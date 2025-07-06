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LINDA ADAMS's avatar
LINDA ADAMS
Jul 7, 2025

The evangelical churches groom people to accept without question the minister’s interpretation of the Bible. Otherwise, intelligent people would not accept things that are so crosswise with what Jesus said. Drollinger must twist his mind into a pretzel coming up with these interpretations to support what he already wanted. It’s sad and shameful that people fall for these charlatans. None of this belongs in government.

🔹I stand with immigrants.

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Marlee Ostrow's avatar
Marlee Ostrow
Jul 7, 2025

The only thing I do not understand is what makes Drollinger's opinions about the bible sacrosanct? He's just another nutter with an opinion. I'm sure there are plenty of bible scholars who oppose his views. Why aren't they speaking out against him?

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