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Dawna Stromsoe's avatar
Dawna Stromsoe
Aug 1

After Gillibrand’s sanctimonious holier-than-thou shit which led to the ouster/resignation of Al Franken, I’m no supporter of her. She and Rep Glue-Perez are DINOs, pretending to be “for the people” while avoiding the truths about their republican bible study groups. When their terms are up, I’ll support candidates to oust both of them.

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G B
Aug 1

I'm disgusted that Gillibrand is my senator I tried switching from independent to Democrat registration but they claimed I was a day late even though I did it online. I so wanted to vote against her in the primary! As far as I'm concerned Gillibrand is a conservative and shouldn't even be labeled a Democrat.

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