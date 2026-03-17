Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

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The Shitty News's avatar
The Shitty News
2h

Hallelujah, postponed into the next uncharted universe of insanity. Ceasefire now! Stop the madness, give Peace a chance.

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Brent Jacobson's avatar
Brent Jacobson
39m

No god can protect our troops from fascists within. Looking forward to hearing the sermon justifying killing little girls to excuse them for being too lazy to update their maps. Oh, well. We know how they treat little girls.

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