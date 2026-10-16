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Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Pres. Donald Trump in undated photos. (Screengrab / Fox video .)

The White House says Pres. Donald Trump is considering everything possible to lower gas prices. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) says that’s not true.

Trump’s certainly thrown things at the wall, even violating his own sanctions to buy Russian diesel. And Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in May that the administration is “open to all ideas.”

But the one area Trump hasn’t touched is the one yielding wild riches for Wall Street commodity traders and Big Oil companies notching record profits.

Simply put, Khanna says, Trump’s financial regulators have failed to curb Wall Street gambling on gas prices, which drives those prices higher.

(It’s worth noting that this dynamic affects all commodities trading. Meaning that, yes, Wall Street traders play a role in food prices, too.)

Trump is aware of the money that corporate America is making as a result, as MS NOW has reported. Spinning high gas prices as a benefit to U.S. companies, Trump said Wednesday, “Our country is making more money than it’s ever made because of the fact that oil is so high.”

However Trump spins the high prices people are paying, it’s actually not a partisan issue.

I first spoke with Khanna about Wall Street and gas prices when Pres. Joe Biden was failing to do anything about the regulatory loophole at the heart of it all. Khanna said it was an issue then, too.

The California progressive, who’s taken point on issues of financial regulation, told me in 2022 that, “I’m concerned about the role Wall Street speculators are playing in driving the price of oil and food futures.”

So I emailed Khanna to ask whether he still believes that deregulating Wall Street has let commodity futures traders overwhelm suppliers and end users in setting the market. He answered simply, “Yes.”

Khanna’s not alone. Agreement on this issue ranges from progressive financial regulatory watchdogs all the way to the Trump administration. Even some Republican officials suggested, until they shut up about it, that the markets are to blame.

On March 8, just over a week after Trump attacked Iran, Wright denied that supply and demand were driving price spikes.

“The run-up in prices has nothing to do with any shortage of barrels of oil or natural gas,” Wright told Fox. “It’s just fear and perception.” Meaning, the perceptions and fears, or hopes, of oil traders.

On the same day, Sen. John Kennedy was even more explicit on Fox:

“Do oil prices go up when there’s a war in the Middle East? Yes. Duh. The oil prices haven’t gone up because there’s a shortage of oil; the oil prices have gone up because you’ve got a bunch of oil traders out there in their Gucci loafers with their caramel Frappuccinos who are bidding up the price.”

Fox didn’t ask any of the obvious followup questions to Wright or Kennedy. How can traders do that? What can be done about it?

Corporate media took note of what Wright and Kennedy said, but dropped the issue almost immediately. Even with reports of Trump considering everything possible to lower prices, I’ve found no indication he’s even been asked about Wall Street.

(The White House occasionally answers my inquiries but hasn’t responded whenever I’ve asked, starting in March, about Wall Street speculation on oil prices.)

Like Khanna, Kennedy and Wright had it right. Except for Kennedy’s “Duh,” that is.

Conflict in the Middle East is actually not supposed to raise prices. For one thing, there’s often conflict in the Middle East. That should be baked in.

More fundamentally, futures markets exist to prevent price spikes. Why would the price of an oil contract to be executed in six months spike today? The lag time in futures contracts gives buyers time to let prices come back down.

That’d be especially applicable if the Iran War would really end in weeks, as Republicans predicted. (Of course, the war didn’t end in weeks, but Kennedy’s premise was that it would, in which case, futures markets should barely have budged.)

Wartime spikes aren’t the only evidence that futures markets have been compromised or even corrupted. Look at everything both parties have tried to bring prices down.

Drawing from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Pursuing European reserves. Loosening oil sanctions. Pressuring oil-producing nations to raise production. Stealing Venezuela’s oil. Allowing more methane emissions in production and refining. Expedited permitting. Freedom Fuel. Misuse of the Defense Production Act. Waiving the Jones Act. Literally telling Big Oil to give some of the money back.

Time after time, nothing works. Because it’s mostly targeted at supply, which isn’t the problem.

None of those tactics address the markets or commodity futures trading.

Neither party is dealing with who sets pricing. It’s not oil companies, it’s what Kennedy said: oil traders, with or without loafers and Frappuccinos.

As bizarre as it sounds, the oil producers themselves literally don’t have enough of the physical commodity to drive the market.

In global futures markets, trades of actual oil are dwarfed by the volume of swaps trades, bets on oil prices. Even if one oil company did lower prices, that volume wouldn’t be enough to move the market. Bargain prices would sink like a pebble in the sloshing ocean of bets on hypothetical oil.

How did Wall Street get to flood the market? Harper’s reported way back in 2018 on something called Footnote 563 in trading guidelines from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Footnote 563 essentially defined regulated overseas trades as those guaranteed by the traders, which at the time was roughly all trades. Wall Street recognized this as a loophole, stopped guaranteeing those trades, and moved trillions of dollars worth of trades overseas. Or pretended to just enough to escape regulation.

The CFTC caught on, but by the time they put forward a rule to close the loophole, it was late 2016. Too late.

Trump came into office pledging to eviscerate Dodd-Frank. The law’s Wall Street reforms had been enacted after the global economy was tanked by Pres. George W. Bush after Pres. Bill Clinton undid New Deal regulations.

During Trump’s first term, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin effectively told the CFTC to withdraw the rule that would have closed the loophole. Under Trump’s CFTC chair, Heath Tarbert (a former Mnuchin aide), the CFTC complied.

Congressional Republicans, and many Democrats, had rubber-stamped Trump’s CFTC appointees. Members of Congress on the agriculture committees with CFTC oversight didn’t raise a peep about Trump and Mnuchin and Tarbert protecting the Footnote 563 loophole.

As I reported in 2024, even after Democrats regained congressional majorities and the White House, neither Biden, the CFTC, nor congressional Democrats fixed Footnote 563, despite momentum from financial-regulation watchdogs and a few voices in the wilderness like Khanna’s.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, former CFTC enforcement official Michael Greenberger, who’s now deceased, told me that, yes, Footnote 563 was behind spiking gas prices. His 2018 warning had been endorsed by no less than legendary former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker.

Revolving Door Project (RDP) Senior Researcher Dylan Gyauch-Lewis, who works on economic-policy issues, agreed. She told me that U.S. commodity markets have been “transformed from a tool for hedging risk and stabilizing prices into yet another avenue for gambling on on our economy.”

She said that “government has permitted Wall Street to run amok in our commodity markets.” As for Footnote 563 specifically, Gyauch-Lewis said:

“There is a long history of Footnote 563 allowing financiers to submerge the markets under a tsunami of speculation. Despite pledging to close the ‘Enron loophole’ on the campaign trail, President Obama’s CFTC left it intact. Trump, Biden, and now Trump again have followed suit.”

It’s not surprising that today Trump’s CFTC and congressional Republicans are still not reining in Wall Street’s lucrative co-option of commodity markets. The CFTC is hardly the cop on the beat.

Just this week Bloomberg revealed that a CFTC official quashed an internal recommendation to investigate billions of dollars worth of bets made on oil futures just 15 minutes before a Trump announcement led prices to fall. Which, again, is the kind of volatility that futures markets are supposed to calm, not exacerbate.

The lack of functioning commodity futures markets is yet another burden to farmers especially, but also to anyone producing or purchasing any tradable commodities.

Functional markets — dominated by genuine producers and end-users (with only enough speculators to provide liquidity) — are driven by actual fundamentals. But Wall Street traders operate largely on vibes. “Fear and perception,” as Wright put it.

This means, Greenberger told me, that Trump, like Biden, doesn’t need the CFTC or lengthy rule-making processes in order to bring prices down.

With just a sentence or two, any president raising the prospect of restricting this Wall Street gambling would spook traders away from running up the price, Greenberger said.

In other words, just one question from the White House press corps, let alone one mention from Trump that he’s willing to do something about Footnote 563, could end rampant speculation almost instantly.

That could cost Wall Street and Big Oil billions. And it could bring down prices at the pump overnight.

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I’m an independent journalist whose reporting is made possible by reader support. As a former executive producer at MSNBC, I helped create Up w/ Chris Hayes and previously was a senior producer on Countdown w/ Keith Olbermann. Your paid subscription helps me keep reporting.