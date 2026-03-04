To support my reporting and keep it free for everyone, you can become a paid subscriber. Thank you.

Bible studies such as this one — seen in an Aug. 6, 2024, social-media post and not to be confused with this week’s Bible studies — with the Army’s 3d US Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard,” are common military events, along with prayer breakfasts. (Uncredited / Army Chaplain William Dykes Instagram post .)

In the hours after the U.S. and Israel launched a massive military campaign against Iran, some U.S. commanders responded by scheduling Bible studies, according to complaints reported by the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF).

As I revealed on Monday, the MRFF got complaints — now topping 200 — about commanders in military briefings and other venues, sharing Protestant Christian views of the Iran war as a holy war, in at least one case part of biblical prophecy in the lead-up to Armageddon and the return of Jesus.

The MRFF says it received complaints from more than 50 separate military installations.

But the MRFF says it got other complaints, too, about commanders scheduling last-minute Bible-study sessions, announcing them Saturday to be held the following day. Commanders directed officers to spread the word.

The MRFF says it received 14 complaints from service members stationed at five different military installations.

The complaints came from three branches of the military, according to MRFF President and Founder Mikey Weinstein, but he declined to identify which ones, in order to shield whistleblower anonymity.

As Weinstein noted, military Bible studies are not unusual, despite traditional firewalls against overt sectarian religiosity in the ranks. But these Bible studies were clearly in response to the attacks, he said, announced with only 24 hours notice.

That suggests that the Bible study sessions were related to the Iran conflict, but Weinstein said he couldn’t provide details about the substance of the lessons.

“None of our clients went to the Bible studies,” Weinstein explained, adding that the complainants “are terrified what will happen to them for not going.”

According to Weinstein, the MRFF keeps secret the names and identifying information of complainants, referred to as clients, because the consequences of retaliation from above can be considerably more severe than in a civilian workplace and often come with zero ability to appeal.

Uncharacteristically, the Pentagon has laid low on the subject of its commanders injecting religion into the Iran conflict. Previously, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reveled in flouting secular norms that are part of military tradition and official guidelines.

And the Pentagon under Hegseth has not been shy about confirming reports of religious incursions into the U.S. military. The Pentagon announced and shares videos of the monthly Pentagon prayer sessions Hegseth initiated featuring preachers in line with his personal religious beliefs.

When I asked last year about Hegseth attending a far-right evangelical White House Bible study, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell didn’t dispute it, saying, “The Secretary has attended Bible study with other cabinet members multiple times while in DC.”

Now, the stakes are higher.

Framing the Iran war as a holy war threatens to galvanize the Muslim world — and potentially terror groups or lone-wolf attackers — against U.S. targets around the world. Including American troops and civilians.

Weinstein told me Wednesday that other reporters with whom he’s spoken have said they’re also getting no response from the Pentagon about the “Armageddon” complaints, and I’ve seen no Pentagon statements in any of the last day’s coverage.

According to Weinstein, “when they [reporters] reach out to the Pentagon they are getting nothing but referrals to the Monday briefing that Hegseth held with chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. [Dan] Caine.” That briefing, however, preceded my Monday report and did not address religious proselytizing.

It’s possible that ongoing conflict, the most expansive yet under Hegseth, has sharpened Pentagon sensitivity about the risks of divisive Christian rhetoric.

Six U.S. service members have died from wounds sustained in a Sunday drone attack by Iran in Kuwait.

As I wrote Monday, explicit sectarian proselytizing hurts service members directly. The MRFF client who emailed an account of their commander’s “Armageddon” remarks also said that such rhetoric can “destroy morale and unit cohesion.”

Despite the Pentagon’s silence, there’s no evidence that the apocalyptic framing, or the last-minute Bible studies, originated with orders from the top.

But Hegseth is a Bible-study fan. As I revealed last year, Hegseth doesn’t just participate in the weekly White House Bible study, he’s listed as an official sponsor.

The man who leads it, far-right preacher Ralph Drollinger, teaches that God supports Israel, and America better support Israel, too, or else.

According to Drollinger, the Bible teaches that, even today, God blesses Israel’s allies and curses Israel’s enemies, even though Israel killed Jesus. (Despite his support for Israel, Drollinger preaches the antisemitic smear of deicide, although every major religion affirms that the Bible does not blame Jews for killing Jesus, let alone the Jewish people broadly.)

After Israel’s attack on Iran last year, Drollinger urged his White House and congressional students to get the U.S. involved on Israel’s side. His lessons went out even as Israel, too, was lobbying for U.S. engagement.

Weinstein said that the MRFF keeps client identities secret because they face uniquely harsh consequences if they’re found out. An Air Force veteran himself, Weinstein also said, in his signature style, that optional military events aren’t the same as optional after-work events in civilian life.

When a military commander "invites a subordinate" to their residence for a Bible study, or frankly, any other that they are being VOLUNTOLD to go!! …as I've said many times before, your military superior is NOT in any way, shape or form equivalent your civilian boss, like your shift manager at Starbucks or your supervisor at Acme Corporation…… They have total control over you pursuant to the UCMJ [Uniform Code of Military Justice] …if you're even being gently evangelized by your military commander, which is happening when you're being "voluntold" to come to his or her residence for a Bible study, 'get the HELL out of my face sir or ma’am' is simply not an option for you.

Until this administration, the Pentagon for two decades has considered the MRFF credible and taken its complaints seriously.

When possible, the MRFF has supplied pictures and other evidence of infringements on the First Amendment rights that shield service members against official proselytization. Typically, the Pentagon took measures to address them. Weinstein said he couldn’t recall the Pentagon ever disputing the facts of an allegation.

The MRFF says that more than 100,000 members of the military and intelligence services have sought help from the MRFF in the more than two decades since it was founded. Unconstitutional religiosity in the military may have exploded under Hegseth and Pres. Donald Trump, but it’s not a new one.

