Suozzi's Lodgings Raise Red Flags for Watchdogs
The New York Democrat has lived secretly for years at a right-wing Christian townhouse
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Secular watchdogs — and a political rival — are responding to the revelation that Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) lives at a controversial Christian boarding house when Congress is in session. Public Citizen also weighed in.
Danielle Welch, a public defender challenging Suozzi in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, said in a statement that Suozzi’s work with the secretive, right-wing group that runs the house “should be disqualifying.”
As I reported last month, Suozzi for years has maintained a room at C Street, the controversial townhouse controlled by the Fellowship Foundation. Better known as The Family, the group uses the National Prayer Breakfast and the C Street house to build right-wing networks around the world opposed to LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights.
Suozzi was living there as early as 2020, one reverend told me, and tried to keep it secret from the public.
He is also a frequent collaborator of The Fellowship, helping earlier this year to rehabilitate the image of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, who partnered with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, another C Street alum, to torture U.S. deportees there, and offered to add Americans to their number.
Suozzi’s rent at C Street is just $800 per month. It’s subsidized by dark money funneled through The Fellowship, historically from right-wing Christian millionaires and billionaires.
Secular groups and advocates for LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights have warned for years about the damage Democrats do facilitating the Fellowship’s work, as Suozzi does. Residing at C Street was scandalous on its face almost two decades ago, and the Suozzi news has reignited criticism.
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Americans United for Separation of Church and State has inveighed for years against C Street specifically, and The Fellowship generally. President and CEO Rachel Laser said in a statement to me,
“Christian Nationalist mega donors secretly own a house where Members of Congress rent rooms at below market rates and where foreign governments hold off-the-record meetings with those legislators. By choosing to live at C Street, Members of Congress send an alarming message to their constituents and all Americans.”
Laser was referring to reports of The Fellowship using the C Street townhouse, just a block from congressional offices, as a meeting place to build networks of rich backers, American politicians, and power players from around the world.
Earlier this month I revealed how members of Congress in the past few years used C Street for secret meetings with politicians from Australia and Kenya.
Previously, I reported on C Street’s role in a clandestine effort to kill a UN anti-corruption task force in Guatemala.
The Fellowship hosted Guatemala’s evangelical president, Jimmy Morales, at C Street. Rubio was a key part of that effort.
The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) Action Fund called C Street “church/state entanglement you can put an address on.” The townhouse is literally located on C Street, on Capitol Hill.
FFRF Action Fund President Annie Laurie Gaylor referred in her statement to C Street’s legal status as partially a house of worship, exempt from some taxes and disclosure requirements. It is not open to the public for worship.
Gaylor said, “A self-described ‘church’ quietly covers the rent for members of Congress and steers them toward one narrow religious agenda, here and overseas. Our representatives answer to voters, not to an unaccountable religious sect.”
Public Citizen’s Craig Holman, who lobbies Congress on ethics and related issues, focused on the benefits Suozzi gets from C Street. Suozzi and his roommate, Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI), pay only $800 per month. Reimbursement comes out of their congressional budgets, which means low rents free up more funds from the budget for other expenses.
Holman called the rental rates “unusually low” and said standard rates on Capitol Hill are “far higher.”
He added that “the rental fee includes free access to meeting and event spaces in the dwelling.” As author Jeff Sharlet and others have previously reported, C Street lodging also includes menial housekeeping services provided by college-age Fellowship interns and disciples.
“The lawmakers' true living costs are being subsidized by a conservative religious faction that seeks to influence federal policies,” Holman said. While The Fellowship doesn’t as an organization espouse specific policy, its leaders and bankrollers do push similar right-wing agendas.
“Any subsidies above the actual comparable costs on The Hill would constitute an illegal gift by the lobbying entity,” Holman said.
Democrats who have to work with him didn’t weigh in about Suozzi.
The Congressional Freethought Caucus, entirely Democratic and dedicated to championing secular values, declined to comment.
I emailed the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) because she reportedly braced Suozzi on his commitment to Democratic Party positions, including abortion, in 2024.
I asked whether Suozzi disclosed to her his Fellowship work or C Street arrangement. Hochul’s office did not respond.
One Democrat willing to confront Suozzi over his secret living arrangements was Welch, an underdog against him in Tuesday’s House Democratic primary.
“I entered this race when it became clear that Tom Suozzi could not be trusted to stand up to Donald Trump,” Welch said in a statement. “With the new reporting on Suozzi’s residence at C Street and connection to the Fellowship Foundation, it is clear that he cannot be trusted at all.”
Welch referred to the fact that Suozzi has not disclosed his low rent — before or after new reimbursement rules went into effect in 2023 — and addressed some of the Fellowship work that Suozzi specifically has done:
“Associating with a group that opposes LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights should be disqualifying. Praising Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, who operates the notorious CECOT prison where ICE detainees were transferred and tortured, should be disqualifying. Failing to disclose rent so low that it may violate the law should be disqualifying. People are tired of corruption.”
As I reported last month, Suozzi told the Rev. Rob Schenck in 2020 that he lived at C Street. At the time, Schenck was a nationally prominent evangelical (he later switched sides).
Schenck told me that Suozzi didn’t want people to know he lived at C Street, but confided in Schenck because “he was kind of assuring me, ‘Hey, I may be a Democrat, but, you know, I’m in the family,’ so to speak.”
Schenck has since become a leading voice warning about the dangers of Christian nationalism and said people should know about C Street. “I think what you’re doing is important sunlight,” he said, referring to my reporting.
“It matters,” Schenck said. “Especially now. It always mattered, but especially now.”
Danielle Welch’s Full Statement
“I entered this race when it became clear that Tom Suozzi could not be trusted to stand up to Donald Trump. With the new reporting on Suozzi’s residence at C Street and connection to the Fellowship Foundation, it is clear that he cannot be trusted at all.
”Suozzi owes his constituents a lot of answers. Associating with a group that opposes LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights should be disqualifying. Praising Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, who operates the notorious CECOT prison where ICE detainees were transferred and tortured, should be disqualifying. Failing to disclose rent so low that it may violate the law should be disqualifying. People are tired of corruption.”
FFRF Action Fund Board President Annie Laurie Gaylor’s Full Statement
“C Street is church/state entanglement you can put an address on. A self-described ‘church’ quietly covers the rent for members of Congress and steers them toward one narrow religious agenda, here and overseas. Our representatives answer to voters, not to an unaccountable religious sect. Government belongs to all of us, believers and nonbelievers alike, not to any faith trying to run it from the shadows.”
Americans United for Separation of Church and State President and CEO Rachel Laser’s Full Statement
“As we’ve said for years, C Street, the Family, the Fellowship, and whatever other names the shadow network goes by, are deeply problematic, and not simply because they sponsor the National Prayer Breakfast. Christian Nationalist mega donors secretly own a house where Members of Congress rent rooms at below market rates and where foreign governments hold off-the-record meetings with those legislators. By choosing to live at C Street, Members of Congress send an alarming message to their constituents and all Americans. We should all be concerned about the impropriety and influence of this shadowy group.”
Public Citizen lobbyist Craig Holman’s Full Statement
“The standard rent for apartments on The Hill, immediately adjacent to the Capitol, is far higher than the reported few hundred dollars these members with the Family are paying. Not only is their rent unusually low, but the rental fee includes free access to meeting and event spaces in the dwelling. The lawmakers’ true living costs are being subsidized by a conservative religious faction that seeks to influence federal policies. Any subsidies above the actual comparable costs on The Hill would constitute an illegal gift by the lobbying entity.”
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Religious groups get the benefit of the doubt from the general public. Most people in this country are at least "vaguely" religious and think positively about Christianity in general.
The result is that groups like this can present this wholesome side and get away with it.
Democrats seem to feel that they have to at least give lip service to religion. Personally, I'm sick to death of it. Talarico quoting the Bible at every rally is starting to feel like pandering.
We desperately need more atheists in Congress.
I think his computer and basement or basements should be investigated. When you like down with dogs, you get up with fleas. But, I did already know about Suozzi's residence.
He wants El Salvador's reputation improved? How about telling them to stop imprisoning women for having miscarriages? Among other things, of course. "El Salvador" - Jesus wept.