Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) addresses Wednesday’s National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC. (Screengrab / NGPR video .)

The day before Thursday’s two National Prayer Breakfasts, Republican congressional leaders of both were at the same place: The National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance.

Unlike the breakfasts, the gathering makes no pretense of nonpartisanship or policy neutrality.

The repentance is for America’s sins, predominantly abortion and LGBTQ+ rights. The attendants are there not to repent for limiting other people’s rights, but to ask God’s forgiveness for not being better at it.

The “repentance” part, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said Wednesday, was his idea. He co-founded the gathering with one of Wednesday’s hosts, Tony Perkins, the longtime culture warrior and head of the Family Research Council.

At the two breakfasts, speakers talked about the unifying power of prayer. Then the Republican co-chairs of each breakfast headed over to the gathering for a dissertation on how three milestones for marriage equality were days of infamy.

Co-founder and co-host Jim Garlow teased his lengthy reasons for opposing same-sex marriage by identifying three “days of infamy.” (Screengrab / NGPR video.)

Perkins’s co-host, gathering co-founder Jim Garlow, explained that the legalization of same-sex marriage was the reason the National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance was started.

Before the gathering, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) co-chaired one National Prayer Breakfast with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) on Capitol Hill, the seat of American political power. Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) co-chaired a National Prayer Breakfast with Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL) at the Hilton, a private-sector meeting place.

Then Marshall and Cline went to the National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance at the Museum of the Bible, a nexus of money, religion, and politics founded by the Hobby Lobby family. Johnson also had spoken earlier at the Hilton National Prayer Breakfast, run by the Fellowship Foundation, aka The Family.

Multiple Trump administration officials also spoke at Wednesday’s gathering:

State Department: Mark Walker, Trump-appointed principal advisor on global religious freedom

Energy Department: Under Secretary for Nuclear Security Brandon Williams

White House: Special Assistant to the President Dave Donaldson of the faith office

Commerce Department: Faith-Based Initiatives Director Michael Rea.

Donaldson unsurprisingly violated the constitutional bar against respecting an establishment of religion. He announced the White House as a literal establishment of religion:

“Today we declare that the White House will be a house of prayer, a house of praise, a house of repentance… “...the government sits on your [God’s] shoulders, the White House sits on your [God’s] shoulders.”

Twenty-three congressional Republicans spoke. Some of them, marked with asterisks, also sponsor far-right evangelical Ralph Drollinger’s Bible studies for the House, Senate, and White House. The gathering’s Republican senators who spoke were:

Sen. Bill Cassidy* (R-LA)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Marshall

Republican House members who spoke were:

Rep. Rick Allen* (GA)

Rep. Brian Babin* (TX)

Rep. Josh Brecheen* (OK)

Cline

Rep. Michael Cloud (TX)

Rep. Jeff Crank (CO)

Rep. Warren Davidson (OH)

Rep. Troy Downing (MT)

Rep. Glenn Grothman* (WI)

Rep. Dana Harshbarger (TN)

Rep. Kevin Hern* (OK)

Johnson*

Rep. Brad Knott (NC)

Rep. Tracey Mann (KS)

Rep. Mary Miller (IL)

Rep. Gary Palmer* (AL)

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise* (R-LA)

Rep. Marlin Stutzman* (IN)

Rep. Randy Weber* (TX)

Rep. Daniel Webster* (FL)

Despite the high-powered lineup, if the gathering had anything in common with the Capitol Hill breakfast other than religion, it was nothing to brag about. Video of each event showed empty seats.

CORRECTION: This article has been updated to reflect that the National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance took place Wednesday, Feb., 4, not Thursday as originally stated. I regret the error.

