Gas Prices Really Are Trump's Fault, Just Not for the Reason People Think
Energy Secretary Wright blamed traders for the oil spike, but didn't address why they're able to cause price spikes
  Jonathan Larsen
Mullin Aided Election-Conspiracy Theorists
Homeland-security nominee allegedly abetted a computer hack and connected conspiracy theorists to Susie Wiles
Report: Pentagon Eyes Defending “Armageddon” Briefings
Religious-freedom group claims a Pentagon source reports some are defending the briefings as personal speech
  Jonathan Larsen
Huffman, Raskin Lead Call for Investigation of "Armageddon" Briefings
Thirty Democrats ask Pentagon inspector general to investigate military briefings allegedly casting Iran as a Christian holy war
  Jonathan Larsen
U.S. Attack on Iran Prompted Military Bible Studies, Advocacy Group Says
Military commanders didn't just call this a holy war, some allegedly responded with emergency Bible studies
  Jonathan Larsen
U.S. Troops Were Told Iran War Is for “Armageddon,” Return of Jesus
Advocacy group reports commanders giving similar messages at more than 30 installations in every branch of the military
  Jonathan Larsen

February 2026

How To Save TV News: Moneyball
The death of TV news is a self-serving prophecy told by those who don't know how to save it
  Jonathan Larsen
The Book of Gillibrand
“If you can't feed your kid ... you don't care about another country,” the senator said. “That's why we need a revitalization of faith.”
  Jonathan Larsen
FOOD FIGHT: The War of the Prayer Breakfasts
Legal schism between dueling events promoting unity sheds light on their secrets
  Jonathan Larsen
This Christian Gathering Ate the Prayer Breakfasts' Lunch
An openly right-wing prayer gathering is benefiting from and eclipsing the National Prayer Breakfast
  Jonathan Larsen
National Prayer Breakfast After-Action Report
As Trump and Democrats alike snub the Capitol Hill prayer breakfast, it's already sliding downhill
  Jonathan Larsen
The National Prayer Breakfast Drops the Charade
Amid confusion over two National Prayer Breakfasts, the underlying mission remains unchanged
  Jonathan Larsen
