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Rep. Tracey Mann (R-KS) at the partisan National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance, on Feb. 4, 2026, the day before attending the ostensibly unifying National Prayer Breakfast. (Screengrab / NGPR.org video .)

Rep. Tracey Mann (R-KS) pays just $800 per month for rent while he’s in Washington, House records show.

The conservative Kansas Republican’s lodging reimbursements show a pattern matching rental rates at the C Street Center, the DC townhouse controlled by the secretive right-wing Christian group known as The Family. Neither Mann’s campaign nor his congressional office disputed that he lives there, and they did not respond to my email requests for comment.

In 2023, when the House began reimbursing Washington lodging expenses, Mann was paying just $600 per month, the records show. That went up to $800 the following year and has remained unchanged since then.

As I’ve previously reported in stories about other C Street residents, the rent is considerably below market rates for Capitol Hill. Ethics watchdogs told me that accepting such low rents without declaring them as gifts could violate House rules.

It’s also convenient. C Street is just around the corner from Mann’s office.

Politically, however, it could be inconvenient. A former real-estate developer, Mann has made affordable housing a signature issue without disclosing the patrons behind his own affordable housing.

Although Mann and other House members have lodging expenses reimbursed with taxpayer money, low rents still benefit them by freeing up monies in their office budgets. The less they pay on lodging, the more money they have for staff or office space or other expenses.

But rent is just one controversial aspect of life at C Street.

The townhouse is a nexus for right-wing lobbying and organizing. It’s run by a nonprofit controlled by insiders at the Fellowship Foundation, the secretive, global organization that runs the National Prayer Breakfast (NPB). Mann has been a Fellowship insider since he was a Senate intern.

In recent years, The Fellowship has used its shadow diplomacy to push evangelicalism on Ukraine, protect a Guatemalan evangelical president from UN investigators, and support Uganda’s LGBTQ+ death penalty.

Two of the three Fellowship insiders who run C Street have donated to Mann’s campaigns. And Mann has made no secret of at least some of his considerable work for The Fellowship.

The Fellowship’s political machinations have been the subject of two books — “The Family” and “C Street” — by author Jeff Sharlet, who infiltrated the group and more recently produced a Netflix documentary series called “The Family.”

Other than Mann’s low-rent lodging, which he doesn’t appear to have discussed publicly, he’s made little secret of his connections to and work with The Fellowship, which doesn’t disclose its donors but has been funded by wealthy Republicans, including far-right evangelical preacher Franklin Graham and GOP megadonor Ronnie Cameron.

I’ve reported on some of Mann’s Fellowship connections in the past, in relation to other Fellowship stories. They include:

Co-hosting The Fellowship’s National Prayer Breakfast.

Introducing legislation to hold the NPB in the Capitol Rotunda.

Overseas travel financed by a Fellowship affiliate.

Facilitating the work of Fellowship affiliates in other countries.

Political donations from Fellowship insiders.

His sister’s involvement with The Fellowship.

His wife’s involvement with The Fellowship.

Frequent bill co-sponsorship with Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY), a secret C Street resident for years, and other Fellowship insiders.

Participation in The Fellowship’s weekly House prayer breakfasts.

Facilitating The Fellowship’s weekly prayer breakfast.

Running The Fellowship’s National Student Leadership Forum for Faith and Values.

Interning for longtime Fellowship insider Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS).

In fact, Moran, too, reportedly lived at C Street. According to Sharlet, Moran’s C Street housemates were instrumental in getting Moran into the Senate, serving up important endorsements.

The evangelical magazine World reported during his campaign that, “support has flowed to Moran from C Street.”

“The fact that everyone that lived in the same house,” Fellowship insider Sen. James Inhofe (R-OK) told World’s Emily Belz, “can’t just be a coincidence.”

Coincidence or not, The Fellowship’s Kansas base would also serve as a launch pad for Mann.

The Genesis of Mann

Mann and his sister were brought into The Fellowship decades ago. It’s not surprising, given The Fellowship’s long and powerful legacy in Kansas.

Sen. Frank Carlson (R-KS) was a Fellowship leader in 1953 when he helped start the National Prayer Breakfast (apparently, in part, by duping Pres. Dwight D. Eisenhower into attending). Ever since, The Fellowship typically has strong representation in the Kansas delegation, especially its senators.

Several years ago, a Fellowship source told me that Mann was connected early on to a number of Fellowship associates and leaders, one of them being former Rep. Jim Slattery (D-KS).

Mann became Moran’s first intern in 1997. Three years later, Mann was running the National Student Leadership Forum on Faith and Values (NSLF), a Fellowship project that brings young people to Capitol Hill.

Mann ran for Congress, as a birther, in 2010. After losing, my source told me, Mann dropped out of politics but maintained Fellowship connections. He still got to pick NSLF participants to attend the National Prayer Breakfast.

By 2018, another Fellowship leader was in the Kansas governor’s mansion. Then-Gov. Sam Brownback (R-KS) had made Jeff Colyer his lieutenant governor. When Brownback left to become ambassador for religious freedom (a role intertwined with global Fellowship efforts), Colyer rose to governor and tapped Mann as his lieutenant governor.

That perch propelled Mann back into electoral politics and he was elected to represent Kansas’s first congressional district in 2021.

Mann’s Fellowship work has continued, if not expanded, now that he’s in power.

He’s involved with the NSLF, now on the other end, as a member of Congress bringing young people into the fold. As recently as 2024, Mann and Slattery participated in the NSLF.

With NPB co-host Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-IN) co-sponsoring it, Mann even introduced a bill to move the NPB officially into the U.S. Rotunda, the historic heart of the Capitol.

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Mann co-hosted The Fellowship’s 2024 National Prayer Breakfast and that year discussed having his staff help organize The Fellowship’s weekly House prayer breakfasts. Paying tribute to his aide, Mann said she “helped our team host our weekly prayer breakfast for members of Congress,” as well as the NPB.

Mann’s sister is a past Fellowship board member and has worked for decades, my source told me, for a Fellowship associate, Stan Holmes, who’s involved with the weekly Fellowship congressional prayer breakfasts. She’s listed as a paid employee of Holmes’s own foundation up through 2025.

Holmes is a longtime associate and travel partner of Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL), a leading Fellowship emissary, and Mann’s sister is listed on congressional filings disclosing Family sponsorship of some Aderholt travel.

But Aderholt’s hardly the only Fellowship insider spreading The Fellowship’s influence far from home.

Into all The World

Like fellow C Street residents Reps. John Moolenaar (R-MI) and Suozzi, Mann has earned frequent flyer miles doing Fellowship work in other countries.

In 2022, just a year after taking office, and just a year after attempting to prevent Pres. Joe Biden from taking office, Mann was flown to Guatemala’s National Prayer Breakfast by The Family’s spinoff there, Guatemala Prospera.

Mann’s itinerary included wealthy business interests later connected to attempts in 2023 to steal the Guatemalan presidency. In his disclosure form for the 2022 trip, Mann said accepting the tickets and lodging from Guatemala Prospera was justified because he wanted to “learn more about the migration that is leading to the crisis at the southern border.”

His 2022 itinerary had mentioned migration once: A dinner at which Guatemalan business leaders would pitch a project they said would reduce migration.

The same 2022 itinerary included multiple discussions of bringing one’s ethics and values — implicitly, religious values — into one’s professional life.

What did Mann learn? He gave some idea at a Washington event the following year held by some of those same Guatemalan business interests.

At that June 2023 Washington event, Mann reportedly said he had decided that the key to ending migration was supporting Guatemalan business interests. “It is crucial that Guatemala’s business sector grows and continues to grow to mitigate migration,” Mann said.

Mann apparently still needed to learn more about migration, however, because a month later he said he was going back to Guatemala again. Despite having identified in June how to mitigate migration, he still cared “deeply,” he wrote in a July disclosure form, about “learning more about migration that is leading to the crisis at the southern border.”

So, in August 2023, Guatemala Prospera brought Mann back.

This time, his itinerary didn’t bother mentioning migration. Prayer and fellowship appear multiple times.

It also included meetings with business interests again — but unnamed, this time — presumably including those that started funding Guatemala Prospera once The Fellowship started supplying American members of Congress at the Guatemalan prayer breakfasts.

The three-day 2023 trip also included a quick trip via private helicopter to El Salvador. The sole event of this leg was an hour-long visit with President Nayib Bukele, “to pray for him.”

Bukele was already notorious for human-rights abuses and suspending civil rights. That didn’t change.

If anything, Bukele became more emboldened, even offering to imprison American citizens in his infamous dungeons.

But The Fellowship’s inroads with Bukele paid dividends for both.

This past January, Mann was part of a U.S. delegation to El Salvador that gave Bukele its blessing and gave The Fellowship a new National Prayer Breakfast in El Salvador, pushing prayer further into the halls of government and into Bukele’s governance.

The delegation was ostensibly a function of a House committee on China’s influence, but I obtained an itinerary for that trip that had C Street written all over it. Literally, in some entries.

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The C Street nature of the January junket was so flagrant that Mann doesn’t even sit on the committee. It’s chaired, however, by Moolenaar, who brought his C Street roommate Suozzi and other C Street residents.

One month later, Mann and others from the delegation attended the U.S. National Prayer Breakfast held by The Fellowship at the Washington Hilton. The guest of honor was Bukele.

“[O]ur nation is stronger when we seek God’s guidance together,” Mann posted afterward in a baseless and discriminatory swipe against non-believers.

Mann also wrote that “Prayer has a way of bringing people together when nothing else can,” an ironic falsehood given Pres. Donald Trump’s attack on Democrats from the prayer breakfast stage.

And especially ironic given that The Fellowship itself was embroiled in a legal battle at the time with its Capitol Hill prayer breakfast spinoff.

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It was also ironic because the day before the breakfast celebrating prayer’s unifying power, Mann headed over to the Museum of the Bible for the openly partisan prayer and repentance of the National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance.

Co-founded by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, the event offers repentance for American sins such as the freedom to reject Christian theology.

In Mann’s remarks to the gathering, he confessed America’s sinfulness to God. “On behalf of Kansans, I confess that we have turned away from you and your ways in countless ways that you know. We have offended your holiness and I pray your help as we repent.”

Of course, Mann doesn’t always need big events or jet travel to connect with The Fellowship’s network. Sometimes the world comes to Mann.

Charity Begins at Home

Mann’s sister isn’t his only family member engaged with The Fellowship.

As I’ve previously reported, a Kenyan delegation to the 2024 U.S. National Prayer Breakfast mapped out a strategy for using Fellowship ties to boost their cause — reparations for victims of the bombing of the U.S. embassy there.

The Kenyan participation in the 2024 prayer breakfast included a stop at the multi-day event’s function for wives, The International Women’s Coffee. The Kenyans reported “requesting” the support of congressional spouses including Mann’s wife and the wife of Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI).

This came while Walberg was still in the headlines for appearing at Uganda’s prayer breakfast to steel Uganda in the face of international blowback against its new LGBTQ+ death penalty, pushed through by Fellowship associates there.

Some of the U.S. Fellowship leaders who run C Street have been financial backers of Mann over the years. As I’ve reported, two of the three Fellowship leaders who run the C Street nonprofit have donated to Mann’s campaigns.

Marty Sherman — college friend of the sons of now-deceased Fellowship leader Doug Coe — gave Mann $1,000. One of Coe’s sons, Tim, gave Mann $500 in 2009.

House disclosure forms show that Mann paid $600 per month for nine months of lodging in 2023. (Congress typically is in recess during August and members are often back home for the holidays in November and December.)

House disbursement records show how much Rep. Tracey Mann (R-KS) was reimbursed for lodging expenses in 2023. (Screenshot / House filing .)

In January 2024, Mann’s monthly lodging costs rose to $800, as they did for known residents of C Street. Mann was still paying $800 per month as of May 31 this year, the most recent date for which records are available.

In 2024, House records show, Mann’s monthly lodging reimbursements rose to $800 per month. (Screenshot / House filing .)

The reimbursement patterns suggest that, unlike normal commercial lodging, C Street residents get to keep their rooms — and presumably keep some stuff in their rooms — for free during the months they’re not in town.

Plus, the below-market rates allow C Street residents to stay well below the per diem caps on lodging reimbursements. (Members without generous landlords have to pay out of pocket if they exceed the limits.)

Earlier this year, Public Citizen’s Craig Holman, who lobbies Congress on ethics and related issues, discussed with me some potential C Street ethics issues.

“[T]he rental fee includes free access to meeting and event spaces in the dwelling,” Holman said. That’s not only true, but foreign nationals have reported holding meetings at C Street.

“The lawmakers’ true living costs are being subsidized by a conservative religious faction that seeks to influence federal policies,” Holman said. “Any subsidies above the actual comparable costs on the Hill would constitute an illegal gift.”

Neither the C Street organization nor The Fellowship disclose their donors.

And C Street’s benefits aren’t merely financial. Previous reporting suggests that while the accommodations may be modest — the members of Congress mostly share their rooms, and sometimes bathrooms — they don’t do much grunt work.

Some meals are prepared for them. Much of the housework is done for them, as well.

In 2011, writer Lucy Bryan Green described life as a young woman volunteering at C Street. It included tasks the prestigious residents didn’t have to do for themselves:

“…scrubbing toilets, stripping beds, folding hospital corners on freshly cleaned sheets, polishing the brass knobs on either side of the entryway, cleaning air vents, vacuuming carpets, and wiping and waxing the considerable number of wood surfaces in the house.”

Young people doing that kind of work for members of Congress, for free, doesn’t exactly clean up the ethical or potential public-relations mess of living at C Street. Not surprisingly, residents are reticent about disclosing their living arrangements.

Earlier this year, for instance, the Rev. Barry Schenck told me that Suozzi, the New York Democrat, only confided living at C Street because Schenck was still conservative at the time and Suozzi wanted to establish his right-wing bona fides. Telling Schenck he lived at C Street would do that.

But, Schenck told me, Suozzi didn’t want other people to know. “He said to me, I don’t tell anybody this.”

Note: Readers of mine independently analyzed House disbursement records and separately came up with similar findings pointing to Mann and others living at C Street. I appreciate their time and skill.

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I’m an independent journalist whose reporting is made possible by reader support. As a former executive producer at MSNBC, I helped create Up w/ Chris Hayes and previously was a senior producer on Countdown w/ Keith Olbermann. Your paid subscription helps me keep reporting.