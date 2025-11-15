Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Egan's avatar
Margaret Egan
Nov 15

If this reporting hits a media vein, it could help prevent an actual war.

Reply
Share
16 replies by Jonathan Larsen and others
Pamela J Detwiler's avatar
Pamela J Detwiler
Nov 16

What a massive story. This is why you're a journalist and I'm a paralegal. You definitely know how to find the information. Keep at it!!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jonathan Larsen
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Larsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture