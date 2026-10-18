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Dawna Stromsoe's avatar
Dawna Stromsoe
Oct 18

Sooo “interesting” scozzi wants to limit who knows he lives at c street. Curious that both he and Mann pay $800/month. Sounds more like a hotel. With scozzi and rep. glue-perez of WA sanctimonious christian/bible group affiliations, I don’t trust the honesty of either.

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pammyjo30
Oct 19

I'm a Christian and believe in the power of prayer. I'm also a Democrat. And, I fully believe in the separation of church and state. I respect the right of anyone else to believe or not believe, whatever they choose. I also expect others to do the same for me.

The people living at C Street and associating with The Family don't seem particularly trustworthy, or particularly Christian for that matter.

Thanks for the report.

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