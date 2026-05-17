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Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO) with Vice President Kamala Harris and Pres. Joe Biden in the White House on Feb. 23, 2024. (Cameron Smith / White House photo .)

Friday’s clemency announcement for the Colorado county clerk who breached election systems in service of false claims about fraud carries serious implications far beyond what mainstream media coverage would suggest.

The lawyer for Tina Peters made a case for clemency last year to President Trump. He said Peters had to go free to serve as a witness to a conspiracy theory most media have ignored but that is driving decisions inside the Trump administration.

The decision by Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO) to commute the remainder of Peters’s sentence sparked scathing criticism and serious questions.

For one thing, Polis said in his letter to Peters that her application for clemency demonstrated “taking responsibility for your crimes and a commitment to follow the law going forward.”

But Peters only said it was wrong for her, in the course of the breach, to mislead Secretary of State Jena Griswold. Peters has never recanted the underlying action of breaching county election machines.

Her lawyer, Peter Ticktin, says she has no remorse: “She's proud of what she's done.”

In his commutation letter, Polis wrote to Peters that her nine-year sentence was “an extremely unusual and lengthy sentence for a first time offender who committed nonviolent crimes.” That may be true, but Polis doesn’t address whether the sentence was proportionate to how unusual Peters’s crimes were.

Polis also said he agreed with the state Court of Appeals that it was a free speech issue, saying Peters had the right to say she didn’t believe the 2020 election. But that wasn’t merely speech, it was motive. Committing a crime to provide a basis for sedition and violence made the crime more serious, not the expression of beliefs.

And the state Court of Appeals had already addressed this early last month by ordering Peters to be re-sentenced without consideration of her statements. Polis said he agreed with the court but didn’t explain why he then rendered the court’s remedy moot, circumventing her re-sentencing with the commutation.

The Colorado Times Recorder called that decision “notable,” along with the timing of acting after the state legislature ended its session for the year.

Polis also didn’t address the claims made in December by Peters’s lawyer, Ticktin, when he asked Pres. Donald Trump for a pardon that Trump lacked the power to issue because presidents have no jurisdiction over state convictions.

Polis’s intervention has now given legitimacy on the right to Ticktin’s claims, claims that the public at large remains largely unaware of.

When Trump issued his “pardon” on Dec. 11, 2025, it didn’t come out of the blue. But the reasoning behind it was absent from the media coverage of it.

In a social-media post, Trump explained that he thought Peters deserved clemency because her crime was part of an attempt to prove that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. He wrote,

“Tina is sitting in a Colorado prison for the ‘crime’ of demanding Honest Elections. Today I am granting Tina a full Pardon for her attempts to expose Voter Fraud in the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election!”

Trump then tried to force Colorado to release Peters, cutting funds for the state and vetoing laws beneficial to it, as well as launching investigations targeting the state.

The 2020 rigging claims have been so thoroughly debunked that most media don’t bother litigating them, perhaps assuming that they’re just generic, vague allegations. But they’re not.

Trump doesn’t identify the supposed “Voter Fraud” in the “Rigged” election, which his own Justice Department declared virtually pristine and free of fraud. But the appeal from Ticktin that preceded Trump’s post does.

An online search suggests none of the news media addressed this, but the theory Trump endorsed with his “pardon,” the claim advanced by Ticktin, is the same narrative that’s been pushed by a team of right-wing Venezuela hard-liners who’ve been circumventing the administration’s intelligence community to feed Trump anti-Venezuela info.

They claim that Venezuela stole the 2020 U.S. presidential election as part of nearly global election-system infiltration.

It’s the same claim they gave to Trump attorney Sidney Powell — who used it to try to overturn state election results in the aftermath of the 2020 election — by supplying her with a mystery witness whose claims were almost immediately refuted even by Trump’s own campaign.

Those claims emerged from former CIA official Gary Berntsen and a right-wing Venezuelan expatriate named Martin Rodil. The two were bankrolled by former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne.

All three have pressed the case for Peters to be freed. The connections are so close that Byrne himself, who reportedly helped fund the Peters legal defense, claims he was in touch with the unindicted co-conspirator during the breach for which Peters was convicted.

Last year, Peters’s Rumble channel featured Rodil and other purveyors of his Venezuela story. Peters herself promoted Berntsen’s appearance on her channel, in which Berntsen implicated Justice Department personnel and the CIA as conspiring with Venezuela.

Then, on Dec. 6, 2025, just days before Trump’s “pardon,” Ticktin wrote to Trump making the case for clemency. Ticktin didn’t claim that Peters was innocent or remorseful. Instead, Ticktin said, she’s a key witness to “the most serious crime” ever against the U.S.

“Tina Peters is a critical, and necessary witness to the most serious crime perpetrated against the United States in history. They stole our whole country for 4 years.”

Ticktin, reportedly a longtime Trump friend and ally, explained that “they” is Venezuela.

He accused Griswold of complicity, alleging falsely and without evidence that she “aided and abetted Dominion and foreign countries in targeting” Peters. And names other ostensible conspirators.

Ticktin also cited Smartmatic indictments from last year on money laundering charges. The charges have to do with alleged bribery and kickbacks, but Peters supporters say it’s really about election theft.

There was also the release of a letter by former Venezuelan military intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal, now in U.S. prison and also seeking Trump clemency. Carvajal’s letter alleges that Venezuela has stolen elections but doesn’t say which.

Trump’s own 2020 election team rejected the accusation of Venezuelan election theft when it was first offered to them, even as the legal team publicly pushed it. Berntsen and Rodil have said countless organizations also dismissed their claims.

They attribute those dismissals to fear of Venezuela and corruption. Even Fox News was in on it, Berntsen has said.

But their push has not relented. And now, former Venezuelan officials in U.S. prisons, like Carvajal and former President Nicolás Maduro, have every incentive to support those lies in hopes of cutting a deal or, in Carvajal’s case, getting clemency.

As Ticktin wrote to Trump in December:

“The third domino fell on December 2, 2025, when Carvajal’s public version proffer was made available, announcing the criminal investigation including to [sic] United States election companies.”

Ticktin appears to be referring to the Dec. 2 letter from Carvajal that lit up online corners of the right wing. Carvajal this summer pleaded guilty, without even getting a deal, on charges of narco-terrorism that will keep him in prison for the rest of his life. Maybe.

Why Carvajal wouldn’t cut a deal in return for his cooperation remains unclear. But it does suggest that prosecutors may not have thought that Carvajal’s ostensible evidence was worth a deal. Carvajal, after all, hasn’t been an insider since 2017, when he split with the regime and fled Venezuela.

Instead, Carvajal may have calculated that his best bet was not to make a deal with prosecutors but to appeal to a higher power less fussy about evidence.

With his Dec. 2 letter, Carvajal circumvented the Justice Department and made his appeal directly to Trump, an appeal amplified by Ticktin on Dec. 6.

On Dec. 8, the Justice Department says, planning for the Venezuela raid began. On Dec. 11, Trump issued his “pardon” of Peters, now legitimized tacitly by Polis’s clemency.

Despite having been an outsider for eight years, Carvajal made a number of claims in sync with those being pushed to Trump by Berntsen, Rodil, and Ticktin. These are from his letter to Trump:

“Every crime they [Tren de Aragua] commit on your soil is an act ordered by the regime.” [U.S. intelligence concluded a year ago that there’s no evidence of this and considerable evidence refuting it.]

“For twenty years, the Venezuelan regime sent spies into your country—many are still there, some disguised as members of the Venezuelan opposition. Cuban intelligence showed me their networks inside your naval bases on the East Coast. They bragged about having sent thousands of spies over decades, some now career politicians.

”U.S. diplomats and CIA officers were paid to assist Chávez and Maduro in remaining in power. These Americans acted as spies for Cuba and Venezuela, and some remain active to this day.”

“Regime operatives maintain relationships with election officials and voting-machine companies inside your country. I do not claim that every election is stolen, but I state with certainty that elections can be rigged with the software – and has been used to do so.”

Those last two items mirror the story told by Berntsen and Rodil — that officials in government and the private sector who rejected their claims were working for Venezuela.

With Carvajal providing evidentiary testimony — there’s no sign of any paper trails —these claims could be hugely consequential, as predicate for prosecuting those who defied Trump simply by casting their rejection of election denial as participation in a vast, invisible Venezuelan conspiracy.

In his letter, Carvajal assures Trump that every accusation against Maduro was true, and every measure taken is justified. “The regime I served,” Carvajal concludes, “is not merely hostile—it is at war with you, using drugs, gangs, espionage, and even your own democratic processes as weapons.”

It’s a falsehood that could be used, however improperly, to justify painting, or prosecuting, those who rejected the falsehood as Venezuelan agents. And to justify emergency measures that suppress voter turnout or ballot access.

It was Ticktin who in February of this year circulated a proposed draft executive order to that effect. Ticktin said that “The President has power to take charge [of elections] in an emergency” and that “we know that this emergency exists.”

In early March, I emailed Polis’s office about all of this, asking specifically about the scope of Ticktin’s premise for pardoning his client. Polis Communications Director Shelby Wieman replied, asking where my story would appear, but after I said that I publish on Substack never responded to my questions or followup emails.

Unlike Polis, other state Democrats presumably are unaware of the full narrative his clemency has advanced. But even they are livid.

Griswold said: “We condemn Governor Polis’ clemency grant. It is a gross injustice to our elections, election workers and democracy with far-reaching consequences.”

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser called it "a sad day for Colorado.”

District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, a Republican, who prosecuted Peters, said Polis’s commutation “undermined accountability and eroded confidence in the integrity of the system itself.” Rubinstein highlighted Peters’s “lack of remorse” as “greatly understated,” and said Polis “greatly overstated” the First Amendment issues at play.

Others echoed concerns about what Polis has done.

Center for Election Innovation & Research Executive Director David Becker told Democracy Docket that Polis had “thrown state and county election officials, Republicans and Democrats, under the bus after they resisted the corruption Ms. Peters engaged in.”

Colorado County Clerks Association Executive Director Matt Crane, a former Republican clerk, told the outlet that Peters’s actions “became a rallying point for election conspiracy movements that fueled hostility and distrust towards the very people responsible for administering free and fair elections.” Crane said that Polis’s clemency “carries consequences far beyond this single case.”

Ticktin responded to the commutation by saying that “even” Polis recognized the sentence was too harsh. And used it to smear other state officials.

“[T]his is one of those situations where we have a captured state. When you have a captured state, you have captured judges,” Ticktin said in an appearance with Steve Bannon. “[S]he [Peters] was incarcerated by this judge … to let the clerks of all the counties of all the United States to know that when you see something, you better not say something because you could end up in prison like Tina Peters.”

Peters is scheduled to be released June 1, after having served roughly half of her nine-year sentence. She said in a statement that after her release, “I plan to do my best through legal means to support election integrity.”

Polis is term-limited and will leave office at the start of next year. Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Bottoms said if he wins he will grant Peters a full pardon on day one and enable her to sue the state.

Correction: This article originally mistakenly identified the court that ordered the resentencing for Peters as the state Supreme Court. It’s been corrected to identify the court as the Colorado Court of Appeals. Sorry about the error.

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