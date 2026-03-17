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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and pastor Doug Wright pray at the Feb. 17, 2026, Pentagon Prayer service. (Screengrab / Pentagon video .)

Update: A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed to me after this article was published that today’s prayer service was rescheduled, but did not respond to questions about why or when.

The Pentagon today canceled its monthly Christian Prayer Service so late that the notice didn’t go out until after the event was scheduled to end.

The controversial service — an open violation of military guidelines and the Constitution’s ban on respecting an establishment of religion — was begun last year by Christian Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. His injection of personal sectarian beliefs into the U.S. military has come under increasing scrutiny.

Thirty members of Congress earlier this month demanded an investigation of some commanders telling troops the Iran war is a holy war or offering other biblical interpretations, such as framing the conflict as part of Armageddon prophecy. The Pentagon has yet to confirm, refute, or respond to requests for comment about the briefings.

Today’s Pentagon Prayer service was only announced a few days ago, in a Friday morning email. Christian singer Michael W. Smith was said to be leading the event.

The two prayer-service emails were sent last week and this morning to active-duty military and some contractors and provided to me by the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), which did not disclose the original recipients.

The subject heading of Friday’s invitation email read:

Pentagon Prayer Service -- Tues, March 17, 1200-1230

Today’s email announcing the cancelation had a time stamp of 1:11pm eastern time. It gave no explanation or alternative time for the event:

Subject: TO BE RESCHEDULED - March Pentagon Prayer Service

Good afternoon, This month’s Pentagon Prayer service will be rescheduled to a later date to be noticed soon. For information regarding weekly religious services provided in the Pentagon, contact the Office of the Pentagon Chaplain…

Smith’s scheduled appearance represented something of a step-down from previous service leaders. He’s a fairly mainstream Christian singer, at least among conservative Christians.

Previously, Hegseth had eschewed even a nod to moderate evangelical Christianity, let alone an ecumenical approach. Instead, he turned the Pentagon stage over to pastors of his choosing, of his theology, and even of his own worship.

Last month’s speaker was Doug Wilson, whose parishioners reportedly include Hegseth. CNN Chief Investigative Correspondent Pamela Brown reported last year that Hegseth’s pastor holds far-right, fundamentalist Christian views on LGBTQ+ people and the submission of women to men.

Brown also reported on Wilson’s opposition to women in combat roles and some leadership positions. Hegseth shared Brown’s report online, adding, “All of Christ for All of Life,” a slogan urging Christians to inject their religious beliefs into everything they do.

The Feb. 17, 2026, Pentagon Prayer service was marked by empty chairs, suggesting that the event is, as claimed, voluntary, and as its critics claim, unpopular. (Screengrab / Pentagon video .)

Last summer, I revealed, and the Pentagon confirmed, that Hegseth also sponsors and participates in the weekly White House Bible study. His sponsorship has continued even after a two-part lesson last summer that included the antisemitic smear that the Jews killed Jesus.

According to MRFF President and Founder Mikey Weinstein, the Pentagon had considered defending commanders telling troops the Iran conflict was a holy war.

The MRFF claims almost 100,000 members of the military and intelligence services and related organizations have sought its help over the years. At least 200 hundred reported commander briefings casting the Iran War in Christian terms, the MRFF says.

As I reported on March 6, Weinstein said a senior Pentagon official told him that some commanders confirmed giving such briefings. Although there’s no evidence Hegseth or any top military brass ordered or even knew about the briefings beforehand, the Pentagon was weighing admitting they took place, the official said, and defending them as expressions of personal opinion.

Earlier that day, Reps. Jared Huffman (D-CA) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD), co-chairs of the Congressional Freethought Caucus, asked the Pentagon inspector general to investigate. There’s since been no word from the Pentagon on any of this, with the press shop declining to address press inquiries about the briefings.

Last week, though, Hegseth told CBS that, “The providence of our almighty God is there protecting those troops.” The U.S. death toll now stands at 13.

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