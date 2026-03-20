Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

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Joel Applegate's avatar
Joel Applegate
3h

This is the greatest perversion yet. I'm afraid that nothing can stop the self-righteous.

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Dolge Orlick's avatar
Dolge Orlick
2h

Here I was thinking the absolute repulsive WTF moment for the US military was when it started a war with Iran for no reason.

Absolute in the sense of just yesterday. Other absolute moments would include Gaza, Iran, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Kosovo, Somalia, Iraq, Grenada, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The US military is crawling with psychos who love death and destruction above all and everything else including their depraved takes on Christianity is just a hobby really. But if we're going to have a military run by psychos let them be secular freaks not god freaks.

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