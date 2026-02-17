To support my reporting and keep it free for everyone, you can become a paid subscriber. Thank you.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand asks God to armor Pres. Joe Biden at the Feb. 1, 2024, National Prayer Breakfast in the U.S. Capitol. (Screengrab / C-SPAN video .)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) is the only Senate Democrat known to be involved in two specific activities that routinely flout the constitutional bar against Congress respecting an establishment of religion.

I’ve previously reported that she’s the only Democrat known to attend the weekly Senate Bible studies led by far-right preacher Ralph Drollinger. Earlier this month, she also co-chaired an annual prayer breakfast in a Senate office building, after years of assisting the event’s right-wing organizers in their global network-building and advocacy.

Her record offers only a fuzzy picture of Gillibrand’s religious beliefs and their political implications. That’s in part because her own politics have swung considerably.

It’s also because she celebrates injecting her beliefs into her politics, but without identifying exactly what policies are supported by specific Biblical passages.

She discusses her blend of religion and politics with friendly questioners only. In one interview she got no pushback for saying only economically comfortable people care about others. Or for blaming secularism.

In fact, Gillibrand routinely smears those free of religious beliefs, if only by implication. There’s no outcry about any of this because she doesn’t do it on Meet the Press. Religious podcasts and Gillibrand’s sermons don’t get the same attention.

Gillibrand’s religious profile is hard to make out even when it comes to her own denomination.

In 2023, she told Fox that she and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) “are the Catholics” in a weekly “ecumenical” Bible study. But flat declarations like “I’m Catholic” are difficult to come by.

Instead, Gillibrand’s used phrases like, “I was raised Catholic,” as early as 2010 and in her 2014 memoir, “Off the Sidelines.”

Her grandmother, Gillibrand wrote, broke with the Catholic church over birth control, “but, like me, she never stopped loving the Catholic community and the people in it.” Is Gillibrand one of them? She doesn’t say.

A May 2019 NPR article says that Gillibrand considers herself Catholic, but she doesn’t say that in the interview transcript. She neither confirms nor denies:

NPR: You’re Catholic. You were raised Catholic. How — and the Catholic Church has very strong views on abortion that don’t jibe with what you just said — how did you over time sort of reconcile your religion and your upbringing with your views on abortion? How did you get there? Gillibrand: So I am a Christian. I have very strong faith that guides me. But I think the Catholic Church can be wrong on many things.

She liked Catholic school, she says, but wrote in her memoir that for six years she attended “a progressive evangelical church … [and] taught a Bible study class to ten-year-olds.” This was, she says, “a bit odd, since I was raised Catholic.”

Today, Gillibrand still travels in evangelical orbits, but they’re not progressive.

In addition to Drollinger’s Bible studies, Gillibrand attends Senate Chaplain Barry Black’s weekly sessions. They’re described as ecumenical, but Black is a Seventh Day Adventist, member of a denomination with conservative tenets, unlikely to offer exegesis friendly to reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights.

According to Gillibrand, “the chaplain of the Senate leads maybe five or six senators in Bible study. Every week he gives us a weekly homework assignment.”

She also participates in the weekly prayer breakfasts of the Fellowship Foundation, also known as The Family. As a prominent figure at The Fellowship’s National Prayer Breakfast, she facilitated the global, right-wing prayer breakfast movement. (This year, Gillibrand co-chaired the Capitol Hill prayer-breakfast offshoot, signaling a possible schism with The Fellowship.)

Outside Congress, Gillibrand elevates other rightward leaning religious figures.

In 2023, she sponsored Brooklyn megachurch leader A.R. Bernard as a Senate guest chaplain. Bernard was on Pres. Donald Trump’s evangelical advisory council in Trump’s first term, bailed in 2017, but still espouses non-progressive views.

Pastor A.R. Bernard, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Senate Chaplain Barry Black on Jan. 26, 2023. (Uncredited / Gillibrand Facebook photo .)

Bernard affirmed male and female equality earlier this month, but said that the Bible teaches that a husband aligned with Christ “frees the wife, liberates the wife, to align herself with the leadership of her husband.”

Although Bernard opposes discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, in 2024 he also said, “Christians should not ‘celebrate’ a lifestyle that is in conflict with God’s moral standard.”

In 2021, Bernard led a religious coalition opposing the Equality Act, which would have legally codified federal protections against discrimination based on orientation or gender identity. The coalition wanted carveouts for religious institutions to discriminate based on religious beliefs.

The following year, Bernard was honored by the right-wing Museum of the Bible.

To be clear, Gillibrand doesn’t legislate the same way. To her credit, she has pushed back on the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, a legal wedge expanding religious-based discrimination.

And while she publicly elevates Bernard, she’s much more discreet about Drollinger, as I’ve reported, whose teachings are by far the most toxic of any religious figure known to teach or minister to Gillibrand. But she’s been a participant in his Bible studies since as early as 2017.

Gillibrand has implied that her Bible studies provide ammunition for her progressive positions (she’s been ranked as high as third-most liberal in the Senate). For instance, discussing Catholic opposition to reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights in that 2019 NPR interview, Gillibrand made it sound as though her Bible studies refute Catholic dogma on those issues:

“I don’t agree with their views on reproductive rights. I don’t agree with their views on LGBTQ equality. I don’t agree with their views on whether women should be able to have a role in ministry. I think you should have female priests. I think you should allow priests to marry. And I think they are wrong on those three issues. And I don’t think they’re supported by the gospel or the Bible in any way. I just — I don’t see it. And I go to two Bible studies week. I take my faith really seriously. So I disagree.”

Despite Gillibrand’s implication, there’s no reason to think that the Senate chaplain is teaching a biblical basis for abortion or LGBTQ+ rights. Drollinger’s certainly doesn’t.

The Good Word

Bible lessons Gillibrand has received from Drollinger include the antisemitic smear that the Jews killed Jesus. Drollinger has also dismissed Catholicism as a fake religion and condemned some mothers for not staying home with their kids.

One anecdote Drollinger shared in 2018 includes an unnamed Democrat who sought his counsel on LGBTQ+ issues. Here’s how the BBC reported it:

One Democrat, struggling with her party's support for same-sex marriage, contacted Drollinger for advice. He explained the Bible's teaching, as he saw it. “The next bible study, she said ‘that was really good’. Now she can't necessarily stand publicly on what I just taught her, but it's going on in her heart.” He says he won't tell her how to vote on the issue — voicing opposition to marriage might cost her an election. "But at the same time, she's going to have to think, what's different between that and a prostitute? A prostitute sells her soul to maintain a salary. Are you as a Christian legislator, growing in Christ, selling your convictions in order to stay making a salary, or have influence?”

Gillibrand is the only Democrat at the time known to have attended Drollinger’s Bible studies, but her office didn’t respond when I asked if his anecdote was about her.

Although she enjoys very positive ratings from LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, at times Gillibrand prioritizes other issues. Last year, she helped pass a military spending bill with a Republican amendment rolling back transgender rights in the military.

Secretly, according to records I obtained, Gillibrand in 2016 let her name be used on one of the prayer breakfast invitations that Fellowship insiders use to reel in allies and potential recruits. That year included an anti-LGBTQ+ cohort from Ukraine.

Unsurprisingly, Drollinger opposes diversity initiatives, teaching his congressional students last year that California’s wildfire efforts were compromised by “woke ideology disregarding science.”

Perhaps most profoundly, Drollinger teaches that it’s not government’s job to help people.

Gillibrand even says, “Many people who I talk to who are faith driven in the Republican Party just believe that's not the job of government.” She hasn’t disclosed that this is a central tenet of one of her Bible studies.

Drollinger teaches that God wants individuals, families, and the church to help people. It’s government’s job to pursue justice (not necessarily with the love or mercy individuals should practice) including against immigrants who came here illegally.

Gillibrand’s own record on immigration has slid between the love she says Jesus demands, and Drollinger’s view of government as stern guardian.

In her first Senate race, she dropped her hardline positions representing a conservative New York district in the House of Representatives. By 2018, she became the first senator to advocate abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) outright.

Amid Trump’s xenophobic 2024 surge, however, Gillibrand marched to an old beat. She campaigned on keeping people safe — even with crime at near-record lows — and touted increasing the number of Border Patrol agents.

Gillibrand has been one of the most prominent Democratic stalwarts at the National Prayer Breakfasts. She delivered a prayer for the nation in 2021, co-chaired in 2022, and participated in the backstage greetings of the spinoff breakfast in both 2023 and 2024, joined by some of The Fellowship’s congressional allies but also by longtime Fellowship insider Stan Holmes.

Gillibrand spoke again at the spinoff last year, before co-chairing this month’s 2026 breakfast. She used the podium to invite members of Congress to the weekly prayer breakfasts, perhaps clocking the diminished audience in front of her. (Last year she named the six Democratic senators in the weekly prayer breakfasts.)

Gillibrand’s remarks at the 2024 breakfast were called “most shocking” by the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF). She had quoted Biblical phrases favored by Christian nationalists: “Full armor of God” and “breastplate of righteousness.”

They’re favorites of hers. In her memoir, she described their pick-me-up effect:

“My chief of staff, Jess, always says, ‘Armor of God!’ when I’m nervous or intimidated before a big meeting—it’s both a serious piece of Scripture and our personal, funny war cry.”

She’s continued using “armor of God” even after the FFRF flagged it. In a sermon last year, she said,

“One scripture I want to talk about today is the one that is on my heart all the time. It is a scripture about the armor of God.”

Gillibrand says she enjoys speaking at churches. And discussing her religious beliefs. Just not with people who object to mixing them with politics.

“A Barrier Between You and Your Constituents”

“I feel very comfortable sharing my faith,” she said last year, “particularly in church settings.”

She said it’s “just pure joy, 'cause I get to mix the two things: I like public service with my faith.”

Gillibrand knows that mixing the two can upset people outside a church setting. So she seeks out friendly audiences.

Last year, she told Vanity Fair, “I asked my staff, ‘Please find venues and platforms and stages I can be on to talk about faith and to talk about how faith motivates me as a public servant, as a lawmaker, and as somebody in public life.’”

Despite wanting it enough to devote taxpayer resources to that search, Gillibrand refuses to have that same conversation with people who question it.

Her office has never responded to a request for comment from me. She’s refused even to answer FFRF requests for private meetings.

“It's kind of hard to find those moments where you can bring in something that you care so deeply about and that defines who you are in a way that doesn't upset, offend, or somehow create a barrier between you and your constituents,” she’s acknowledged, “because they may not share that faith; they may not share, even, an interest in any faith.”

Gillibrand’s not wrong. When she used Scripture to answer the first Trump administration’s mistreatment of imprisoned immigrants, the Secular Coalition for American called her on it.

Of course, this is precisely why politicians speaking in the public square typically employ language spoken by everyone. And why few Democrats tie politics to their personal religious beliefs, even in friendly venues.

And when she is in venues that mix religion and politics, like the prayer breakfasts, Gillibrand erases those who may not share her faith or an interest in any faith.

At last year’s National Prayer Breakfast, she used the first-person plural, speaking for everyone there, or all of Congress, or maybe even all of America: “Dear Lord,” she concluded her sectarian prayer, “We stand ready to serve you with all our hearts, our minds, and souls. In Jesus’s name, we pray.” We pray.

Those who aren’t part of that we, she’s suggested, are part of the problem. Gillibrand blames the decline of religion in America for a national lack of empathy. Specifically, a lack of empathy among people who are less well off.

“Only People Who Have All Their Needs Being Met … Start Worrying about The Rights of Others”

This came during an interview with Holy Post Media published April 16, 2025, just two weeks after “Liberation Day.” The host wondered why Trump’s tariffs were provoking political opposition that kidnappings and devastating foreign-aid cuts had not.

Gillibrand said that people struggling financially put their own interests first:

“It's the hierarchy of needs, right? If you can't feed your kid, you care about the cost of groceries, and you don't care about another country and what you're doing to stabilize their country or protect them from Ebola or protect them from AIDS or protect them from terrorism. You just want to feed your kids.”

She added, “only people who have all their needs being met — have a safe, affordable house, have enough food to eat, have a good public school, have the health care that their family needs to survive — then they can start worrying about democracy. Then they can start start worrying about the rights of others.”

There’s no evidence for this shocking claim because it’s false. Nothing suggests that only the upper middle class turn out for protests. Multiple studies found that poor people give away bigger portions of their assets than rich people do.

Gillibrand’s theory for this non-existent phenomenon is also discredited, as well as bigoted. She blames secular people.

“This is one of the hallmarks of the fact that this country has become less and less faith-driven. Like, ‘Love your neighbor’ does not say ‘after you fed yourself.’ It says ‘love your neighbor.’ It says treat your neighbor as yourself. … That sentiment is being lost in our country. We are less and less concerned about the world around us, less and less concerned about people who are seeking safety on our shores, less and less concerned about the civil rights and the civil liberties of people who aren't in their family or in their friend group. So, they don't care about that student who is arrested on a college campus who has a a green card and has been sent to a country they've never been to; because it's not my family. That is part of the move away from faith that we've had in our nation for the past 50 years.”

This secular selfishness, Gillibrand says, is “why we need a revitalization of faith.” It’s a message that’s been echoed by Trump, whose prayer-breakfast speeches often call for more religion in America.

Gillibrand prescribes more proselytizing.

“We need a a re-orientation of our churches and synagogues and temples to do much more outreach, to be much more of the moment to seek people to care about God and to care about these values before themselves, but that's missing and that's why we're having a tough time talking about things that don't affect someone immediately; because what most voters are going to care about is their own hierarchy of needs.”

In that friendly environment she was not confronted about her falsehoods, anti-secular bigotry, or about the central irony of her claim. The reason this all came up is that she had been asked what the Democratic Party can do.

“He Will Be There When He’s Needed”

As others in her party have, Gillibrand falsely claimed that “we don't have the ability to stop things legislatively.”

Therefore, she said, “What has worked is working on a bipartisan basis.”

She doesn’t give any examples of that, but argues that, eventually, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) will stand up to Trump:

“He is always going to try to do the right thing. And at some point the right thing will be opposite to what President Trump is doing. And I believe at those moments he will find opportunities to stand apart. And I — and he’s the leader of the Republicans, so I’m, I feel very confident that he will be there when he’s needed, to make sure terrible, terrible, terrible things don’t happen in the future.”

Terrible, terrible, terrible things, of course, have happened since that April 2025 interview. But the irony is Gillibrand’s reason for her faith in Thune:

“Senator Thune, he’s in my Thursday Bible study. He’s one of the smartest, most faith-driven people I know. He is always going to try to do the right thing.”

Thune continues to rubber-stamp worse things than he had in April 2025. But Gillibrand’s faith in him may shed some light on what happened the month before.

In March, Gillibrand argued against letting the government shut down, telling her party not to do it. What she didn’t do was argue — publicly, anyway — that it was okay to fund the government because Thune would “be there when he’s needed.”

And while she says religious gatherings aid her relationships with Republicans, reportedly, she was yelling at her fellow Democrats to prevent the shutdown.

“This will not be a normal shutdown,” she yelled.

Gillibrand has never claimed that religion keeps her calm. Her memoir includes telling a staffer “Go fuck yourself” for summoning her while she was exhausted.

Working well with Republicans, however, especially her prayer partners, is a point of pride.

“Any time I write a piece of legislation, I have a strong Republican helping me from the beginning,” she says. It’s hard to reconcile that with her being a voice for the voiceless, if both parties are on board. There’s also not much evidence she’s yelled Republicans into backing something they didn’t already.

For all that Gillibrand talks about the value of religious belief and the Bible’s lessons, she rarely demonstrates it in action. She doesn’t share biblical arguments for why to treat others well, being in the Bible is enough.

Her God-Given Qualities

Religion has been important personally, according to accounts Gillibrand’s given. At times, she seems liberated by Christian exceptionalism to trumpet her own virtues.

“I love discussing my faith, in particular how it informs my work and makes me a better senator,” she told Vanity Fair last year.

She may not claim to be God’s gift, but she has God’s gifts. “I loved speaking at the [weekly] Senate prayer breakfast,” she wrote in her memoir. “‘God gives us certain things that we’re supposed to use to help others,’ I said to my new colleagues. … I needed to make a change in my life to use those God-given qualities for the greater good.”

Gillibrand indirectly credits God even for her humility. “God gave me boys for a reason: They keep me humble.”

That hasn’t stopped her from sharing how her growing religious understanding gives her qualities other politicians lack.

“The more and more I learn about my faith, understand its teachings, understand who Jesus was and what his role was on this Earth, I am so much more empowered to be kinder, to be more loving, to be more inclusionary, to be more grace-filled, to be more gentle, to be more patient. I mean, things that are not known for politicians.”

Gillibrand doesn’t shy from the converse implication, that those without her faith lag behind. “If you’re not reading the Bible, if you’re not in a Bible study, you’re missing out on some of the best guidance you could ever get in your life,” she said in a 2025 sermon, without revealing what goes on in her own Bible studies.

“Unfortunately, today is a time when people sometimes don't see Christ around us,” she said in September. In other words, some people aren’t Christian … “unfortunately.”

Despite everything she says her religion does for her, Gillibrand argues that speaking up is the most she can do as a senator. The public service to which God directed her qualities is messaging, while Democrats are in the minority, not action.

She wants to be “a voice for the voiceless,” she says, while rarely articulating a broad vision of what she wants for them, typically pushing bills to fix specific problems rather than achieve systemic change.

Last March, two weeks after helping Republicans push through a funding bill to prevent a government shutdown, Gillibrand cited her religion while addressing a church.

“In these dark times,” Gillibrand said, “I always look to the Bible because our faith is what strengthens us.”

Her religion offers a clue as to why she often resists calls for grand, sweeping action: Jesus already won the big victory. The armor of God is for surviving this world, not battling to improve it. As Gillibrand explained last year, earthly victories don’t matter:

“It is the next world that matters. Every challenge in this world is not what the game is about. It is the future. Your salvation is paid for. You are going to that mansion in the sky. You do not have to worry about the worries of today. That is what the helmet of salvation is.”

This isn’t fatalism. In Gillibrand’s theocracy, human pain has a divine purpose. “God wants us to rejoice every day through our suffering because those sufferings are trials that make us stronger.”

Perhaps all this helps explain her position that, even for elected Democrats right now, “The most important thing we can do is be visible and be able to talk about what’s happening.” As she’s argued, a congressional minority has no power anyway.

This is the same theme pushed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), which she now chairs. A fundraising email under her name last week made a typical case:

Nevertheless, in this life, Gillibrand doesn’t worry about challenges. She ignores negative press. She doesn’t waste time winning over 49% of her constituents.

“One of the lessons I’d learned from my grandmother was to ignore negative press,” she wrote in her memoir. And from campaign school in 2003, she learned “you don’t need everyone to like you and you shouldn’t waste your time trying. You just need 50 percent of the voters, plus one.”

She also dismisses Democrats on her left for criticizing her work with the right.

“Democrat grassroots supporters would be deeply surprised at some of the conservative senators that I found common ground with,” she said last year, although some of the party’s grassroots might not be as surprised as she thought.

She cited work with Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), and Josh Hawley (R-MO).

“You just find that piece of common ground,” Gillibrand said, “regardless of any expectation — by, perhaps, the base of your own party that wants everything to be obstructed and want no agreement and no collaboration. They just want a no on everything, always.”

That’s not true. There’s scant evidence of grassroots groundswell against Gillibrand’s bipartisan efforts for first responders, curbing congressional stock trading, or child care.

What pisses off the left is helping out crypto bros on Wall Street, home to an important Gillibrand donor base. Our Revolution Executive Director Joseph Geevarghese called Gillibrand’s crypto bill toothless and faulted Gillibrand for collaborating not with Lummis but with grifters:

“Democrats are fully complicit in the grift, with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) leading the charge as the bill’s original sponsor. We call on every senator who still gives a damn about democracy to shut down this outright sellout to the cryptocurrency industry.”

Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis noted that Gillibrand has a relationship with fellow crypto ally Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC):

“In the Senate, relationships matter. Kirsten Gillibrand goes to the weekly prayer lunch with Tim Scott. The two former presidential candidates chair each party's campaign committees. But on crypto they are partners.”

Relationships clearly matter to Gillibrand.

She wrote in her memoir about how personal relationships would help her professionally. “I didn’t place enough importance on personal relationships,” she wrote. “I believed my capabilities would just shine through and I’d be successful on my merits alone. It’s always more complex than that.”

So is her personal faith.

The Meaning of Life

How central Gillibrand’s religious beliefs are in her own life aren’t clear, even in her memoir.

She says the three legs that keep her life from toppling over are work, family, and friendship. Twenty-four pages later, “Whenever my life feels out of my control or when I question whether I’ve chosen the right way, faith offers me deeper meaning and guideposts.”

External affirmation, the appeal of authoritative approval, is a theme.

She was, she wrote, “a massive kiss-ass and lived for positive reinforcement.”

Despite her Catholic upbringing she attended an evangelical church because she “really liked the preacher.”

When it comes to the ultimate authority figure, Gillibrand looks not to Jesus or the Bible, but to religious community.

“During my very darkest moments … I look to my faith. Raised a Catholic, I’ve always enjoyed attending church, and I look back very fondly on the period in my twenties and thirties when I was involved in my Bible study class.”

Religion, she suggests, let her ascribe divine significance to her life. “That study group was the antidote I needed to an uninspiring job at a corporate law firm (suffice it to say, it wasn’t God’s work).”

Earlier, though, her Bible study wasn’t an antidote to work drudgery. It was a remedy for “bad relationship patterns.” She doesn’t cite anything in particular that she learned, or the salutary effects of solitary prayer or Bible reading. It’s the communal aspects she recalls.

“During those years of trying to sort out myself and my love life,” she wrote, “I’d go to church.”

Similarly muddy is the memoir’s account of religion shifting her toward politics. She tells her sister, “I’m worried that when I die, God is going to ask me why I didn’t do more.”

That’s just 14 pages after she credits a more accessible higher power: Hillary Clinton. “With her words,” Gillibrand wrote, “Hillary put me back in touch with my childhood dream. I needed to alter the course of my life and get involved in politics. That was who I was and who I had always wanted to be.”

Gillibrand’s route into politics was not activism or community organizing but fundraising, she wrote.

And now, after shifting leftward to represent New York more than a decade ago, as head of today’s DSCC she’s reportedly looking for candidates who are more moderate. She told the Washington Post, “It feels a lot like ’06 to me,” referring to her successful first campaign, in which she ran against gun control and same-sex marriage.

