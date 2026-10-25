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Schmendryck's avatar
Schmendryck
1d

Not that it's your responsibility, but what the devil or we supposed to do about situations like this? Or for that matter this very situation itself? You know that mainstream journalists aren't going to be bringing this up because this is going to result in the eye rolls of the vast electorate who would rather see fireworks then actually have substantive actions taken.

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CI Carlson's avatar
CI Carlson
1d

Hyde-Smith is a Klanswoman dating back to the confederacy. She’d show up if she were promised a lynching. Tuberville is too dumb to open a box of cereal.

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