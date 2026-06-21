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The Rev. Rob Schenck, left, with Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) in a photo posted Feb. 11, 2020, when Suozzi revealed to Schenck that he lived at C Street. (Photo courtesy Schenck.)

This article is one of a series about the members of Congress who live at C Street. To receive future stories, you can subscribe for free or as a paid subscriber.

Secular watchdogs — and a political rival — are responding to the revelation that Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) lives at a controversial Christian boarding house when Congress is in session. Public Citizen also weighed in.

Danielle Welch, a public defender challenging Suozzi in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, said in a statement that Suozzi’s work with the secretive, right-wing group that runs the house “should be disqualifying.”

As I reported last month, Suozzi for years has maintained a room at C Street, the controversial townhouse controlled by the Fellowship Foundation. Better known as The Family, the group uses the National Prayer Breakfast and the C Street house to build right-wing networks around the world opposed to LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights.

Suozzi was living there as early as 2020, one reverend told me, and tried to keep it secret from the public.

He is also a frequent collaborator of The Fellowship, helping earlier this year to rehabilitate the image of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, who partnered with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, another C Street alum, to torture U.S. deportees there, and offered to add Americans to their number.

Suozzi’s rent at C Street is just $800 per month. It’s subsidized by dark money funneled through The Fellowship, historically from right-wing Christian millionaires and billionaires.

Secular groups and advocates for LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights have warned for years about the damage Democrats do facilitating the Fellowship’s work, as Suozzi does. Residing at C Street was scandalous on its face almost two decades ago, and the Suozzi news has reignited criticism.

Americans United for Separation of Church and State has inveighed for years against C Street specifically, and The Fellowship generally. President and CEO Rachel Laser said in a statement to me,

“Christian Nationalist mega donors secretly own a house where Members of Congress rent rooms at below market rates and where foreign governments hold off-the-record meetings with those legislators. By choosing to live at C Street, Members of Congress send an alarming message to their constituents and all Americans.”

Laser was referring to reports of The Fellowship using the C Street townhouse, just a block from congressional offices, as a meeting place to build networks of rich backers, American politicians, and power players from around the world.

Earlier this month I revealed how members of Congress in the past few years used C Street for secret meetings with politicians from Australia and Kenya.

Previously, I reported on C Street’s role in a clandestine effort to kill a UN anti-corruption task force in Guatemala.

The Fellowship hosted Guatemala’s evangelical president, Jimmy Morales, at C Street. Rubio was a key part of that effort.

Sens. Jim Lankford (R-OK), Mike Lee (R-UT), Guatemala’s then-Pres. Jimmy Morales, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), and future Guatemalan Ambassador Manuel Espina, now a lobbyist, in a picture taken sometime prior to Sept. 28, 2017, at the Fellowship Foundation’s C Street home in Washington. (Uncredited photo / The Leadership Passage .)

The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) Action Fund called C Street “church/state entanglement you can put an address on.” The townhouse is literally located on C Street, on Capitol Hill.

FFRF Action Fund President Annie Laurie Gaylor referred in her statement to C Street’s legal status as partially a house of worship, exempt from some taxes and disclosure requirements. It is not open to the public for worship.

Gaylor said, “A self-described ‘church’ quietly covers the rent for members of Congress and steers them toward one narrow religious agenda, here and overseas. Our representatives answer to voters, not to an unaccountable religious sect.”

Public Citizen’s Craig Holman, who lobbies Congress on ethics and related issues, focused on the benefits Suozzi gets from C Street. Suozzi and his roommate, Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI), pay only $800 per month. Reimbursement comes out of their congressional budgets, which means low rents free up more funds from the budget for other expenses.

Reps. John Moolenaar (R-MI), Tim Walberg (R-MI) on guitar, and Tom Suozzi (D-NY), at the 2020 National Prayer Breakfast. (Screengrab / Fellowship Foundation video .)

Holman called the rental rates “unusually low” and said standard rates on Capitol Hill are “far higher.”

He added that “the rental fee includes free access to meeting and event spaces in the dwelling.” As author Jeff Sharlet and others have previously reported, C Street lodging also includes menial housekeeping services provided by college-age Fellowship interns and disciples.

“The lawmakers' true living costs are being subsidized by a conservative religious faction that seeks to influence federal policies,” Holman said. While The Fellowship doesn’t as an organization espouse specific policy, its leaders and bankrollers do push similar right-wing agendas.

“Any subsidies above the actual comparable costs on The Hill would constitute an illegal gift by the lobbying entity,” Holman said.

Excerpt from House Statement of Disbursements for the second quarter of 2024 showing lodging reimbursements to Suozzi of $800 per month. (Screenshot / House report .)

Democrats who have to work with him didn’t weigh in about Suozzi.

The Congressional Freethought Caucus, entirely Democratic and dedicated to championing secular values, declined to comment.

I emailed the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) because she reportedly braced Suozzi on his commitment to Democratic Party positions, including abortion, in 2024.

I asked whether Suozzi disclosed to her his Fellowship work or C Street arrangement. Hochul’s office did not respond.

One Democrat willing to confront Suozzi over his secret living arrangements was Welch, an underdog against him in Tuesday’s House Democratic primary.

“I entered this race when it became clear that Tom Suozzi could not be trusted to stand up to Donald Trump,” Welch said in a statement. “With the new reporting on Suozzi’s residence at C Street and connection to the Fellowship Foundation, it is clear that he cannot be trusted at all.”

Welch referred to the fact that Suozzi has not disclosed his low rent — before or after new reimbursement rules went into effect in 2023 — and addressed some of the Fellowship work that Suozzi specifically has done:

“Associating with a group that opposes LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights should be disqualifying. Praising Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, who operates the notorious CECOT prison where ICE detainees were transferred and tortured, should be disqualifying. Failing to disclose rent so low that it may violate the law should be disqualifying. People are tired of corruption.”

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) shakes hands with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele on Jan. 19, 2026, inaugurating The Fellowship’s National Prayer Breakfast in San Salvador. (Screengrab / Salvadoran president’s office video .)

As I reported last month, Suozzi told the Rev. Rob Schenck in 2020 that he lived at C Street. At the time, Schenck was a nationally prominent evangelical (he later switched sides).

Schenck told me that Suozzi didn’t want people to know he lived at C Street, but confided in Schenck because “he was kind of assuring me, ‘Hey, I may be a Democrat, but, you know, I’m in the family,’ so to speak.”

Schenck has since become a leading voice warning about the dangers of Christian nationalism and said people should know about C Street. “I think what you’re doing is important sunlight,” he said, referring to my reporting.

“It matters,” Schenck said. “Especially now. It always mattered, but especially now.”

Danielle Welch’s Full Statement

“I entered this race when it became clear that Tom Suozzi could not be trusted to stand up to Donald Trump. With the new reporting on Suozzi’s residence at C Street and connection to the Fellowship Foundation, it is clear that he cannot be trusted at all.

”Suozzi owes his constituents a lot of answers. Associating with a group that opposes LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights should be disqualifying. Praising Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, who operates the notorious CECOT prison where ICE detainees were transferred and tortured, should be disqualifying. Failing to disclose rent so low that it may violate the law should be disqualifying. People are tired of corruption.”

FFRF Action Fund Board President Annie Laurie Gaylor’s Full Statement

“C Street is church/state entanglement you can put an address on. A self-described ‘church’ quietly covers the rent for members of Congress and steers them toward one narrow religious agenda, here and overseas. Our representatives answer to voters, not to an unaccountable religious sect. Government belongs to all of us, believers and nonbelievers alike, not to any faith trying to run it from the shadows.”

Americans United for Separation of Church and State President and CEO Rachel Laser’s Full Statement

“As we’ve said for years, C Street, the Family, the Fellowship, and whatever other names the shadow network goes by, are deeply problematic, and not simply because they sponsor the National Prayer Breakfast. Christian Nationalist mega donors secretly own a house where Members of Congress rent rooms at below market rates and where foreign governments hold off-the-record meetings with those legislators. By choosing to live at C Street, Members of Congress send an alarming message to their constituents and all Americans. We should all be concerned about the impropriety and influence of this shadowy group.”

Public Citizen lobbyist Craig Holman’s Full Statement

“The standard rent for apartments on The Hill, immediately adjacent to the Capitol, is far higher than the reported few hundred dollars these members with the Family are paying. Not only is their rent unusually low, but the rental fee includes free access to meeting and event spaces in the dwelling. The lawmakers’ true living costs are being subsidized by a conservative religious faction that seeks to influence federal policies. Any subsidies above the actual comparable costs on The Hill would constitute an illegal gift by the lobbying entity.”

Gallery

Suozzi and Manuel Espina, The Fellowship’s Guatemalan liaison and then-ambassador to the U.S., at a Dec. 12, 2018, meeting in Washington. (Uncredited / Suozzi photo .)

Screenshot of Fellowship web page for the 2023 NPB (National Prayer Breakfast) Gathering, identifying Suozzi and former Rep. Zach Wamp (R-TN) as members of Congress instead of as former members (Suozzi briefly left Congress to run for governor). (Screenshot / Fellowship Foundation website .)

Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI), center, in a photo posted Oct. 29, 2019, by Ohio Christian University, identifying Moolenaar and Donna Rice Hughes as hosting students “at the C Street house in Washington D.C.” (Uncredited / OCU photo .)

An itinerary I obtained for Suozzi’s January El Salvador trip, led by Moolenaar, revealed Fellowship involvement. (Excerpts from House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party itinerary .)

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