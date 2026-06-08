Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

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Main Line Man's avatar
Main Line Man
4d

This is fantastic. Your reporting, not the reality of these trucks. Thanks for the rundown.

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Kathy H's avatar
Kathy H
4d

"Weems was a bookseller who peddled fiction by marketing it as non-fiction..." Apparently Reality TV wasn't an original idea & it SUCKS.

I'm grateful for smart people to parse this crap out because the it's still really hard for me, even much more aware now of all the malevolent brainwashing, to separate what I think is a common desire, of "higher purpose", a belief in a power of common good, from self-serving manipulation. I appreciate all the work that goes into helping each of us develop our own discernment!

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