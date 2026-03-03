Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eeee's avatar
Eeee
7d

It's ballsy as fuck for these people to speak up about this shit within the military hierarchy

Reply
Share
79 replies
Terrence Schultz (T)'s avatar
Terrence Schultz (T)
7d

Why did I think it was only a matter of time before a story like this came out? Very unsettling indeed

Reply
Share
4 replies
1179 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Larsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture