Gas Prices Really Are Trump's Fault, Just Not for the Reason People Think
Energy Secretary Wright blamed traders for the oil spike, but didn't address why they're able to cause price spikes
9 hrs ago
•
Jonathan Larsen
91
10
33
Mullin Aided Election-Conspiracy Theorists
Homeland-security nominee allegedly abetted a computer hack and connected conspiracy theorists to Susie Wiles
Mar 8
106
15
42
Report: Pentagon Eyes Defending “Armageddon” Briefings
Religious-freedom group claims a Pentagon source reports some are defending the briefings as personal speech
Mar 6
•
Jonathan Larsen
228
29
87
Huffman, Raskin Lead Call for Investigation of "Armageddon" Briefings
Thirty Democrats ask Pentagon inspector general to investigate military briefings allegedly casting Iran as a Christian holy war
Mar 6
•
Jonathan Larsen
192
29
83
U.S. Attack on Iran Prompted Military Bible Studies, Advocacy Group Says
Military commanders didn't just call this a holy war, some allegedly responded with emergency Bible studies
Mar 4
•
Jonathan Larsen
189
28
76
U.S. Troops Were Told Iran War Is for “Armageddon,” Return of Jesus
Advocacy group reports commanders giving similar messages at more than 30 installations in every branch of the military
Mar 3
•
Jonathan Larsen
6,217
1,184
3,470
February 2026
How To Save TV News: Moneyball
The death of TV news is a self-serving prophecy told by those who don't know how to save it
Feb 23
•
Jonathan Larsen
137
49
36
The Book of Gillibrand
“If you can't feed your kid ... you don't care about another country,” the senator said. “That's why we need a revitalization of faith.”
Feb 17
•
Jonathan Larsen
80
31
25
FOOD FIGHT: The War of the Prayer Breakfasts
Legal schism between dueling events promoting unity sheds light on their secrets
Feb 8
•
Jonathan Larsen
43
15
10
This Christian Gathering Ate the Prayer Breakfasts' Lunch
An openly right-wing prayer gathering is benefiting from and eclipsing the National Prayer Breakfast
Feb 7
•
Jonathan Larsen
71
13
21
National Prayer Breakfast After-Action Report
As Trump and Democrats alike snub the Capitol Hill prayer breakfast, it's already sliding downhill
Feb 7
•
Jonathan Larsen
57
7
13
The National Prayer Breakfast Drops the Charade
Amid confusion over two National Prayer Breakfasts, the underlying mission remains unchanged
Feb 5
•
Jonathan Larsen
52
10
14
