Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

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Todd Myerscough's avatar
Todd Myerscough
8h

Tell me again how Christian fundamentalism and Islamic fundamentalism, Jewish fundamentalism differ? Aside from different, make-believe sky gods.

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Michael Moore's avatar
Michael Moore
7h

Hopefully there a still a few competent investigators left in the FBI counter terrorism unit.

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