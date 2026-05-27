Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

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Rachel-We are Renee and Keith's avatar
Rachel-We are Renee and Keith
6d

You have Tim Walberg as being from Wisconsin, he's the Michigan 5th Congressional District representative.

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Pamela J Detwiler's avatar
Pamela J Detwiler
6d

I know you can be a Democrat and be a Christian because I am both. But Suozzi is definitely not a Democrat. I can't say if he's a Christian or not. Above my pay grade. Thanks for the indepth report!!

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