Reps. John Moolenaar (R-MI), Tom Suozzi (D-NY), and Ben Cline (R-VA) Monday at the El Salvador National Prayer Breakfast that paid tribute to headline speaker President Nayib Bukele. (Uncredited / Bukele’s office photo .)

A junket led by Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI) to Central America last weekend was a de facto event of the Fellowship Foundation — the controversial National Prayer Breakfast organizer also known as The Family — Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) claims.

Itinerary details bear out Huffman’s allegation. The trip to Panama, El Salvador, and Guatemala was paid for with taxpayer dollars but was dominated by events and individuals connected to or inside The Fellowship.

The junket was a congressional delegation (known as a CODEL) of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, which is chaired by Moolenaar, a longtime Fellowship insider.

Huffman is the most vocal critic of the National Prayer Breakfast in Congress and co-founded the Congressional Freethought Caucus. He had harsh criticism for Moolenaar.

“Since Moolenaar has taken over the committee, it’s been run as an arm of the Family,” Huffman told me. “His predecessor [then-Rep. Mike] Gallagher [R-WI] didn’t do this shit.”

This would hardly be the first time a member of Congress used taxpayer funds for a Fellowship function. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL), for instance, has held ostensibly official congressional events every year — dominated by Fellowship allies — to coincide with the U.S. breakfast, which will take place this year on Feb. 6, although it’s not clear where.

The five-day trip last weekend included El Salvador’s first National Prayer Breakfast of its own, headlined by Pres. Nayib Bukele, who was praised by members of Congress from both parties at the event.

That apparent bipartisanship wasn’t reflected on the Salvadoran end of things. La Prensa Grafica reported that only members of Parliament from Bukele’s party attended. Opposition members weren’t invited.

Bukele has a notoriously poor human-rights record. Human Rights Watch, for instance, cites his “assault on democratic institutions” and literal assaults. His security forces are accused of “arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, and torture.”

In a statement, Huffman said:

“I have serious concerns about human rights in El Salvador and the fact that the Trump administration no longer seems to value human rights — so every member of this delegation should be asked whether they were briefed on this, what embassy staff and State Department officials had to say about it, and whether they were allowed to meet with dissidents and victims of the Bukele dictatorship’s abuses — or whether this was just a cheerleading tour for a dictator who panders to Republicans by holding an evangelical prayer breakfast.”

Moolenaar’s office and the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Congressional Democrats have shunned the National Prayer Breakfast in recent years, as scandals continued to pile up. The Fellowship, for instance, flew Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI) to Uganda’s 2023 prayer breakfast, where he advised that nation to stand firm against the international community, which was pushing Uganda to back off its new LGBTQ+ death penalty.

Last weekend’s itinerary lists a number of Fellowship allies as members of the CODEL, notably Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Reps. Aderholt, Ben Cline (R-VA), Tracey Mann (R-KS), and Tom Suozzi (D-NY).

Other members of Congress on the itinerary are:

Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ)

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA)

Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA)

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL)

Rep. Ed Case (D-HI)

Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL)

Rep. Zach Nunn (R-IA)

Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL)

Suozzi posted about the trip on social media, omitting Bukele and his National Prayer Breakfast. “The trip focused on countering growing Chinese Communist Party influence,” among other things, Suozzi said.

According to Huffman, however, a source with information about the trip said it was effectively a Fellowship Foundation event masquerading as committee work.

None of the trip’s listed events are China-specific. Many bear the shadow or explicit stamp of The Fellowship.

There was a meeting with the “U.S.-Panama Parliamentary Friendship Group.” (The Fellowship nurtures groups precisely like this around the world.)

The delegation met with Taiwan’s ambassador to Guatemala, which is obviously relevant to China. But the relationship between Taiwan and Guatemala has historic ties to The Fellowship, too.

A meeting billed as “Private Sector Lunch: Strategic Supply Chains and Illegal Migration” includes a Guatemalan business group known by its acronym, CACIF. As I’ve previously reported, allegedly corrupt CACIF leaders helped launch Guatemala’s National Prayer Breakfast.

In fact, Fellowship insiders and allies have spent years pushing the financial interests of their regional backers, some of them allegedly corrupt. That lobbying has included former Guatemalan Ambassador to the U.S. Manuel Espina and others with ties to The Fellowship — including U.S. members of Congress — arguing that the U.S. should hedge against encroaching Chinese influence by investing in the Northern Triangle’s private sector. That includes companies and trade groups owned or run by Fellowship allies.

The junket’s most glaring signs of The Fellowship came in El Salvador.

The delegation’s private meeting with Bukele included private citizens connected with The Fellowship, some identified as such, some not.

The participant list for the meeting includes “3 members of U.S. National Prayer Breakfast: Marty Sherman, Tim Coe, and Willy Gomez.”

Gomez is identified as affiliated with Guatemala Prospera, a Fellowship spinoff.

Sherman and Coe have been Fellowship leaders for decades. Coe’s father Doug was the face of The Fellowship before he died, hobnobbing with and reeling in world leaders of both parties.

As I wrote in 2023, it was Doug Coe who arranged for Moolenaar, then a young man, to be discipled by a rich Fellowship backer, Michael Timmis. The itinerary doesn’t indicate why a closed-door congressional meeting with El Salvador’s president should include two of The Fellowship’s most established leaders.

Also in the Bukele meeting was a lobbyist who started both Guatemala Prospera and Guatemala’s National Prayer Breakfast. That’s Espina, the former ambassador to the U.S.

As I revealed several years ago, The Fellowship — including Espina and then-Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) — was secretly at the heart of a successful effort to kill a UN anti-corruption task force that was zeroing in on Guatemala’s then-president, a Fellowship ally.

Sens. Jim Lankford (R-OK) and Mike Lee (R-UT), Guatemala’s then-Pres. Jimmy Morales, then-Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), then-Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), and future Guatemalan Ambassador Manuel Espina, sometime prior to Sept. 28, 2017, at The Fellowship’s C Street townhouse near the Capitol in Washington. (Uncredited / Leadership Passage photo .)

It was Rubio last year who mediated the deal with Bukele in which hundreds of U.S. prisoners were shipped to El Salvador and dropped into his high-security prison known as a hellhole of abuse.

On Monday, the CODEL joined Bukele for the inaugural El Salvador National Prayer Breakfast. Espina isn’t listed as attending, but he addressed the event and sat on the dais.

Using Espina’s nickname, “Meme,” a source who had known him for years told me in 2022 that, “There was a friendship between Meme with Marco Rubio. … I think [Jim] Lankford [R-OK] was the other senator, and obviously with [Lee] from Utah.”

Manuel Espina, Rep. John Moolenaar (R-M), and Pres. Nayib Bukele at Monday’s National Prayer Breakfast in El Salvador. (Uncredited / Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) Twitter photo .)

More openly than the U.S. original, the Salvadoran prayer breakfast elevated Jesus, but also Bukele.

“Let's remember President Nayib Bukele for the many successes he has had in his administration,” Espina told viewers.

“Tom and I are great friends and we have political differences … but we come together as friends in the spirit of Jesus,” Moolenaar reportedly said of Suozzi.

Suozzi in his remarks reportedly said, “The miracle that has taken place in El Salvador is incredible.”

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