Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

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Keely Cofrin Allen's avatar
Keely Cofrin Allen
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Religious groups get the benefit of the doubt from the general public. Most people in this country are at least "vaguely" religious and think positively about Christianity in general.

The result is that groups like this can present this wholesome side and get away with it.

Democrats seem to feel that they have to at least give lip service to religion. Personally, I'm sick to death of it. Talarico quoting the Bible at every rally is starting to feel like pandering.

We desperately need more atheists in Congress.

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Ellie still in the mix in 26's avatar
Ellie still in the mix in 26
3d

I think his computer and basement or basements should be investigated. When you like down with dogs, you get up with fleas. But, I did already know about Suozzi's residence.

He wants El Salvador's reputation improved? How about telling them to stop imprisoning women for having miscarriages? Among other things, of course. "El Salvador" - Jesus wept.

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