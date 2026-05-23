Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

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TM's avatar
TM
4d

The grift goes on forever... I believe admission to the EU will clean up some of this filth the US Christian RIght think they're imposing on Ukraine...but it still stinks out loud and I'm thankful for your work bringing it to light, Jonathan.

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Gene Tuck's avatar
Gene Tuck
4d

Way to go, Jonathan. Keep looking under those creepy rocks.

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