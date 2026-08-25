Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

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Ellie still in the mix in 26's avatar
Ellie still in the mix in 26
just now

I am "involved" in politics, in that I VOTE. I write to my representatives in Congress, I demand answers, I voice my opinion, I sign petitions, and if I were well enough, I'd be exercising my right to assemble. I'm also a Christian - but not Drollinger's brand. And I suspect that his idea is that HIS brand of Christian, should flood Congress, so they can institute a national religion, persecute those who don't agree, and possible exile or execute those who don't worship whatever it is that he has chosen to worship.

My Senator attends these. I have written to her voicing my concerns. She wrote back with a non-answer answer. That is Kirsten Gillibrand.

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