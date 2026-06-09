Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry Erickson's avatar
Larry Erickson
3d

Funny, as soon as I read about Ali supposedly abandoning Islam, I thought "No, he didn't, he rejected the Nation of Islam." The fact that I so quickly and clearly remembered an event from 42 years ago raises the question of if I'm unusually well-informed or seeing the onset of senility.

Reply
Share
Ellie still in the mix in 26's avatar
Ellie still in the mix in 26
3d

Oh, sure....they probably just made a mistake.

I've been reading bilge put out by Liars For Jesus, since AOL 2.0 They never change. And (ask Prof. Warren Throckmorton, for one) no matter how many facts, or historical documents you present, or refer to, they will keep Lying For Jesus. That would be Manly Republican Jesus, because they have no interest in following that wimp from Nazareth.

If they can turn MLK Jr. into a white man every February, they can turn Muhammed Ali into anything that suits them. And people will repeat the story, because they LIKE it better than the truth. Because there is no truth in them.

I'm entirely too old for this crap.

Reply
Share
5 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Larsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture