Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

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Rebel Nun's avatar
Rebel Nun
Jun 27, 2025Edited

Why the fuck is “White House bible teacher” a thing?

Thank you, Jonathan, for your careful research and your courage.

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Linda Owen's avatar
Linda Owen
Jun 27, 2025

Thank god (apologies to atheists here) someone is researching and reporting on this, and that someone is Jonathan. I regularly share these articles with my UCC brethren and sistren.

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