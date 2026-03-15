Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

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Alexa Murray's avatar
Alexa Murray
13m

Another fabulous example of the founding fathers’ wisdom in insisting on the separation of church and state. Explicitly insisting, for all the non readers in the audience.

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Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
19m

I simply do not understand how this SHITE enters the national conversation about US foreign policy...what in god's name have I missed?

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