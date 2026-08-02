Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

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MartinG's avatar
MartinG
Aug 2

Thank you for continuing to expose those who would have their more extreme religious views influencing secular government policy.

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Tom Gensemer's avatar
Tom Gensemer
Aug 2

Time and again, most recently with the vote on the NDAA, we see the same list of “Centrists” crossing over to support fascism. They’re not centrists, they are fascist adjacent as a result of the perversion of religion they support.

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