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Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), rear, gripping the shoulders of Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), left, as he joins Rep. John James (R-MI) and Pres. Donald Trump at a July 27, 2026, rally in Milford, MI. (Screengrab / RSBN video .)

Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), now running for Senate, is touting his endorsement by a sponsor of an antisemitic Bible study who once said he wants to be on “God’s side,” and “not the United States of America, necessarily.”

Rogers’s backer was speaking in Uganda, urging that nation’s president and people to defy United States policy. Specifically, to keep a new law for executing LGBTQ+ people.

Rogers and his party have made an issue out of his rival, former public-health official Abdul El-Sayed, campaigning with a streamer who once said, then retracted, that “America deserved 9/11.” The streamer, Hasan Piker, has also made statements some call antisemitic. Piker denies that they’re antisemitic, and has excoriated antisemitism while criticizing Zionism.

Just last week, Rogers seized on new remarks by Piker noting that the U.S. has caused more deaths than al Qaeda has. Media coverage typically includes pictures of El-Sayed with Piker.

Meanwhile, Rogers has never been asked publicly about accepting or bragging about his endorsement by an insider at two radical Christian organizations who says his religious beliefs come before America.

That’s presumably because Rogers’s endorser is a member of Congress, although one might think such views would be more newsworthy, not less, coming from someone who gets to vote on U.S. law and policy, rather than from a commentator.

The Rogers campaign did not respond to my request for comment, but his endorser, Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), has a known history of religious extremism.

He sponsors a congressional Bible study that teaches that “Israel … executed the Messiah.” (The claim of deicide is the primary historic driver of antisemitism and has been renounced by every major religion.)

The leader of Walberg’s Bible study, Ralph Drollinger, was kicked out of the first Trump White House for blaming America for COVID. Drollinger then blamed America for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Apparently, Rogers has never been asked about campaigning with Walberg or about posting Walberg’s endorsement on his campaign website. Rogers wrote that he was “glad” to announce Walberg’s endorsement.

That’s even though Walberg has said his religious beliefs come before his oath to uphold the Constitution. Walberg has ties to two religious organizations that push biblical beliefs as public policy, especially in countries susceptible to the influence of wealthy, right-wing evangelicals.

In 2023, for instance, one of those groups — the secretive Fellowship Foundation, aka The Family — flew Walberg to Uganda. The trip came as the U.S. and international organizations were pressuring Uganda to drop its new LGBTQ+ death penalty.

Walberg told Ugandans, “You must not turn to them.” Meaning, the U.S. and others.

“Stand firm,” Walberg said.

Endorsing Rogers’s 2026 campaign, Walberg said “there’s no one better suited than Mike Rogers” to serve as Pres. Donald Trump’s backup in the Senate.

The Fellowship Foundation has a history of pushing right-wing policy here in the U.S., and pushing even further in other countries, forerunners of where U.S. policy might go. Some Fellowship leaders and backers, including Walberg, supported the lie that Trump won in 2020, in keeping with Fellowship-backed coup attempts in other countries.

The Fellowship runs the National Prayer Breakfast and in 2023 sent Walberg to Uganda just after that country enacted an LGBTQ+ death penalty that had brought down international economic pressure.

At the Oct. 8, 2023, Ugandan National Prayer Breakfast, Walberg urged the people of Uganda to stand by Pres. Yoweri Museveni against not just international pressure, but U.S. policy. The Fellowship then rejected the request of the Congressional Equality Caucus for details about its operations.

Being on the side of God — as Walberg sees God — is more important, Walberg said, than being on America’s side.

In his public remarks, Walberg characterized worldly opinions like some of the American government’s as “worthless.”

“…the worthless is the thought of the world. The worthless, for instance, is the thought of the World Bank, or the World Health Organization, or the United Nations, or sadly some in our administration in America who say you are wrong for standing for values that God created, for saying there are male and female and God created them… “Whose side do we wanna be on? God’s side. Not the World Bank. Not the United States of America, necessarily. Not the UN. God’s side.”

Walberg said that being on God’s side meant being on Museveni’s side against the world, against other countries (emphasis added):

“I think as we go on here, it says ‘So, I will deliver you from the hand of the wicked and I will redeem you from the grasp of the violent.’ Who’s gonna do that? God is gonna do that. Your esteemed president, his excellency President Museveni, needs a nation that stands with him and says, ‘Though the rest of the world is pushing back on you, though there are other major countries that are trying to get into you and ultimately change you, stand firm. Stand firm.’ And he knows that he has a parliament and he has people and he has a clergy and he has members of a civil society and he has members around the world, even congressmen like me, who will say, ‘We stand with you.’”

Walberg urged the Ugandan people — as well as Museveni and Parliament members, who were there — to reject international pressure, including that of the United States. He compared that pressure to a biblical parable, telling Uganda to defy the U.S.

“‘You must not turn to them.’ That’ll be the pressure. That’s what the World Bank is saying to Uganda. That’s what the administration in the United States is saying to you. That’s what the World Health Organization is saying to you. Don’t turn to them.”

Walberg didn’t just express fealty to his version of the Bible over loyalty to America, he also falsely described the founding of America in theocratic terms:

“In my country, our foundational principles that our framers and founders established the United States of America on were timeless. Why? Because they were based on Scripture.”

In fact, the Bible says nothing about the system of governance the founders adopted.

Walberg said he expected criticism in the U.S. for his statements. He said that he would stand by them. He didn’t.

“Now this will probably get back to the national media in the United States, and I expect some pushback, but I’m not gonna give in to them.”

In fact, he did. Instead of affirming his remarks, Walberg claimed he wasn’t referring to Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act.

It was an incoherent claim because he didn’t offer an alternative explanation and because there was none. The international pressure was explicitly focused on the new law’s LGBTQ+ death penalty.

Ugandans understood full well what Walberg was talking about. After Walberg spoke, Museveni took the microphone and thanked Walberg for helping to steel his people against the U.S. government:

“I want to thank the congressman from Michigan, because you have seen that we have got the western people you see here. I’m not the only one, there are others, also — the ones who come to tell you about homosexuals, who, about abortion, you now know that there are other Americans, other western people — who think like us.”

An earlier speaker, whom Walberg praised, characterized pro-LGBTQ+ activism from Europe and America as “a force from the bottom of Hell.”

In front of friendly audiences, Walberg speaks openly of subordinating his professional obligations to his religious beliefs. At the 2023 Ugandan prayer breakfast, he said:

“I’ve had a wonderful ministry in government all those years. Cuz I don’t see it first and foremost as a member of Congress, I see it as a missionary of the lord Jesus Christ, in a context that many people wouldn’t have. And you members of [Uganda’s] Parliament have that, as well. We have answers that come from the word of God, that are clear, and available to us.”

The Take Care, Tim, blog has inventoried similar statements from Walberg. They include, “[I]t is said in scripture that God is our judge, our lawgiver, and our king. Those are the three branches of government.”

Even constituent opinion comes second to Walberg’s religious beliefs, he has said:

“[I]f I use the word of God well, accepting his principles, whether I understand them fully or not, I know that my work will have been done well for him, and my God will be pleased. Regardless of what my constituents think of me, the God who I serve will be pleased.”

Walberg wasn’t just parachuting into the Ugandan controversy after the fact. He’s close with one of the Ugandan officials who led the drive for LGBTQ+ death-penalty legislation. That minister, David Bahati, is a former member of parliament and a longtime Fellowship liaison in Uganda, and was part of two meetings in Walberg’s 2023 itinerary.

At the 2023 breakfast, Walberg called Bahati “a real brother.” Walberg also said, “You were the first member of the Parliament that I met here back in 2007.”

That would put Walberg in the mix as Bahati began his efforts for the LGBTQ+ death penalty. Bahati introduced the bill in 2009.

At the time, Bahati claimed he had the backing of U.S. members of Congress, but refused to name them. “We must protect each other’s secrets,” Bahati told journalist Jeff Sharlet in 2010.

The biggest known financial supporter of Fellowship work in Uganda is Michael Timmis, a Michigan millionaire with deep ties to The Fellowship. Timmis has donated $4,000 to elect Rogers in this cycle.

And Walberg is not new to Rogers’s circle. Walberg was the first member of Congress to endorse Rogers in his 2024 campaign, two months after Walberg’s 2023 Ugandan speech.

Walberg wasn’t just an endorsement on a list in the current campaign, either, Punchbowl reported. Walberg was instrumental early on in making Rogers the GOP’s default candidate. So was Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), another sponsor of Drollinger’s Bible studies.

In July 2025, Walberg shared Trump’s endorsement of Rogers, adding that “President @realDonaldTrump is spot on - Mike Rogers has what it takes to win Michigan and bring the fight to the Senate!”

It’s worth underscoring that supporting a regime formally committed to executing LGBTQ+ people should be far more scandalous than any other aspect of Walberg’s endorsement of Rogers. But Republicans have moved so far right that Walberg himself is expected to win re-election easily.

That’s true even though Walberg’s Uganda remarks were hardly his first pushing anti-LGBTQ+ policies in other countries.

As I’ve reported, Walberg has openly touted the utility of Fellowship prayer breakfasts to build political networks around the world opposed to LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights. America, it would seem, isn’t exempt.

I’m an independent journalist whose reporting is made possible by reader support. I serve on the Military Religious Freedom Foundation advisory board, and as a former executive producer at MSNBC, I helped create Up w/ Chris Hayes and previously was a senior producer on Countdown w/ Keith Olbermann. Your paid subscription helps me keep reporting.