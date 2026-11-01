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Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), co-hosting the National Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 6, 2025. (Screengrab by Robin Rumancik / C-SPAN video .)

The Senate race between Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Adam Hamilton has focused often on Christianity, thanks to Hamilton’s job as a megachurch pastor. Marshall has accused Hamilton of running a woke church based on Hamilton voicing support for transgender people and immigrants.

But the extent of Marshall’s own religious activities — notably his work with a secretive, right-wing Christian group that has decades of history in Kansas — has gone unreported.

Known legally as the Fellowship Foundation — but better known as The Family — the group includes at least half of the Kansas congressional delegation.

The subject of two books and a Netflix documentary series, The Fellowship has far more influence in the U.S. than Hamilton’s church has. The Fellowship actively engages in right-wing shadow diplomacy in the U.S. and around the world, leveraging Jesus and political connections to push leaders and nations to the right.

Prayer breakfasts are an important element of their network-building.

Marshall has publicly fronted prayer breakfasts. More quietly he brought a donor and friend behind the closed doors of the Fellowship’s weekly prayer breakfasts in the Senate.

This year, The Fellowship at two events supported and endorsed El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, who has suspended civil rights, is accused of systemic human-rights abuses, and offered to imprison American citizens for Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a longtime Fellowship insider.

The Fellowship has also pushed right-wing Christianity in Guatemala and, currently, in Ukraine, using their American connections as leverage with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Fellowship has also backed the Ugandan lawmakers who enacted an LGBTQ+ death penalty.

Politics aren’t the only explanation for Marshall’s involvement. The Fellowship has had a firm but seldom scrutinized hold on Kansas politics for more than half a century.

Marshall is just one of The Fellowship’s Kansans. And his involvement extends beyond public appearances.

The National Prayer Breakfast is the best known Fellowship activity. It’s where lobbyists, spies, dictators, hustlers, and other international operatives rub elbows and plot right-wing victories with Fellowship missionaries and true believers who minister to the rich and powerful and live on their largesse. The Fellowship even wielded the event’s semi-official veneer to radicalize Mike Lindell.

As Fellowship ally and donor Franklin Graham told the New Yorker about the breakfast in 2018, “everybody in that room has the same agenda. They’re wanting to be able to rub elbows with somebody that they normally couldn’t rub elbows with.”

In 2022, American evangelical Damian Williams said while interviewing the Ukrainian liaison to The Fellowship, “When there’s a prayer breakfast in America, we don’t always pray, but we network.”

Marshall’s been assisting with that networking for years.

When the breakfast split into two events — after many Democrats fled the original’s mounting scandals — Marshall helped prop up the Capitol Hill spinoff, run by Fellowship veterans.

He attended in 2024. He co-hosted in 2025. He co-hosted again this year and even posted the video on his YouTube page, where it’s had 355 views.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) introduces himself at the Feb. 5, 2026, Capitol Hill National Prayer Breakfast alongside co-host Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). (Screengrab / Marshall video .)

That was after years of involvement, some of it previously unreported, with The Fellowship’s original breakfast, the one that brought thousands from around the world to the Washington Hilton. The one that’s still co-managed by Kansas politician turned lobbyist former Rep. Jim Slattery (D-KS).

According to Fellowship spreadsheets I obtained several years ago, Marshall attended the Fellowship prayer breakfast in 2018 when he was still in the House of Representatives. That’s not unusual. Many members of Congress attend.

Less common is for them to invite guests. Much less common is to help The Fellowship promote the breakfast and attract guests. Marshall has done all of that.

His guests in 2018, the most recent year for which I have a spreadsheet, were a couple, the husband a financial donor to Marshall and Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS), The Fellowship’s other Kansas senator.

In 2022, as the breakfast re-emerged from COVID, Marshall served on The Fellowship’s honorary breakfast host committee. Although it consists of members of Congress, it’s not a congressional committee. It’s not even really a committee. Members mostly just allow The Fellowship to use their names to entice attendees.

As with many Fellowship Republicans, Marshall’s participation in a putatively bipartisan religious event doesn’t preclude him from also practicing rank Christian partisanship. The Fellowship’s prayer breakfast has become a center of gravity for one week a year in Washington, around which more openly right-wing Christian events orbit.

The day before the Feb. 5, 2026, Capitol Hill breakfast, Marshall headed for the Museum of the Bible. That’s where Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Family Research Council President Tony Perkins host their explicitly right-wing National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance.

Marshall has helped both the Gathering and The Fellowship with a common Fellowship tactic: Conflating religious events with each other, in seemingly official government adornments, to blur the line between church and state. Where The Fellowship subtly hints at crossing that line, the Gathering argues it never existed.

When Marshall posted in 2024 about attending the National Prayer Breakfast, the first image was actually him at the Perkins/Johnson Gathering, which Marshall never mentions in his post.

The image behind Marshall not only matches the Gathering’s on-stage background that year, Marshall confirms it in the second picture.

Marshall pictures from the 2024 National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance. (Uncredited / Marshall Facebook photos.)

At this year’s Gathering, Marshall asked God to forgive America “of our sins as a nation.” His list of America’s sins did not include failure to love one’s neighbors as the Bible commands, or allowing interest to be charged on loans, which the Bible prohibits.

Instead, Marshall asked God to forgive America for abortion, which is not banned in the Bible; for “sexual immorality;” for “when we reject family;” and for “when we reject the sex that you have given us, the biological sex that you have given us.” (The Bible, in fact, refers to eunuchs born without genitalia.)

By contrast, last month, Marshall posted that saying Kansans should repent for white privilege made Hamilton the most extreme leftist Kansas has ever seen. (Marshall’s pastor has described Hamilton as “middle-of-the-road.”)

In addition to participating in Christian-right events that have sprung up around the annual prayer breakfast, Marshall is active with The Fellowship other times, too.

He supports Fellowship Kansans financially. Marshall’s first recorded political donation was to the presidential campaign of Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS) in 1996. In 1979, an internship with Dole led to Sam Brownback, the Republican future Kansas senator and governor, joining The Fellowship.

Marshall didn’t make federal donations again until 2000, beginning a nine-year stretch of giving only to three Fellowship Kansans: Moran, Brownback, and then-Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS).

Marshall is also an active participant in The Fellowship’s weekly Senate prayer breakfasts, behind closed doors in the Capitol, facilitated by undisclosed Fellowship leaders.

In a 2024 social-media post, Marshall wrote that he attends “the Senate Prayer Breakfast, a weekly bipartisan breakfast I attend with my fellow Senators to pray, sing, and listen to each other.”

Marshall didn’t mention The Fellowship’s involvement. And when he said that he “also had two fellow Kansans join me” at one of the weekly breakfasts, he showed a picture of them, but didn’t say who they were.

Based on other visuals and a Moran post about their DC visit that week, the men appear to be Walter E. Lewis, a real-estate developer active in The Fellowship, and Kansas Senior District Judge Eric Melgren.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), center, with unidentified men who appear to be donor Walter E. Lewis and Judge Eric Melgren. (Uncredited / Marshall photo .)

The judge, whom Marshall has described as a “friend and mentor,” is a Republican donor with a heavy emphasis on Fellowship Kansans including Roberts, Brownback, and then-Rep. Todd Tiahrt (R-KS), another Kansan tied to The Fellowship.

The Fellowship documents I obtained list Melgren as attending the National Prayer Breakfast in 2016 and 2018, two of the three breakfasts for which I have guest spreadsheets.

While members of Congress do get to invite people, most guests are invited by Fellowship insiders. The insider who invited Melgren in 2018 was Lewis, another donor to Marshall and other Fellowship Kansans. (Lewis did not immediately respond to emailed questions.)

Lewis was enough of an insider that he’s listed as inviting 17 guests to the 2018 National Prayer Breakfast. My spreadsheets are no more recent than that, but social media indicates he also invited guests in 2020.

A LinkedIn post by Trinity Precision, a military and aerospace federal subcontractor, thanks Lewis for invitations to “our team” that year.

Most of Lewis’s 2018 prayer breakfast guests appear to be Americans. There are business people. There’s a Koch executive and Christian organizations.

One guest was the president of what appears to be a Christian investment firm that lists as one of its projects the Jordan B. Peterson Institute.

Then there’s the chair of a development and disaster-relief nonprofit that includes Lewis on its board. The nonprofit is active around the world but doesn’t disclose who get its grants in other countries. Domestically, its recipients include the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Worth noting is the nonprofit’s international reach. Lewis’s bio says he’s been to 75 countries. This isn’t unusual among Fellowship insiders, tasked with building relationships and networks around the world.

Often, these networks include allies in other countries who represent their native culture less than they represent a Christian foothold in their country.

I’ve written before that, while The Fellowship likes to market its ecumenical range, time and again guests who superficially imply religious diversity turn out to be Christian. In some cases, covert Christians.

Lewis’s one international guest in 2018, according to that year’s spreadsheet, was Andrea Zaki. He’s an Egyptian. And a Protestant. But definitely not covert. In fact, he’s a well-known Protestant leader, head of an organization called the Evangelical Community in Egypt.

Although Zaki distanced his organization from Christian Zionism after local media reported on evangelical churches there supporting Israel, Zaki’s politics appear to be compatible with The Fellowship’s.

Last year, a U.S. trip by Zaki included meetings with Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), a longtime Fellowship insider; and Reps. Chuck Edwards (R-NC), Kevin Hern (R-OK), George Latimer (D-NY), and Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).

And while Lewis and Melgren were in Washington in 2024, dropping in on the weekly Senate prayer breakfast (even though other senators have said no outsiders attend) and apparently going to the National Prayer Breakfast that week, they also made time to visit The Fellowship’s other Senate Kansan, Moran.

Moran wrote that they “stopped by my office to pray with me for our country, the world and its leaders.” That’s Fellowship style: Pray for the leaders, minister to the leaders. Compassion and good works will trickle down.

Moran is a substantial piece of The Fellowship’s Kansas legacy. In fact, just like Brownback, Moran ended up living at C Street, The Fellowship’s scandal-ridden townhouse just steps from congressional offices on Capitol Hill.

But The Fellowship’s Kansas connection dates back even farther than Moran or Brownback.

Genesis

The now-notorious National Prayer Breakfast started — at the peak of Christian weaponization by the right against Communism — with help from a Kansas senator.

Sen. Frank Carlson (R-KS) apparently tricked Pres. Dwight D. Eisenhower into showing up and giving remarks at the first national prayer breakfast, in 1953. As “The Family” author Jeff Sharlet has noted, Eisenhower made clear that the event was not as Carlson advertised it.

“I had the picture,” Eisenhower told the hundreds who showed up at the hotel of Fellowship insider Conrad Hilton, “which Frank Carlson gave me last summer, of a small Congressional group of Congressmen and Senators who met on a morning each week.” Eisenhower continued:

“I had an idea of coming over to see 20 or 25 or maybe 50 people. I had no idea that our host had such a party as this.”

Senator Roberts, who preceded Marshall in his seat, had been a Carlson aide from 1967 to 1968. When Roberts left the Senate, in his farewell speech he noted that “I was the chief of staff for Senator Carlson … the founder of the National Prayer Breakfast.”

Perhaps as much as the Senate, though, Kansas’s House seats have been Fellowship territory, too.

There was Brownback, who joined the Fellowship as an intern for Dole. Brownback became the second district’s member of Congress, moved in to C Street, joined the Senate, and then became ambassador for religious freedom, a position closely entwined with Fellowship work around the globe.

Walking in Brownback’s footsteps was Moran, into the state’s first House district, into C Street, and into the Senate. In fact, Moran beat Tiahrt to succeed Brownback in the Senate race with the help of Fellowship endorsements.

The evangelical magazine World reported during Moran’s campaign that, “support has flowed to Moran from C Street.”

In 1997, Moran took on an intern named Tracey Mann. Three years later, Mann was put in charge of the Student Leadership Forum on Faith and Values. The forum, too, is a Fellowship program. Not so much a feeder system for young Christian Republicans, but a fishing hole at least.

When Brownback vacated the Kansas governor’s mansion, his handpicked replacement handpicked Mann to serve as lieutenant governor. Today, Mann represents Kansas’s first congressional district and, as I revealed last month, lives at C Street.

Living just a block from his office, Mann pays rent of $800 a month that includes menial help provided by college-age interns or volunteers.

Although Kansas Republicans have followed similar Fellowship paths … the first congressional district, C Street, the Senate … even in Kansas The Fellowship is not monolithic. Its purpose is to build relationships. Jesus is the core, but after that, pretty much anything goes.

That capacity to incorporate differences can be seen today in the Kansas Fellowship delegation, reflecting their party’s schism.

Moran, older than his Fellowship Kansan colleagues, came up in the party in a previous era. He did not challenge the certification of Pres. Joe Biden in 2021. Marshall and Mann did.

As a global operation, The Fellowship embraces national diversity, and sees the advantage in a global world order. Russia and the former Soviet Republics have been a big focus for Fellowship leader Doug Burleigh, the liaison with those Russian spies at the prayer breakfast during the first Trump administration.

So The Fellowship has had a strong presence in Ukraine for decades. That paid off after the Russian invasion when its Ukrainian liaison leveraged his U.S. connections to build bridges between his country and Republicans skeptical of foreign aid. As I reported in 2024, Fellowship lobbying led to Speaker Johnson dropping his opposition against aid for Ukraine.

Moran supported that aid, too, not surprisingly for an older, old-school Republican and Fellowship internationalist. Marshall, too, began as a supporter of Ukraine aid.

But The Fellowship has always been agnostic at best about democracy, having fostered dictatorships and, yes, about election-denialism in other countries long before it took hold here. Today’s Fellowship hardliners, like Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), are more than comfortable with theocratic autocracy in Uganda and El Salvador.

Along those same lines, the Republican Party’s insurgent, MAGA wing, following the lead of President Donald Trump, has increasingly turned against international aid. Fellowship Republicans barely squawked as Trump gutted the hunger relief that has been a passion project for Fellowship proselytizers for decades.

Former World Food Programme Director David Beasley, once seen as the natural successor to deceased Fellowship leader Doug Coe, broke from his party this year. The former South Carolina governor endorsed Annie Andrews, the Democrat, in her race against Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC).

And now, just as Moran broke with the MAGA Fellowship who cheered on Jan. 6, he’s also increasingly isolated on international relations, as Fellowship Kansans turn on Ukraine.

As the Kansas Reflector reported, Mann opposes U.S. aid to Ukraine. Despite his previous support for Ukraine, now Marshall does, too.

Note: Thanks to Robin Rumancik for the screengrab for this story’s thumbnail. Robin’s company, Open Wing Strategies, provides communications services for nonprofits and small businesses including website design, marketing, social media, and media relations. Open Wing Strategies can be found here.

My thanks to readers who helped me track down some of the older quotations in this story.

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I’m an independent journalist whose reporting is made possible by reader support. As a former executive producer at MSNBC, I helped create Up w/ Chris Hayes and previously was a senior producer on Countdown w/ Keith Olbermann. Your paid subscription helps me keep reporting.