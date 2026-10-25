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Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Roger Marshall (R-KS), and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) pushed regulators to let Wall Street into oil markets, even though some knew speculators were disrupting the markets. (White House photo / USDA photo / Tuberville photo .)

Footnote 563 first appeared in federal rules all the way back in 2013, inadvertently allowing Wall Street to revive its pre-New Deal domination of commodity trading.

New Deal reforms limited how much betting Wall Street could do in commodities markets. But Footnote 563, a well-intentioned piece of Wall Street reform, let speculators do much more.

Gambling on the price of oil, wheat, nickel — any publicly traded commodity — increased to the point that supply and demand affected prices only as much as Wall Street speculators cared about them.

No longer were market prices driven by what farmers and their customers were willing to buy and sell for.

This undid the whole point of futures markets, which can smooth out price volatility because the sales are, by definition, in the future, months after any disruption. Like war.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is the government agency that’s supposed to prevent the kind of gambling that causes volatility. When there’s price volatility, it means the futures markets aren’t working.

Footnote 563 is a big reason — possibly the only or at least most important reason — why gas prices and food prices have soared.

Russia invading Ukraine sparked a Wall Street run-up of gas prices in 2022, even though supply shortages didn’t justify it. Supply boosts from petroleum reserves and Saudi production increases didn’t bring prices down.

Prices spiked after Pres. Donald Trump attacked Iran, even though supply, again, wasn’t stifled enough to justify the price spikes.

Wall Street watchdogs agree on what the problem is.

One of those watchdogs is Better Markets. Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Kelleher’s non-partisan organization fights to protect consumers and businesses from “Wall Street’s riskiest activities.”

Last week, Kelleher told me, “[W]e have opposed the de-guarantee loophole [Footnote 563] for more than a decade.” He said the second Trump administration “has refused to do anything about this unjustified loophole … [and] have also refused to more aggressively use the statutory power to stop excessive speculation.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), a prominent House hawk on financial regulation, also recently told me he blames Footnote 563.

But it’s not a partisan issue. Democrats have screwed this up, too.

Under Pres. Barack Obama, regulators failed to act quickly enough to close the loophole. Under Pres. Joe Biden, regulators didn’t even try. Congressional Democrats with oversight on the issue didn’t act, either.

Kelleher said, “We pushed the CFTC very hard during the Biden administration to investigate such speculation, and Biden’s CFTC refused to do so.”

Under Trump, not surprisingly, Footnote 563 was actively protected, as I’ve written about before. But I wanted to see what Republicans who have controlled Congress for two years have been doing.

The Senate Agriculture Committee not only has CFTC oversight, it has power. CFTC nominees have to get by the committee. Committee members can withhold confirmation if nominees aren’t committed to the right policies. Like policing speculators.

Hearing transcripts going back several years show that multiple GOP senators missed chance after chance to sic federal regulators on the oil traders now driving gas prices. Three senators in particular are on the ballot next week in their states.

What surprised me was statements some of them made in recent years about the markets. It wasn’t that they didn’t believe there was a problem.

They knew about the problem years ago. And still did nothing.

Republican senators currently on the Agriculture Committee include some now running for re-election or new office:

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), running for re-election.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), running for re-election.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), running for governor.

None of them immediately responded to my questions and requests for comment, sent to their Senate and campaign offices.

But two of those three senators, Hyde-Smith and Tuberville, belong to the Subcommittee on Commodities, Derivatives, Risk Management, and Trade, which has direct CFTC oversight. Hyde-Smith chairs the subcommittee.

Not surprisingly, the financial regulatory watchdog Americans for Financial Reform (AFR) rates all three senators poorly when it comes to protecting consumers against Wall Street. That applies to both legislation and how the senators voted on nominees.

Time and again, even when CFTC officials were right in front of them, seeking funding or confirmation, these senators ignored potential measures to calm price volatility, and fought for Wall Street, which profits off volatility.

Some of the senators even revealed they knew the markets weren’t working.

Cindy Hyde-Smith

Despite chairing the subcommittee tasked with CFTC oversight, Hyde-Smith has been largely absent on these issues, literally absent in multiple cases.

She didn’t show up for the March 13, 2019, hearing to consider Trump’s nomination of Heath Tarbert as CFTC chair. She missed the Oct. 7, 2021, hearing for Rostin Behnam’s nomination by Biden as CFTC chair.

Then, on March 2, 2022, a week after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Agriculture Committee interviewed multiple CFTC nominees. Marshall and others have blamed the war for high gas prices.

Prices did, in fact, soar after the invasion. That’s the kind of thing a functioning futures market, as policed by the CFTC, exists to prevent.

Then-Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), the Agriculture Committee chair, said, “The invasion of Ukraine has led to price volatility in wheat and other agricultural markets.”

But Hyde-Smith didn’t show up for that hearing, either. She didn’t even submit written questions for the CFTC nominees.

Last year, Republicans took control of the Agriculture Committee. After campaigning on the high price of gas, Trump sent the committee his CFTC chair nominee, Michael Selig. Oil and gas weren’t mentioned at Selig’s Nov. 19, 2025, confirmation hearing.

At that hearing, Hyde-Smith didn’t even use all of her allotted time with Selig, asking him only one, softball question. Selig groused about “massive overregulation.”

Selig also said he wanted to make sure that “farmers and ranchers” have access to the derivatives markets that are supposed to help hedge against price swings.

If farmers and ranchers don’t have access, Selig said, “That can result in a lot of volatility in the markets.” Selig didn’t explain where that volatility would come from. Or how to keep those non-farmer, non-rancher traders out of the markets. Hyde-Smith didn’t follow up.

Her three written questions concerned prediction markets and sports betting. Committee members in both parties have been preoccupied with crypto and digital assets, so Hyde-Smith isn’t alone giving short shrift to regulating Wall Street.

She’s also not alone in skipping some confirmation hearings.

Roger Marshall

Unlike Hyde-Smith, Marshall and Tuberville have demonstrated some awareness that oil trading is compromised, that the futures markets aren’t calming price volatility the way they should.

Nevertheless, Marshall, too, doesn’t always show up for the CFTC hearings where he has a chance to do something about it.

In his first year as a senator, 2021, Marshall said at Behnam’s CFTC confirmation hearing, “I do feel a great responsibility to be able to look the people of Kansas in the eye and say, ‘Yes, I interviewed, I talked to the CFTC commissioner and chairman.’”

But Marshall didn’t show up for the 2022 CFTC hearing, which included a future CFTC chair. And he didn’t show up for the next chair’s confirmation hearing, Selig’s last year. Marshall didn’t even submit written questions for Selig.

He did submit written questions for the 2022 CFTC hearing, however. And they reveal a telling inconsistency in the Republican position on Footnote 563.

In effect, Footnote 563 allowed Wall Street to escape U.S. regulation of derivatives by transferring trading to overseas affiliates and subsidiaries. It was a sham, of course. Some of those overseas subsidiaries existed only on paper. In practice, the overseas trades were made on Wall Street by traders who lived in the tri-state area.

But the rationale for keeping the Footnote 563 loophole open was that U.S. regulations weren’t needed; overseas regulation, the rules and enforcement of other countries, was now just as robust as America’s.

Withdrawing the proposed 2016 rule that would have closed the loophole, Trump’s CFTC chair, Tarbert, wrote in 2019 about how other countries had “adopted comparable regulations.”

And yet, in Marshall’s written questions for those 2022 CFTC nominees, he argued that regulatory barriers were lower in Europe and the UK, so the U.S. should weaken its rules, too.

In short, Republicans in 2020 argued for keeping U.S. regulations loose because international rules were sufficiently robust, but in 2022, Marshall argued that U.S. regulations should be looser because international rules were less robust.

Deregulation was a one-way ratchet and international rules were characterized whichever way was needed.

Marshall made his argument for looser rules just one year after revealing that he already knew the markets aren’t functioning properly.

At the Oct. 7, 2021, hearing for Behnam’s nomination, Marshall raised a clear example of futures markets not working, referring to massive natural-gas price spikes the previous winter.

“Maybe we will finish up [questioning] with Winter Storm Uri, and I know you are very familiar with the situation, that the prices for natural gas for heating homes literally went up exponentially — not doubly, not triply — but we were paying exponential prices. Many families in Kansas, for the next year, will be suffering a doubling in their utility bill to heat their home already, and that was before we had natural gas prices double over the past several months. When there is an event like that and so much money is exchanging hands — and I know the producers got a little piece of the pie, and it just looks like the markets might be a place for some potential wrongdoing — what would be the CFTC’s role in trying to investigate, and are there any lessons learned, anything that we can do to prevent this from happening again?”

There was: Regulation.

Instead, Behnam just said that the CFTC would pursue enforcement against suspicious activity. Neither he nor Marshall addressed the possibility that the spikes resulted from legal activity that could be regulated with new rules or legislation.

They knew the market wasn’t working. They didn’t suspect illegal trading. But they also didn’t address limiting the legal trading at fault. They just moved on.

It was a blind spot that would last throughout the Biden administration. In 2022, after Behnam’s confirmation, I asked Public Citizen’s Energy Program Director Tyson Slocum whether there was any progress on closing the Footnote 563 loophole.

Slocum served on two CFTC advisory councils. Still, he told me, “We continue to have radio silence from Chairman Behnam.”

When Trump’s appointee, Selig, came in last year, Marshall didn’t ask about gas price spikes. Instead, Marshall has said, he wants the CFTC to focus on agriculture. He’d been pushing that for years.

On May 1, 2019, when Marshall was still in the House of Representatives, sitting on the lower chamber’s Agriculture Committee, he had a chance to question Trump’s first CFTC chair, Chris Giancarlo.

At that hearing — on the state of the CFTC, held by the Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit — Marshall asked Giancarlo, “Could you just maybe provide a little bit more information, specific examples of how you are committed at the CFTC to focus on the agriculture sector?”

Giancarlo assured Marshall the CFTC wasn’t focusing on Wall Street anymore. “It is understandable,” Giancarlo said, “that in the wake of the financial crisis … the agency’s attention went to these big institutional financial markets, based in Wall Street and London. But what I have tried to do is take us back to our roots in agriculture.”

Marshall hasn’t explicitly said he wants the CFTC to deprioritize regulation of Wall Street. But Tuberville has.

Tuberville

At Behnam’s 2021 confirmation hearing, Tuberville also pushed the CFTC away from Wall Street.

“Your predecessor, Dr. Tarbert, went above and beyond, you know, to engage with the ag community and folks outside Washington, DC. and Wall Street,” Tuberville said. “He set the gold standard.”

It was Tarbert who had killed the rule that would have closed the Footnote 563 loophole. That actually would have protected folks outside Washington and Wall Street from the folks in Washington and Wall Street.

Like Marshall, Tuberville showed that he, too, understands the point of futures markets. And he admitted they’re not working.

At the 2022 CFTC nominees hearing, Tuberville said, “America’s farmers and ranchers rely on these derivatives markets to hedge risk.”

Only in his written questions for that hearing, though, did Tuberville acknowledge a less obvious reality: “The markets for these derivatives, however, are increasingly dominated by speculators, with occasionally disastrous results for commercial end-users.”

Like Marshall, Tuberville proposed no remedies. Even though, also like Marshall, Tuberville had a concrete and disturbing example. It happened just a couple months before, shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine, Tuberville wrote:

“[O]n January 27, 2022, in what appears to have been a short squeeze, the price of February natural gas futures increased by almost 50 percent in less than an hour.”

That’s an undeniable symptom of an unhealthy market, of high-volume betting outside the daily churn of legitimate trading.

Tuberville noted that even though actual end-users of oil may not have been buying during the initial price spike, they continued to pay higher prices for more than a month.

Tuberville pushed two remedies on Behnam. Neither was new rules. One was deregulation.

First Tuberville asked Behnam to commit to making sure that “derivatives markets remain available,” meaning looser limits on who can come in and bet.

Then Tuberville asked Behnam to crack down on speculation that messes with the markets. Tough to do when you’re also throwing the doors open.

Also, the CFTC can only crack down on trades that violate the rules. But Republicans had blocked the CFTC from doing just what Tuberville was asking for.

The dead rule that would have closed the loophole had been proposed to do precisely what Tuberville wanted: Prevent markets that were, as Tuberville said, “increasingly dominated by speculators.”

And yet, just like Marshall, when it was Selig, a Trump appointee, up for confirmation last year, Tuberville didn’t press him for Wall Street crackdowns. He wanted more deregulation.

Under Biden, Tuberville complained to Selig, “obtaining a license from the CFTC has become significantly more costly and time-consuming.” Tuberville wanted Selig to let more bettors into the casino.

Selig responded, “My job is to get the agency running like a business.” Not, in other words, like a cop.

As for the international front companies Wall Street created to evade the cops, Tuberville pressed Selig for more international dealings, meaning more trades in jurisdictions with weaker rules.

As Tuberville put it in regulatory legalese: “Will you commit to working to resolve outstanding issues restricting cross-border trade flows in over-the-counter markets?”

Selig obliged him:

“We need to deregulate with our allies… “[I]t is vitally important to remove these blockages to over-the-counter derivatives markets… “[W]e have just massively overregulated the real-world economy.”

Since Selig’s confirmation, we’ve heard little from Tuberville, Marshall, or Hyde-Smith about how the deregulated commodity prices are doing now. Especially when it comes to oil. Especially since the Iran War.

But a fourth Republican senator briefly let on that, yet again, even after Winter Storm Uri, even after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the futures markets still aren’t working. And this one actually did blame Wall Street.

Warning Signs

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) doesn’t sit on the Agriculture Committee. But he does sit on the Appropriations Committee. In fact, he chairs the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government.

Which means Kennedy, too, gets a chance to push the CFTC when the CFTC comes asking for its annual budget.

At Kennedy’s May 8, 2019, hearing on the CFTC budget, Trump’s CFTC chair, Giancarlo, testified that futures and swaps markets “serve the social good of moderating price, supply, and other commercial risks” and “are the reason why consumers enjoy stable prices, not only in the supermarkets but in all manner of consumer finance, from auto loans to household purchases.”

Logically, it should hold then that if consumers aren’t enjoying stable prices now, the markets aren’t working.

But even before Kennedy’s 2019 hearing, when Giancarlo praised the stable prices his oversight had provided consumers, warning signs about the markets had begun to flash.

In 2017, a former CFTC official told Reuters told Reuters that there was “massive… [swaps trading] misconduct” going undetected. Undetected because it was unregulated.

In January 2018, Harper’s Magazine ran an article describing the efforts of another former CFTC official, Michael Greenberger, to catalogue the risks of Footnote 563. No one was even talking prices yet. Greenberger saw it as a threat to the global economy itself.

In June 2018, Greenberger released his paper, an academic article published by the Institute for New Economic Thinking.

None of it mattered.

Trump had already issued a death sentence for the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reforms. Before Trump’s first year in office had ended, Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin co-authored a 2017 report saying the CFTC should “reconsider” closing the Footnote 563 loophole.

After becoming chair in 2019, Tarbert did just that. When Tarbert proposed withdrawing the rule to close the loophole, Reuters reported that it “should lighten the load for U.S. swaps trading firms, marking another win for the industry under the Trump administration.”

The CFTC officially withdrew the proposal to close the loophole in 2020.

Since Trump’s second term began, the CFTC has expanded the loophole. Under acting Commissioner Caroline Pham last year, the CFTC exempted more trades and traders from the rules. As an analysis by a law firm that deals with global regulatory issues put it, the new CFTC change “narrows the scope of transactions and entities subject to certain U.S. swap regulatory requirements.”

That was December 2025. Two months later, the U.S. attacked Iran and oil prices skyrocketed.

Kennedy knew that shouldn’t have happened. He knew a functioning futures market would have prevented or at least mitigated it. He knew there wasn’t even a real supply shortage (yet).

We know he knew all that because he said as much on Fox. Barely more than a week after the war began, on March 8, Kennedy told Fox:

“The oil prices haven’t gone up because there’s a shortage of oil; the oil prices have gone up because you’ve got a bunch of oil traders out there in their Gucci loafers with their caramel Frappuccinos who are bidding up the price.”

As far as I can tell, Kennedy hasn’t blamed Wall Street since then.

I’ve also found no indication of Kennedy, Hyde-Smith, Marshall, or Tuberville supporting new rules to protect everyday people who rely on price stability; farmers, ranchers, and pretty much everyone else.

Even after Kennedy’s warning about oil traders, loafer-wearing or otherwise, none of the senators have publicly championed legislation or rules to fix the futures markets that Tuberville described as “increasingly dominated by speculators, with occasionally disastrous results for commercial end-users.”

Just the opposite. When Republicans have been in power, these senators pushed for (and got) more deregulation. When Democrats were in power, these senators pushed for staying the course.

As Marshall told Behnam in 2021, when Biden took office, one year after the Trump administration killed the rule to close the loophole, “I think we’re in a pretty good spot.”

Even though Marshall in the same hearing called out those “exponential” natural-gas price spikes, he still warned Behnam that, going forward as Biden’s new CFTC chair, “[I]f it is not broken, do not fix it.”

Full Statement by Better Markets Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Kelleher

My question: “I'm wondering whether Better Markets has taken a position on Footnote 563, identified by Michael Greenberger as a factor in gas prices?” Kelleher’s response:

Yes. Better Markets has been at the forefront of pushing the CFTC to properly regulate, supervise, and police the global commodity markets, including the oil and gas markets, for many years. Americans depend on the CFTC to ensure that their cereal for breakfast, bread for lunch, gas for their cars, heating oil for their houses, and so many other daily necessities are available in the right amounts, at the right times, in the right locations, and reasonably based on supply and demand, not excessive speculation and trading. Unfortunately, the CFTC has put the industry’s interests above the public interests.

Among other things, we have opposed the de-guarantee loophole for more than a decade. We even proposed a simple solution to prevent the use and abuse of this footnote and the unjustified evasion of the law in 2014: what I called the de facto guarantee test. Unfortunately, the CFTC under the Obama, Trump, Biden, and second Trump administrations has refused to do anything about this unjustified loophole. Moreover, they have also refused to more aggressively use the statutory power to stop excessive speculation, which is expressly prohibited by law. We pushed the CFTC very hard during the Biden administration to investigate such speculation, and Biden’s CFTC refused to do so. The second Trump administration appears to be solely focused on promoting the crypto and prediction markets industries, while appearing to do nothing about the loophole or rampant commodity speculation. In fact, Bloomberg recently reported that they are refusing to even properly investigate suspicious trading in the oil markets. The American people are suffering an affordability crisis, with gas up 31% and diesel up 71% since Trump came to office in January 2025. It’s past time for the CFTC to get to work, investigate these markets, and release a full report to the public demonstrating that market participants are following the letter and spirit of the laws meant to protect hardworking Main Street Americans, not industry profits.

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I’m an independent journalist whose reporting is made possible by reader support. As a former executive producer at MSNBC, I helped create Up w/ Chris Hayes and previously was a senior producer on Countdown w/ Keith Olbermann. Your paid subscription helps me keep reporting.