Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

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Linda McCaughey's avatar
Linda McCaughey
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This. This is the answer to "What's the Matter With Kansas?"

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Ellie still in the mix in 26's avatar
Ellie still in the mix in 26
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Well, after a very uplifting service from Washington National Cathedral, reading about "The Family," has once again brought me to the depths. And, as usual, I recognize that my Senator, Senator Gillibrand, is fine (regardless of what she says) with joining this worship of Mammon, with the rest of the rich folks. And yes, I have made my feelings clear to her, and told her I do not trust her to represent ALL of her constituents.

I notice Marshall is good about asking for God (whatever one he might worship) to forgive other people, but I haven't heard him do any personal repenting. But perhaps for THAT, he goes into his prayer closet?

This mold has been growing for a long time, spreading spores worldwide. I don't know how to stop it, other than shining light on them so that their works are known by everyone. Thank you for your reporting, and writing truth.

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