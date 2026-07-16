Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

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Gwen Diehn's avatar
Gwen Diehn
2d

Great sleuthing Jonathan! Good timing for this, too

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B Gleason's avatar
B Gleason
2dEdited

Absolutely great reporting here, but distressing nonetheless. There are just so many players in this cooked-up conspiracy. It's pure insanity. How did so many people become so untethered to reality?

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