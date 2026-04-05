Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James A Posey's avatar
James A Posey
18h

This is exactly why separation of church and state is imperative to maintain a democracy. Christianity is a death cult based on fiction preached as fact to separate its believers from their money and to control them.

Reply
Share
Steve B's avatar
Steve B
17h

I've become so much of a heathen that I didn't even know it was Easter until I turned the calendar page to April and happened to notice it written on the 5th. Regardless, as far as I'm concerned this "holiday" is about hard-boiled eggs, bunnies, and hollow chocolate figurines. BOY, was I pissed the first time I got a chocolate bunny and found out it was hollow! What kind of nonsense is that to do to a kid? Happy Bunny Day, everyone!

Reply
Share
3 replies
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Larsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture