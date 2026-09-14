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State Rep. Vikki Goodwin (D-TX) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-TX), as they appeared in a Democratic ad calling out Patrick for refusing to debate. (Uncredited / Texas Democratic Party image .)

The Democratic, Libertarian, and Green Party candidates for Texas lieutenant governor have all criticized their opponent, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-TX), for bringing a controversial political Bible study to the state legislature.

In statements provided to me, all three candidates criticized the Bible study and the organization behind it, Capitol Ministries. Its lessons include teaching the antisemitic smear of deicide. The Capitol Ministries leader, Ralph Drollinger, has made remarks, or taught lessons, that were anti-Catholic, misogynistic, and anti-LGBTQ+.

Drollinger also publicly blamed America for COVID and for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Rep. Vikki Goodwin (D-47), the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, told me that she is “concerned when elected officials bring in extreme views, or religious leaders with extreme views, that call for all people to follow one belief system.”

Goodwin is enjoying a slight lead over Patrick in a state where official Christian nationalism is eroding historic and constitutional secular protections. If Christianity weren’t already an issue in the state’s coming elections, the overtly religious Senate campaign of state Rep. James Talarico (D-50), a seminarian, has guaranteed it.

Libertarian candidate Anthony Cristo said Capitol Ministries “does not sound like an organization I would be in support of.” A high-school English teacher, Cristo put the Bible studies in the context of the Republican state government’s religious infringements on public education:

“I have witnessed the ramifications that their closed-minded thinking has wrought upon our educational system. … I feel that as an educator, I am more aware of what is beneficial to student growth and development than either the state or Capitol Ministries.”

Green Party candidate Kevin McCormick, a former high-school math teacher, said he had not known about the Bible study, adding, “I am aware that Lt. Gov. Patrick has fundamentalist and evangelical religious beliefs which he seeks to impose on all Texans.”

In his statement, McCormick called out the board of Capitol Ministries, saying it “consists of evangelical ministers, corporate foundation representatives, and leaders of real estate, agribusiness, and fossil fuel corporations.”

McCormick called Capitol Ministries “a clear example of a religious quest for government power.”

The candidates’ statements are printed in full at the end of this article. Patrick’s campaign did not respond to my email asking whether he stands by Drollinger and Capitol Ministries.

But it was Patrick who brought them to Austin.

First as a legislator, then in the executive branch, Patrick has been at the forefront of chipping away at the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause, which prohibits government from respecting an establishment of religion.

Nine years ago, Patrick helped bring Capitol Ministries to Austin, into the state Capitol.

In a Sept. 23, 2017, post on the Capitol Ministries website, Drollinger wrote that “our newest discipleship ministry will soon launch in the great state of Texas!”

Drollinger credited the work of Patrick and former Gov. Rick Perry (R-TX), a longtime Capitol Ministries supporter. That same year, Perry helped Drollinger get his Bible study into the White House during the first term of Pres. Donald Trump.

Drollinger wrote that Perry and Patrick, who “opened wide the doors and made important introductions, were instrumental in the creation of a regular Bible study in the Austin State Capitol Building in the Lone Star State.”

As I’ve previously reported, Drollinger had been teaching since as early as six years prior, in 2011, about “the present apostasy of Israel, having executed the Messiah.”

Accusing Israel, or the Jewish people, of killing Jesus is the basis for modern antisemitism. The smear has been renounced by virtually every major religion.

The Anti-Defamation League says, “The myth that Jews collectively murdered Jesus …has been used to justify violence against Jews for centuries.”

Excerpt from May 31, 2011, Capitol Ministries Bible study guide. (Screengrab / CapMin.org PDF .)

It’s not clear how closely the state-level Capitol Ministries lessons mirror the federal ones that Drollinger runs.

But Patrick said in Drollinger’s 2017 announcement, “In the Texas Capitol we are proud to partner with Capitol Ministries, a group that understands that important principle of leadership.”

The primary principle Capitol Ministries pursues is not, Drollinger insists, theocracy — rule by church — but evangelization of secular leaders. The goal is Christian politicians legislating in adherence to God’s laws as Drollinger sees them, but within the U.S. system of governance.

So, Capitol Ministries instructs politicians that God opposes reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights, and that helping the needy is a function of individuals and churches, not of government.

Patrick’s governance in Texas is more consistent with Drollinger’s teaching than with the First Amendment’s prohibition against official sectarianism.

Patrick has championed teaching creationism in public schools, fought to exempt sermons from subpoenas, and helped legalize discrimination by pastors who opposed officiating for same-sex weddings. Patrick pushed for the Ten Commandments to be displayed in school classrooms.

In 2019, Patrick gave a promotional blurb, published on the Capitol Ministries site, for Drollinger’s new book. In it, Patrick lied about the nation’s founding.

“Our founders and the people they governed understood they must be led by Godly people who, while imperfect themselves, strived to build a country based on God’s perfection,” Patrick said falsely.

“Ralph Drollinger’s book, Oaks in Office, clearly lays out who is needed and what is needed to guide our nation to greatness so we can be the light of the world that God intended us to be. Matthew 20:26.”

Like Drollinger, Patrick sits at a rarefied level of Trump’s theocratic firmament.

Patrick chairs Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission, a Christian-dominated body which to one’s surprise concluded that Christians are persecuted and argued to give Christians more special treatment.

Goodwin in her statement offered a different vision of religious liberty, the traditional one. “I believe Texans can practice the religion of their choice,” Goodwin told me, “or follow no religion at all.”

McCormick advanced a similar argument. He said the state Constitution “makes it clear that government must remain impartial in religious matters, restricting government involvement solely to laws protecting the right of people to assemble for worship and to freely express their beliefs.”

Patrick’s commission was packed with people affiliated with right-wing religious organizations. Patrick’s vice chair, Dr. Ben Carson, sponsors Drollinger’s White House Bible studies.

The Sept. 12, 2012, Capitol Ministries Bible study lists Dr. Ben Carson as a sponsor. (Screengrab / Capitol Ministries PDF .)

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) leads the Congressional Freethought Caucus, pushing back on Christian nationalist lies about America’s founding. Promoting his new book on the topic, Huffman called out Patrick by name.

“Dan Patrick, your Lieutenant Governor, just finished chairing the so-called Religious Liberty Commission. They released a 200-page report saying there is no such thing as separation between church and state,” Huffman told the Houston Press last month.

“It’s an extreme contortion of the founding intent,” Huffman said. “But you can believe Dan Patrick, or the guy who wrote the Constitution, James Madison.”

Huffman argues in his book, “No Prophets: The Fight to Save Democracy from Christian Nationalism,” that Democrats have been too accommodating of Christian nationalist incursions into official spaces — the U.S. capitol or state capitols — and too reticent to call it out.

Goodwin’s statement suggests maybe that’s changing.

Referring to religious extremists, she told me that, “While the current Lt. Governor has invited such a person to the Texas Capitol, when I am Lt. Governor, I will not bring in religious leaders with extreme views who call for all people to follow one chosen religion.”

Drollinger’s extremism includes insistence that his religion is the one, correct religion. He has referred to Judaism, Catholicism, Islam, and other religions as false. Capitol Ministries denies that Mormonism and even some Protestant denominations are genuinely Christian.

In the early days of COVID, Drollinger wrote that allowing environmentalists and LGBTQ+ advocates into power had cost America God’s protection. That got Capitol Ministries kicked out of the White House in the first Trump administration.

A year later, Drollinger blamed America for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack (without noting that it was a Christian nationalist attack).

None of this stopped Christian nationalist Russell Vought, after becoming director of the Office of Management and Budget in 2025, from bringing Drollinger back to the White House, along with new Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, another theocrat.

In his 2017 Texas announcement, Drollinger, a former player for the Dallas Mavericks, referred to his “special affection” for Texas. He said, “We are honored to be working with former Governor Rick Perry and with Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick in launching this new ministry to the legislators and constitutional officers in this great state.”

At the time, Drollinger named Austin Baptist Association Executive Director David Smith to run the ministry from within the Texas statehouse. Smith’s resume says he studied at Wheaton College (a common training ground for politically active evangelicals), and at some point served as a chaplain to the Austin police.

When the right-wing American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) held its annual conference in Austin in 2019, Capitol Ministries was there. With a booth.

The Capitol Ministries booth at the 2019 ALEC annual meeting in Austin, TX. (Uncredited / Capitol Ministries photo .)

Then-Energy Secretary Rick Perry helped recruit legislators at a Capitol Ministries event at the 2019 ALEC meeting. (Uncredited / Capitol Ministries photo .)

It’s not clear whether Capitol Ministries still has Smith’s ministry in Austin. Smith is no longer listed on the group’s website. But Capitol Ministries remains active with Texas elected officials and still holds events in Texas.

Last year alone saw a training session for the organization’s ministers who focus on local officials around the country, and one for those stationed around the world. Dallas hosted the four-day, 2025 Local Government Ministry Training Conference, teaching Capitol Ministries how to work lower than the state level.

Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-TX) opened the conference, testifying to the influence on his work as an elected official. “CapMin Bible study is my guidepost—this ministry keeps me steady.”

The ministry for local government is led by Keith Hill, a retired marketing executive who works out of Austin seeding new local-government ministries in Texas and the southwest U.S.

The Capitol Ministries map of state capitals, however, no longer lists a dedicated minister for state-level government. The map describes Texas as having an affiliated or independent ministry. That ministry, too, has connections to Patrick and an interest in influencing legislation.

Capitol Commission

Even before Capitol Ministries began operating in Austin, the Capitol Commission had its own man there. That was Scot Wall, who’s still there, and is now listed on the Capitol Ministries site, as well.

Wall arrived in 2016, replacing a previous Capitol Commission minister.

Patrick appears to be on board with Wall’s work, too. In 2022, he called Wall “our capitol minister.”

Like Capitol Ministries, Capitol Commission represents right-wing evangelicalism. Wall, for instance, is a veteran of Campus Crusade for Christ.

And if you’re wondering who supports Austin’s Smiths and Walls, their financial backers are secret.

Wall, for instance, was paid $151,000 last year by the organization he runs, a Texas ministry, according to a 2025 tax filing. Where that money came from, the ministry doesn’t have to disclose.

The setup could, therefore, be similar to the one used by the Fellowship Foundation to plant its people, trained or not, as chaplains, official or not, in state legislatures.

Typically, it works like this: Wealthy right-wing donors use dark money to pay a salary to someone to be in state capitols, bolstering legislators with biblical exegesis that just happens to align with right-wing political beliefs.

I’ve reported previously, for instance, about the chaplain who Florida legislators describe publicly as a volunteer even though his wealthy donors pay him six figures through The Fellowship, also known as The Family.

Unlike Capitol Ministries, Capitol Commission puts out mixed messages about its message to legislators.

In a Capitol Commission video last year, Wall said, “I’m not here to lobby, I’m not here to convince them to vote a particular way.”

Just a few minutes later, Wall says, “We have a lot of great people here at the capitol, making decisions that they are praying about, they’re asking for input and wisdom about … I just wanna lay out what God says and let the Holy Spirit work in their life.”

The Capitol Commission website goes even further. “God has communicated that leaders, and in our case those who do make the laws of our state of Texas, should be capable and lead in a God-honoring manner,” it says, quoting Wall.

State Senator Bryan Hughes (R-1) certainly makes it sound as though the mission of Capitol Commission is to guide legislators, or even lobby them, on how they legislate. “I would think we would all benefit,” Hughes says in the video, “from having the folks who are making decisions, who are making laws, having those people under the sound of the Word.”

But while Goodwin may be willing to buck institutionalized sectarianism publicly, at least a handful of other Texas Democrats sound more like the ones Huffman is worried about. The Capitol Commission video posted last year included five Democratic state legislators.

Full Statement by Rep. Vikki Goodwin (D-47)

I believe in true religious freedom, which means I believe Texans can practice the religion of their choice, or follow no religion at all. I am concerned when elected officials bring in extreme views, or religious leaders with extreme views, that call for all people to follow one belief system. While the current Lt. Governor has invited such a person to the Texas Capitol, when I am Lt. Governor, I will not bring in religious leaders with extreme views who call for all people to follow one chosen religion.

Full Statement by Anthony Cristo (Libertarian Party)

I was unaware of Dan Patrick’s involvement with Capitol Ministries work with the Texas legislature. From what you have described of Capitol Ministries, it does not sound like an organization I would be in support of nor welcoming in state affairs. The separation of church and state is something that needs to remain in place at all levels of government.

As a public high school English teacher, I have witnessed the ramifications that their closed-minded thinking has wrought upon our educational system. Many teachers, because of the burden set by the state of logging every single book in our personal library before making them available for students to read has caused many of us to simply close our personal libraries to students. As an English teacher, I am restricted on which novels I can have my students read. I feel that as an educator, I am more aware of what is beneficial to student growth and development than either the state or Capitol Ministries.

It is time to reclaim education from the state and return the decision making to the parents and teachers.

Full Statement by Kevin McCormick (Green Party)

Sections 4 through 7 of the Texas Constitution (Article I) express the concept of religious freedom extending to all religions and the mandate against government assistance to any religion. This makes it clear that government must remain impartial in religious matters, restricting government involvement solely to laws protecting the right of people to assemble for worship and to freely express their beliefs.

Seeking to use government power to advance a religious agenda is a temptation to which religions often succumb. Capitol Ministries, whose Texas capitol branch was sponsored by Mr. Patrick, is a clear example of a religious quest for government power. The board of Capitol Ministries consists of evangelical ministers, corporate foundation representatives, and leaders of real estate, agribusiness, and fossil fuel corporations.

In too many cases politicians use religious beliefs to advance special interest economic and political agendas. The Texas education voucher program is intended to promote religious education, but it has proven to be another subsidy for the upper class. At the same time, these politicians fail to support policies that clearly parallel the wisdom of religious teachings. An often ignored example is their support for unrestricted usury in financial transactions, resulting in widespread hardship for working families. A second example is these politicians’ support for increasing greenhouse gases and pollution which jeopardizes public health. Despite it being God’s creation, there seems to be a biblical injunction against protecting the environment. Who knew the bible teaches us to support Wall Street and fossil fuel corporations?

Yet another example of misguided religiosity is Mr. Patrick’s support for drug prohibition. Drug prohibition enriches organized crime, supports gun violence, increases illegal immigration, and is used to oppress minorities and lower income people. By incentivizing organized crime and corruption, prohibition has made drug use more widespread and harmful. The only examples of successful drug policies are based on compassion and medical treatment and the many states that have de-criminalized marijuana do not experience a increase in its use.

The claim of divine inspiration for partisan and special interest legislation should be rejected by voters.

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I’m an independent journalist whose reporting is made possible by reader support. I serve on the Military Religious Freedom Foundation advisory board, and as a former executive producer at MSNBC, I helped create Up w/ Chris Hayes and previously was a senior producer on Countdown w/ Keith Olbermann. Your paid subscription helps me keep reporting.