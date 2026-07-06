Jonathan Larsen’s Substack

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Lynda Phoenix's avatar
Lynda Phoenix
2d

I remember when they added "under God" to the pledge of Allegence. Even though I was attending a Catholic school at the time, I didn't like it. It didn't set well with me and it seemed out of sync. Like they were trying to make something fit that really didn't. And even a would-be, brainwashed Catholic child, such as myself, recognized that there were people in the worl that didn't appreciate the State pushing their religious beliefs on them. I think we should go back to the original. There is no religious freedom unless we are free not to be religious. People who can't even recognize the humanity in people of other colors, should not be trying to preach to the masses. They just come off looking like false prophets at best, and evilmongers at worst.

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Hannah
2d

We have come full circle again. I remember when Jim McDermott left out "under god" while he said the Pledge of Allegiance on the House floor and the news blasted him for several news cycles. He had learned it before it was changed in the 50s. His fellow Democrats were as upset with him as anyone else. You can never satisfy Christians. The proverbial snowflakes.

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