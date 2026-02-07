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MartinG's avatar
MartinG
Feb 8

Reading this conjured up an image that I can't unsee...

"Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth...delivered what Baptist minister Brian Kaylor said “represented the Christian Nationalist climax of the more than three-hour service.”"

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Nick Bruno's avatar
Nick Bruno
Feb 7

Thanks, as always, for your work, Jonathan. Regarding the NPB, I still cannot understand how any faith-based meeting or bible study can be held in government buildings. The Hilton, sure, but not USG property, even if it is leased. In my (and I'm sure others') opinion, faith should have no role in governance. Faith is corruptable, always has been, always will be.

What I WOULD like to see are regular national meetings and weekly discussions among Congressional members and staffers as well as USG officials across all political stripes founded on ethics and governance. Through a little philosophy in as well for good measure. Will this ever happen? I doubt it.

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