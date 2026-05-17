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Schmendryck's avatar
Schmendryck
2d

I really am hesitant to offer anything resembling criticism of this outstanding if heavy piece you've dropped corner-first on our exposed instep, JL, but I suspect I'm not the ONLY one who'd really love some insight into where you think Polis' motivations lie.

Nevertheless, the stage is now set for Maduro's regretfully obsequious "confession" to the cheap sci-fi flick plot of thru-the-air computer hijacking of elections, "eszpetzially la elección de 2020!!!" & subsequent discounting of 2026 midterm results. Maduro gets to walk, denialists get ammunition & the puppeteer who pull trumpf's fecally soiled strings get him to say & ENACT any gawdawful thing that sets back the fight against autocratic rule decades if not longer.

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Rock Wilcox's avatar
Rock Wilcox
2d

trump has been blaming anyone and everyone for the so-called 'stolen election' in spite of the fact that there is no evidence to support his claim. Was it not about 60 cases that were thrown out of court due to lack of evidence?

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