as did most Democrats at the time), he voted against an openly gay ambassador nominee on grounds they might pursue their “agenda.” Hutchinson also once paid a lobbyist $10,000 to seek a pardon from Trump for his son, unsuccessfully.

Roe’s foundation bio says, “He is an ardent supporter of the bipartisan Prayer Breakfast.” Bipartisan or not, Roe’s been ardent about the work of the prayer breakfast, even when it was still The Fellowship’s.

He’s also an ardent opponent of LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights. As I reported in 2022, Roe’s work with The Fellowship included the successful effort to kill a UN anti-corruption task force before it could look too hard at Guatemala’s evangelical president.

At the 2020 Fellowship breakfast, Roe performed as part of what was billed as the House prayer breakfast group. They sang a Hank Williams song of Christian proselytization.

Roe’s bandmates included Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), whom The Fellowship would fly to Uganda a few years later for that nation’s prayer breakfast. Walberg made headlines by urging the nation to stand by lawmakers who had just passed an LGBTQ+ death penalty.

Then-Rep. Phil Roe (R-TN), right, with Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), left, at the 2020 National Prayer Breakfast. (Screengrab / Fellowship video .)

In a federal disclosure form, The Fellowship said it was relevant to Walberg’s job to pay for him to go to Uganda and address the 2023 prayer breakfast there because Walberg had co-chaired the new, Capitol Hill prayer breakfast earlier that year.

Causal links like that — anodyne ecumenism on Capitol Hill buying a plane ticket for an LGBTQ+ death penalty in Entebbe — continue to fuel concerns about all the prayer breakfasts.

Earlier this year, three Democrats joined Huffman in an Interfaith Alliance video explaining their opposition to the prayer breakfast. Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA), Walberg’s co-chair, said it had been “hijacked.”

All three Democrats who joined Huffman were prayer breakfast veterans. All three were Black, which is worth noting as The Fellowship has successfully pulled on a thread of powerful Christian sentiment among Black congressional Democrats.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) once let his name be listed as an honorary host. This year’s Fellowship’s breakfast co-chair was Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL), son of the late Rev. Jesse Jackson.

But in the Interfaith Alliance video, McBath and past Fellowship allies Reps. James Clyburn (D-SC) and Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D-MO) said they were done.

Some Black groups were part of the FFRF coalition against prayer breakfasts.

A 2023 letter asking Biden not to participate was signed by secular, faith, and Black groups including the Council for Global Equality, the Bayard Rustin Liberation Initiative, Black Nonbelievers, American Atheists, and the American Humanist Association.

Responding to news, which turned out to be wrong, that the two breakfasts would reunite this year, Americans United for Separation of Church said in a statement that “The National Prayer Breakfast is deeply problematic because members of Congress are directly involved in hosting a religious event – one that overwhelmingly favors one narrow version of Christianity at the exclusion of all other beliefs.”

Huffman’s opposition is based at least in part on the event’s constitutionally impermissible mingling of church and state, although it’s hardly unique. Both chambers of Congress, for instance, have chaplains on staff and begin sessions with ostensibly ecumenical prayers.

In fact, when Congress is in session, prayer breakfasts and Bible studies are conducted weekly on Capitol Hill by multiple groups, including The Fellowship.

Note: Thanks to Robin Rumancik for creating this story’s thumbnail. Robin’s company, Open Wing Strategies, provides communications services for nonprofits and small businesses including website design, marketing, social media, and media relations. Open Wing Strategies can be found here.

Full Statement from Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)

My email:

I’m an independent journalist who publishes on Substack. I’m planning to publish a report on the U.S. Prayer Breakfast. My deadline is any time Friday. I’m planning to report the following: That Sen. Kaine is returning to participating in the event, as an honorary co-host. That neither the senator nor the US Prayer Breakfast Foundation issued an announcement of this.

That the US Prayer Breakfast Foundation is not yet listed in IRS online files as a legitimate nonprofit, but is described on the website as a 501(c)3 nonprofit..

That the organization’s website falsely claims to be “the official prayer breakfast.”

That the organization claims it’s changing the event name to emphasize unity, even though this came about as the organization lost a legal battle to claim the name “National Prayer Breakfast.”

That the organization that filed for the “United States Prayer Breakfast” service mark is the National Prayer Breakfast Foundation.

That the new service mark incorporates an image of the U.S. Capitol Building, despite it not being an official event and despite past prayer breakfast use of the dome’s image to convey the false impression that events were official. Any comment you can provide relevant to any of that would be helpful. I’d also like to ask the following questions: This summer, Rep. Jared Huffman of the Freethought Caucus told me that “At this point, any Dem who participates should definitely know better.” Can you explain why Sen. Kaine thinks differently? In 2023, Sen. Chris Coons said some Democrats had questions about the money behind the breakfast. The U.S. Prayer Breakfast isn’t even soliciting donations, and isn’t disclosing donors, as Sen. Mark Pryor had indicated he hoped it would. Can Sen. Kaine say who’s funding the new event?

There is already confusion between multiple events, including Tony Perkins’s and Speaker Mike Johnson’s National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance. What concerns does Sen. Kaine have about this new event -- especially given its timing the day before the NPB -- perpetuating both the confusion about which events are “official” and the general sense of a week-long official respecting of an establishment of religion?

Several Democratic members of Congress this year told the Interfaith Alliance they were done with the prayer breakfasts because they had been hijacked. Can Sen. Kaine outline why he doesn’t share those concerns?

Does Sen. Kaine still participate in the Fellowship Foundation’s weekly prayer breakfasts? Will he identify which Fellowship associates are involved?

What concerns, if any, does Sen. Kaine have about the unity message it sends by co-hosting with a senator, Sen. Britt, who’s a regular at the openly partisan National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance that preaches a Christian message against reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights?

Can Sen. Kaine explain for people why he’s not concerned about lingering ties to The Fellowship, which led him to drop the breakfast previously? The two breakfasts appeared set to reunite earlier this year, and most of the new board and its three beneficial owners have history with The Fellowship. Any information, context, or insights you can provide would be very helpful. Thank you.

The response from a spokesperson in Kaine’s Senate office:

“Senator Kaine has attended a weekly prayer breakfast with Senators of both parties, led by the Senate Chaplain, since he came to the Senate in 2013. He does this because his religious faith is central to his life, he loves learning about the diverse spiritual journeys of his colleagues and the weekly gathering is one of the few bipartisan traditions left in the United States Senate. After attending a glitzy National Prayer Breakfast at the Washington Hilton many years ago, he decided that the event was not for him. In recent years, members of Congress who felt the same way organized a bicameral annual prayer breakfast at the Capitol that Kaine appreciates since it brings together members of both Houses to pray for a nation undergoing deep struggle right now. He will be a co-chair of that breakfast at the Capitol in February 2027 together with Alabama Senator Katie Britt. He assumes that all attendees, including himself, are imperfect people who disagree on a lot of subjects but love the nation and hope to be better public servants.”

Full Statement from the United States Prayer Breakfast Foundation

My email:

I’m an independent journalist who publishes on Substack. I’m planning to publish a report on the U.S. prayer breakfast. My deadline is any time Friday. I’m planning to report the following: That the United States Prayer Breakfast Foundation website falsely claims that the new U.S. Prayer Breakfast is “the official prayer breakfast” although no government entity has made such a determination.

That the website says, “In order for the name to reflect the programming of unity among our leaders, the Prayer Breakfast at the United States Capitol is now known as the United States Prayer Breakfast,” but that this was announced only after the NPB Foundation lost a legal battle over the name “National Prayer Breakfast.”

That the NPB Foundation withdrew its opposition to the Fellowship Foundation’s service mark on Aug. 25, after applying for the United States Prayer Breakfast” service mark on March 7, and then registered the new USPrayerBreakfast.org website on Sept. 10.

That the website says people of any faith or no faith are welcome but the event is openly sectarian, explicitly Christian, with no explicit references to other religions or involvement of non-Christians. That includes all the board members and the three beneficial owners of the foundation.

That all three beneficial owners of the foundation and officers of the board, JC Watts, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, and Carlos Austin, are Republican Christians, as are five out of the seven board members.

That Watts and McMorris Rodgers are also in the leadership of the American Action Forum, which is closely tied to the Congressional Leadership Fund super PAC.

That Watts and Austin have business interests that may present ethical issues.

That McMorris Rodgers solicits donations for her own nonprofit dedicated to Christian proselytization, including in public institutions and spaces. If any of this information is incorrect, please let me know, especially if you can point me to authoritative sourcing. I’d also like to ask some questions: The website says the US Prayer Breakfast Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, but the IRS website lists no such organization. Is the US Prayer Breakfast Foundation a new organization or are you merely filing paperwork to rename the NPB Foundation?

Will the same event rules apply? Namely, that each member gets one plus-one from their family or district, with no lobbyists allowed? If not, what are the new rules? How will the rules be enforced?

The service mark application refers to enhancing the spiritual lives of “social” and “business leaders.” How?

The website says the event will take place in the “Capitol Complex.” Does the event no longer have permission from the chamber leaders to gather in the Capitol Building itself? Where exactly will it be?

The website says “attendance is by invitation of the Congressional hosts.” Does that mean Sens. Kaine and Britt? Or is the organization calling any/all other members of Congress hosts, too? What other members have agreed to host?

Is the US Prayer Breakfast Foundation inviting Pres. Trump?

Which members of Congress, other than Sens. Britt and Kaine, are involved?

The service mark includes an image of the US Capitol but nothing resembling the US Seal, both of which the Fellowship Foundation has used in the past. Is the US Prayer Breakfast Foundation consulting with congressional ethics committees, as some senators did with the original, to ensure the event doesn’t falsely imply an official imprimatur? What steps has the foundation taken to ensure compliance with ethics committee guidelines?

While both centrist and right-wing Republicans are represented on the board and on the website, the only Democrats are centrists. Does the foundation expect to invite or spotlight any left-wing Democrats?

The website does not appear to be set up for accepting donations. How are the foundation and its events funded? Will the foundation reveal its donors as former Sen. Mark Pryor suggested?

The foundation’s website links to videos that are unlisted on YouTube, not viewable or findable by the general public. Where does the foundation stand on issues of transparency such as those former Sen. Pryor said he hoped to address?

What concerns, if any, does the foundation have about the organization and the breakfast being controlled by a corporate lobbyist (Watts); someone soliciting donations for her own Christian nonprofit (McMorris Rodgers); and a businessman with ties to Mark Powers and opaque business dealings here and in Africa (Austin)?

What concerns, if any, does the foundation have about the unity message it sends by having as an inaugural co-host a senator, Sen. Britt, who’s a regular at the openly partisan National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance that preaches a Christian message against reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights?

Why were the foundation and the event launched with no public announcements?

Why hold the event the day before the National Prayer Breakfast? Is that intended to compete with or complement the older event?

Can you clarify the foundation’s relationship to the Fellowship Foundation?

What evidence can you share that Jesus-centered prayer breakfasts have a history as unifying forces? The NPB Foundation was originally created to put some distance between The Fellowship, but all three beneficial owners have had ties to The Fellowship, the website explicitly claims the history and legacy of the original annual prayer breakfast as its own, and the foundation is continuing the Fellowship pattern of misleadingly suggesting the prayer breakfast is an official event, so any clarity you can provide about the dynamics between the two groups would be appreciated. Thanks for any context, comment, or information you can provide.

The unsigned response from the National Prayer Breakfast Foundation, now transitioning to the United States Prayer Breakfast Foundation:

Thank you for your email. Without offering our viewpoint or clarification on everything you have shared, please note the comments below. — With respect to your first point, we believe a morning of prayer held at least once a year in our nation’s Capitol is a tradition worth preserving. We aspire to create a morning for unity where our national leaders of any faith tradition or no faith tradition are welcomed to come together and pray for each other, our President and our nation. With the use of the word “official,” our intent was not to convey a government entity had made a determination regarding the event’s status. A better word choice more consistent with our intent in the sentence to which you make reference is the word “historic.” Our plan is to edit the site from time to time as deemed appropriate. This change of word choice is one edit we have made. —Your statement regarding our foundation losing a legal battle is incorrect since our differences over the name were resolved outside of formal legal channels before any final determination was reached. (You yourself make reference to the NPB Foundation opposition being withdrawn.) It was unnecessary to proceed with the opposition as we refined our thinking about our strategy and approach concerning the Prayer Breakfast. —Our event supports the principles of Jesus of Nazareth. An example of such a principle is to treat others how one wishes to be treated. Such principles are not Christian alone. Again, national leaders of any faith tradition or no faith tradition are welcomed to the Prayer Breakfast. —Currently, 4 Board members are Republican (Watts, McMorris Rodgers, Hutchison and Roe), 2 are Democrats (Bayh and Landrieu) and 1 is Independent (Austin). The next time we add a board member our expectation is to add a former Democratic Member of Congress. Following Jesus’ principles is non-partisan. —The Foundation has a conflict of interest policy. Upon joining the board, each board member agrees to it. —The full programs for different Prayer Breakfasts (of which we have shown excerpts on our website) are available online from various sources. As you continue your online searches, we recommend you also review the C-SPAN online archives. —The United States Prayer Breakfast Foundation and the Fellowship Foundation are separate organizations with distinct programming interests as can be noted with an online review of both prayer breakfast events by the two organizations held over the last couple of years. Neither organization determines the programming of the other’s prayer breakfast event. We hope that this helps you gain further understanding of our approach and look forward to your accurate and unbiased reporting. Best regards,

United States Prayer Breakfast Foundation

Note: This story’s thumbnail was created by Robin Rumancik, whose communications company for nonprofits and small businesses, Open Wing Strategies, includes website design, marketing, social media, and media relations, and can be found here.

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I’m an independent journalist whose reporting is made possible by reader support. As a former executive producer at MSNBC, I helped create Up w/ Chris Hayes and previously was a senior producer on Countdown w/ Keith Olbermann. Your paid subscription helps me keep reporting.